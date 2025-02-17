However, if you're sleeping more than nine hours a night, it's possible to get too much REM sleep, adds Milstein. In that case, "we would be concerned about too much sleep in general," he notes. "It can raise the risk8 for things like depression; it could be a sign of depression; it could be [because] somebody's not getting outside enough or not exercising enough. For some people, more than nine is completely OK, but you want to double-check [with your health care provider]."