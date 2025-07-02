Chris Hemsworth is literally the picture of health and fitness. But no one is invincible. And as he was truly testing the boundaries of the human body and mind in his 2022 National Geographic docuseries Limitless With Chris Hemsworth he found out that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene—putting him at an increased risk for developing Alzheimer's disease—from a consultation with longevity-focused doctor Peter Attia, M.D.