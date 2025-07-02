Skip to Content
Recovery

What Can An Extra 46 Minutes Of Sleep Really Do For Your Health? 

July 02, 2025
Young Couple Asleep In Bed
July 02, 2025

sleep school

This article is from our sleep-focused newsletter, Sleep School, where we break down the latest research, expert-backed strategies, and practical tips to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed. For weekly insights delivered straight to your inbox, you can subscribe right here.

If you’re anything like me, it’s easy to notice the impacts of getting too little sleep. I’m tired, cranky, hungry, and my overall outlook suffers. So today I’m digging into exactly how many minutes of sleep it might take to turn a bad day around. And, as always, I’ll leave you with a fascinating sleep fact to share at your next dinner party.

----------------------------------------------------------------

What can an extra 46 minutes really do?

A recent study explored what happens when adults extend their nightly sleep by less than an hour. It’s exciting to see that a little time can have big payoffs:

  • Even a modest increase—just 46 extra minutes per night—led to notable improvements in gratitude, resilience, life satisfaction, and prosocial behaviors.
  • Conversely, losing just 37 minutes a night had the opposite effect, with declines in mood and overall well-being.
  • The researchers found these benefits weren’t simply due to a better mood, but rather a broader influence of sleep on how we see ourselves and relate to others.

So if you’re looking for a boost in gratitude, mood, and an overall better day, you may want to strive for 46 more minutes of sleep. I know that’s easier said than done, so try going to bed just 15 minutes earlier and build up from there.

----------------------------------------------------------------

A better brain

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sleep facts

Did you know that, on average, adults spend about two hours per night dreaming, mostly during REM sleep? REM (rapid eye movement) makes up 20–25% of total sleep in healthy adults, and it’s during this stage that our brains are most active—consolidating memories, processing emotions, and even problem-solving.

