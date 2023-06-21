And sometimes, coloring or designing a mandala can even be a healing experience. When mandalas are used as a healing modality, they are often referred to as "healing mandalas." A healing mandala is designed to promote psychological and spiritual healing, according to Dobb, with Lev adding, “By focusing on the intricate patterns and colors of a mandala, individuals can redirect their attention inward, promoting self-reflection and a sense of inner safety.”