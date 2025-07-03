According to a scientific review published in 2023 by the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, the global number of osteoporosis-related hip fracture cases are expected to nearly double by 2050. Based on current data, the review also found that up to 25% of females and 36% of males with osteoporosis-related hip fractures die within one year of their injury. Those that survive need to heavily rely on the support of both their families and the medical system during their long recovery.