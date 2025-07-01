We've said it time and again: Some of the best foods for longevity are simple, whole foods. No need to comb through every aisle of the supermarket—just stick to the basics along the perimeter. Gil Blander, Ph.D., internationally recognized biologist, longevity expert, and founder of InsideTracker, agrees: His all-time favorite "superfood" for longevity is one you likely already have in your breakfast rotation.