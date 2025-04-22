While there's nothing wrong with enjoying a beef burger occasionally, a popular alternative to the red meat patty is a turkey substitution. Turkey burgers are a high-protein food, with the bonus of being low in saturated fat. But turkey patties can also be bland, so to enhance their flavor profile, the chef, recipe developer, and digital creator behind Kat Can Cook, Kat Ashmore, got creative in the kitchen to create a Kale & Feta Turkey Burger that yields 33 grams of protein per serving, is peppered with puddles of creamy feta cheese, and boasts some leafy greens for a micronutrient boost.