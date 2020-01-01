The Latest

Change-Makers

49 Black Nutritionists, Chefs, And Food Experts To Know & Learn From

49 Black Nutritionists, Chefs, And Food Experts To Know & Learn From

Some black voices in the food world to follow.

#vegetarian #vegan
Abby Moore
19 minutes ago
49 Black Nutritionists, Chefs, And Food Experts To Know & Learn From
Integrative Health

This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

Its benefits range from easing low back pain, to improving balance, and even reducing stress.

#Heart #news #healthy aging
Sarah Regan
2 hours ago
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Minfulness and meditation may improve these risks.

#news #anxiety #healthy aging #brain
Abby Moore
3 hours ago
Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says
Recipes

Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

It turns out, a pickle isn’t always a pickle.

#gut health #organic food #probiotics
Michelle Konstantinovsky
4 hours ago
Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself
Beauty

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

We are fully in our new normal. And while we are here, let's discuss how we can best support our microbiome right now.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #healthy aging #microbiome
Alexandra Engler
9 hours ago
You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome
Integrative Health

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Plus, how to get levels up if they're low.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #thyroid #pregnancy
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
16 hours ago
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
Personal Growth

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You

Showing up is about showing up for everyone.

#empowerment #friendship #feminism
Rachel Wilkerson Miller
a day ago
8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You
Motivation

From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats

From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats

From ultra-grippy to eco-friendly.

#yoga
Kristine Thomason
a day ago
From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats
Functional Food

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

The idea is to reap the benefits, without side effects.

#coffee #functional nutrition
Marvin Singh, M.D.
2 days ago
Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients
Spirituality

What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

Caution: Low visibility ahead.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
2 days ago
What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week
Integrative Health

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Experts weigh in on gluten intolerance.

#gluten #gut health #food sensitivity
Lindsay Boyers
2 days ago
Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?
Parenting

How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist

How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist

We have to say and do something different from what we have been doing.

#anxiety #stress
Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
2 days ago
How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist
Recipes

The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

Light, refreshing, and healthy to boot, this cocktail.

#alcohol
Olessa Pindak
2 days ago
The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail
Beauty

Skin Care Power Couples: 5 Pairs To Look For In Your Supplements

Skin Care Power Couples: 5 Pairs To Look For In Your Supplements

There are more than a few pairs that work together quite seamlessly to help you achieve a glowy complexion.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen
Jamie Schneider
2 days ago
Skin Care Power Couples: 5 Pairs To Look For In Your Supplements
Integrative Health

What To Do When Your Workplace Reopens But Going Back To Work Still Feels Scary

What To Do When Your Workplace Reopens But Going Back To Work Still Feels Scary

How to negotiate your workday amid COVID and more.

#COVID-19 #fear
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
3 days ago
What To Do When Your Workplace Reopens But Going Back To Work Still Feels Scary
Routines

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Five exercises you can do anywhere.

#pilates #hiit
Katie Dunlop
3 days ago
A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Functional Food

6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone

6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone

When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight.

#gut health #superfoods
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
3 days ago
6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone
Beauty

Why This Supplement Is Like Highlighter You Can Eat (You'll Get A Serious Glow)

Why This Supplement Is Like Highlighter You Can Eat (You'll Get A Serious Glow)

It's that look you wish you could just wake up with.

#makeup #skin care #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
3 days ago
Why This Supplement Is Like Highlighter You Can Eat (You'll Get A Serious Glow)
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Most of the jams, jellies, and other fruity toppers we slather on our morning toast aren't doing us a lot of favors in the nutrition department—these...

#dessert #breakfast
Michelle Konstantinovsky
3 days ago
How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Beauty

Bare Nails Are The It Nail: This Step Will Help You Pull Off The Perennial Look

Bare Nails Are The It Nail: This Step Will Help You Pull Off The Perennial Look

Nail trends come and go—but a strong, manicured bare nail is always in style.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
3 days ago
Bare Nails Are The It Nail: This Step Will Help You Pull Off The Perennial Look