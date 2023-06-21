Mandalas are typically circles with repeating symmetrical shapes, and are considered a sacred symbol. In Sanskrit, mandala translates to “sacred center” or “circle.”

They are believed to have originated in the fourth century B.C. by Buddhist monks, and are used in various regions throughout Asia, including Bhutan, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal, and Tibet. For buddhists, mandalas represent the universe in an ideal form and highlight the transformation of suffering into joy.

“Mandalas are known as Buddhist devotional designs used in spiritual practices,” explains Anne-Marie Emanuelli, meditation teacher and founder and creative director of Mindful Frontiers LLC. “Tibetan monks are well known for their elaborate mandalas created using colored sand and used as a ceremonial activity,” she says.

One of the fundamental principles in Buddhist practice is the idea that everything is temporary. Mandalas take a lot of time to create, and then are transformed or released during ceremonies. Mandalas represent the process, not the end result.

“These intricate images that take days to create are temporary, and after the ceremony, they are let go into a river or stream,” Emanuelli tells mindbodygreen, adding, “A mandala in its ceremonial form represents the transformation of a universe of suffering into one of joy.”

The geometric patterns within the mandala itself are also filled with important symbolism. As licensed clinical psychologist Avigail Lev, Psy.D. notes, “Mandalas symbolize unity, harmony, and the interconnectedness of all things. They serve as spiritual tools for meditation, self-reflection, and achieving a state of balance and wholeness.”