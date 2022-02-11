 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Researchers Just Learned More About The Link Between Sleep & Caloric Intake

Researchers Just Learned More About The Link Between Sleep & Caloric Intake

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

February 11, 2022 — 19:04 PM

Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining energy levels throughout the day, helping our cells function optimally, and so much more. And according to a new study on sleep and caloric intake, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, getting enough sleep can also help us keep up with healthy eating habits. Here's what the research found.

Looking at the connection between sleep and caloric intake.

For this four-week randomized clinical trial, a team of researchers analyzed the sleeping and dietary patterns of 80 adults who regularly slept 6.5 hours or less per night (i.e., considered to be "short", inadequate amounts of sleep). After a two-week baseline period, half of the group was coached through two weeks of personalized sleep hygiene counseling with the goal of helping them extend their daily snooze to at least 8.5 hours. Meanwhile, the other half of the group continued with their normal sleep routines.

As lead author of the study Esra Tasali, M.D., explained in a news release, previous research has already shown that not getting enough sleep can lead to overeating and, subsequently, weight gain. So the question here, he says, was, "If this is what happens with sleep loss, can we extend sleep and reverse some of these adverse outcomes?"

It's important to note that aside from the sleep hygiene counseling, the participants were instructed to go about their business as usual (i.e., no suggested dietary changes).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What researchers found.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(224)
sleep support+

Based on the findings, it would seem the team's hypothesis proved true. Participants who increased their sleep duration by at least an hour saw a reduction in caloric intake by an average of 270 calories per day.

This is notable, given the only intervention was the sleep hygiene counseling. As Tasali notes, "This was not a weight-loss study but even within just two weeks, we have quantified evidence showing a decrease in caloric intake and a negative energy balance (caloric intake is less than calories burned)."

He adds that if these changes were to be maintained, people would likely notice "clinically important weight loss" over time.

The takeaway.

Not getting enough sleep has previously been connected to overeating, and now it would appear the inverse can be true too: Once someone who is not getting enough sleep significantly increases their snooze time, they may find it easier to keep up with a healthy caloric intake. Add that to the ever-growing list of reasons to prioritize good sleep hygiene night after night!

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(224)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(224)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Julia Guerra
6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

A Functional MD's 3 Daily Tips For Hormone Balance (One May Surprise You)

Jason Wachob
A Functional MD's 3 Daily Tips For Hormone Balance (One May Surprise You)
Home

The Best Way To Keep Mold Out Of Your Bathroom — With Or Without An Exhaust Fan

Michael Rubino
The Best Way To Keep Mold Out Of Your Bathroom — With Or Without An Exhaust Fan
Home

This All-Star Cleaner Can Be Used In Infinite Ways: Find Our Top 14 Here

Emma Loewe
This All-Star Cleaner Can Be Used In Infinite Ways: Find Our Top 14 Here
Recipes

5 Better-For-You Cocktails To Make For A Classy Or Cozy Night In

Olivia Giacomo
5 Better-For-You Cocktails To Make For A Classy Or Cozy Night In
Love

I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is One Thing Lasting Relationships Have In Common

Kelly Gonsalves
I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is One Thing Lasting Relationships Have In Common
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed
Beauty

These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower

Emily Rekstis
These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower
Beauty

The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain

Jamie Schneider
The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain
Love

The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

Julie Nguyen
The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For
Recipes

Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert
Recipes

I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/research-backed-benefit-of-sleeping-extra-hour-each-night
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!