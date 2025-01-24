Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Dementia Research Suggests You Might Want To Aim For Over 6 Hours Of Sleep

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 24, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
New Dementia Research
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
January 24, 2025

It's no secret that sleep is essential for a number of our body's functions—from cellular repair to muscle growth and, of course, brain health. And one study published in the journal Nature Communications just put forward some evidence on the link between sleep duration and dementia risk1 in middle-aged adults. Here's what it found.

Studying the connection between dementia and sleep

This research analyzed existing data from a long-term study on nearly 8,000 British people since 1985, conducted by University College London. As part of the research project, participants reported how long they slept multiple times over 25 years. Some of them also wore sleep-tracking devices to make sure they were giving accurate numbers on their sleep duration.

A team of researchers then looked for any correlation between poor sleep and a greater risk for dementia down the line.

Researchers have long suspected that there is a link between sleep and dementia risk, but they've been unsure where that link begins. That is, we don't know if a lack of sleep can predispose people to dementia or if dementia throws off people's sleep.

The important thing about this study is that it started following the sleep patterns of people who were in their 50s, presumably before dementia had set in.

What they found

Sure enough, a correlation was found—though the study authors are careful to note their research still can't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between sleep and dementia.

That said, within the group of almost 8,000 participants, researchers found that middle-aged adults who consistently clocked low sleep durations were 30% more likely to develop dementia—regardless of sociodemographic, behavioral, cardiometabolic, and mental health factors. 

The study authors considered seven hours to be a normal sleep duration, compared to six hours or less, which was considered short.

The takeaway:

While the jury is still out on whether this connection is a direct cause-and-effect, it's certainly a good reason to consider getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, particularly if you're in your 50s or 60s and/or have a history of dementia in your family.

The study authors note that more research is needed to better understand the relationship between sleep and dementia risk, but given how important sleep is for so many bodily functions, there's really no reason not to aim for a full night of quality sleep, every night.

More On This Topic

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.