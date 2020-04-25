Yep, they’re different. While crepey skin is similar to wrinkles in many ways (they both tend to happen as our skin thins), it’s a little different than your average fine lines. First up: Crepey skin affects larger sun-exposed areas, whereas wrinkles can pop up in targeted crevices (i.e. crow’s feet around the eyes). Wrinkles are also characterized by creases and fine lines, while crepey skin is more about the fragile texture, even though both conditions can appear hand-in-hand.

And although wrinkles are an inevitable sign of aging, getting older is actually not the No. 1 cause of crepey skin. “Crepey skin looks thin, saggy and wrinkled but it's not necessarily linked to old age,” board-certified dermatologist Amy Ross, M.D., tells mbg. Rather, the thin appearance of crepey skin is impacted by a lack of hydration and diminished cell turnover—processes that are affected by aging, yes, but also by environmental influences (think sun exposure, smoking, and pollution).