Based on the findings of this study, it would appear getting enough quality sleep can be a big help when it comes to maintaining weight loss—and further, exercise also improves sleep.

Not only did sleep duration and sleep quality increase in all the participants after their initial eight-week diet plan, but the individuals who exercised throughout the study were able to sustain that improved sleep—while those who didn't exercise were not.

Additionally, those sleeping less than six hours a night, on average, and those who reported poor sleep quality, saw an increase in their BMI over the course of the year.