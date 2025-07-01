Advertisement
Want To Support Physical & Mental Health As You Age? Don't Forget About The Arts
Humans are living longer than ever before, and that means we all need to prioritize taking care of our health for the long term so we can age with ease. And according to research published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health1, there's one feel-good activity that can help you do just that. Here's what to know.
Studying the associations between art & aging
For this study, researchers wanted to take a closer look at the benefits of participating in the arts when it comes to longevity and health outcomes. This could be anything from literally doing art to taking part in an arts organization, such as a museum or local theater.
The researchers looked at data from the Busselton Healthy Aging Study (BHAS), which began in 2010 and has garnered data from over 5,000 people born between 1946 and 1964.
Over the past year, the study notes, roughly 85% of those participants had taken part in some area of the arts, including attending events, making art, learning about art, or volunteering in the arts.
And based on the findings, this study suggests art is beneficial for aging populations. Namely, participation in the arts was linked with better physical and mental health and well-being, compared to not taking part.
As lead author Christina Davies, Ph.D., explains in a news release, "Whether you like listening to music, reading, coloring, singing, dancing or attending concerts, the arts can provide a range of health-enhancing opportunities," adding, "People don't need to be good at art for the arts to be good for them. It's about having a go and taking part in the arts activities and events that make you feel good."
What to do about it
If you're privy to art therapy, it comes as no surprise that participating in the arts has mental health benefits. Research2 on art therapy has even found it to be an effective way for people dealing with mental illnesses to express their feelings.
But you don't need to have a diagnosis or even see an art therapist to enjoy all the benefits of strolling through your local museum, attending a concert, or taking up an art class.
As study co-author Michael Hunter, Ph.D., adds, "Like the positive health benefits derived from physical activity, our study suggests that programs that encourage participation in recreational arts activities may be a useful population-based approach to healthy aging."
Next up, the researchers note they want to find out exactly how much art people should engage in to see positive benefits, though they note that the recommendation for the general population is two hours per week.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a low-lift way to age with more ease, fitting a couple of hours of the arts into your week could be a good place to start.
There are so many ways to engage in creativity and the art community in your area, and if you need some inspiration for where to start, be sure to check out our master list of hobbies. According to this research, your body and mind will thank you.