I have old-looking hands, and I know I’m not alone. Our hands are one of the first places to show signs of aging, partially due to overuse and frequent washing. Not to mention the thin skin is more prone to wrinkles and crinkles than other areas.
Ergo, I jumped at the chance to test this red light glove from Omnilux. Since LED treatments have been one of the biggest game-changers for the skin on my face and neck, I couldn’t wait to show my hands the same TLC.
I’ve been using the Contour Glove three times per week for five weeks and my hands already look like they’re aging in reverse—plus other reviewers say it works wonders on joint pain and arthritis. Of course, good results often come at a cost. Keep reading to learn if this red light glove is really worth $345.
What's great about the Countour Glove
The technology is science-backed
You've likely heard influencers and skin care fanatics raving about LED light therapy, and I'm here to tell you it's for good reason. The technology has a slew of enticing expert-backed benefits that I've seen firsthand through the use of red light face masks, neck masks, and infrared devices—many of which have been clinically studied1.
- Studies show red light therapy can improve skin complexion2 and the the appearance of plaque psoriasis3 and minimize scarring4.
- Research also notes that LED light therapy evens skin tone2 and can soften the appearance of wrinkles2.
- Red light has anti-inflammatory benefits5 and can significantly reduce swelling and boost circulation6.
- Research shows that red light helps with pain management7, especially with joint pain.8
Of course, not all red light devices are created equal; but this one uses FDA-cleared, dermatologist-recommended technology and the brand has conducted multiple studies showing its benefits. The glove has 144 LEDs, with red (633 nanometer) and near-infrared (830 nanometer) light.
The glove is easy to use
There are no bells and whistles here: you’ll simply slide your hand in and secure the glove with its Velcro strap before pressing the power button. The glove will automatically turn off in 10 minutes.
I've been rotating one hand per day, which results in about three treatments per week for each hand. The silicone material is flexible and soft, and the Velcro strap keeps the glove secure on my hand.
My only qualm with the glove's design is that it doesn't hold a charge for very long. I find myself charging it every three sessions or so.
It's portable and lightweight
Unless I was traveling for extended periods of time, I likely wouldn't pack my red light glove on vacation—but it's nice to have the option! The glove is very lightweight and comes with a soft carrying case for easy storage.
The portability factor is particularly great for those who use the glove for joint pain and want to have the option for relief while traveling.
The results are undeniable
The brand says most people see results after four weeks of consistent use, and that's right around the time when I started to really notice a change in my skin's appearance.
My previously crepey hands are looking softer, brighter, and more youthful. The fine lines around my knuckles and on my wrists are also starting to look smoother.
I don't personally deal with arthritis or overwhelming joint pain, but my hands do often feel tired after long days of typing, scrolling, and living in general—and I have noticed the glove helps ease inflammation.
- "The skin on my hands now ‘matches’ the rest of my skin, it truly has wound back the clock by 10 years, My hands are smooth and hydrated looking, I can’t stop staring at them!"
- "I feel it has already helped my 64-year-old hands! It has changed my skin texture and evened out skin color! I highly recommend!!!"
- "There is NO question this device does what it claims! The discoloration that had begun appearing on my hands is quickly fading, and the overall tone is getting smoother and FAR more youthful."
- "I have every Omnilux product they have. All of them are superior in decreasing inflammation. This glove has helped the pain in my hand from arthritis after just a few uses. Highly recommended."
- "I have tried every available laser and skin tightening machine in highly respectable clinics, skin needling, expensive hand creams, even skin plumping injections. Nothing made any real difference until I bought this glove, and the change to my hands has been amazing."
Is the Omnilux Contour Glove worth it?
There's no denying that red light tools are an investment (this one is $345)—but when you consider the results and how the price compares to in-office treatments, the Omnilux glove becomes somewhat of a no-brainer for those who can afford it.
While it's by no means a must-have, the glove is a great investment for anyone who is frustrated by crepey, crinkly hands and wants to enhance their skin's longevity.
Considering the research behind red light for joint pain (and the reviews from women who use the glove for arthritis and inflammation), I'd also recommend the device to people who want to ease pain and promote joint health.
The takeaway
If I had to build a skin care routine from scratch, I'd start with red light devices (the results are that good). The Omnilux Contour Glove is like an age-reversing spa treatment I never knew my hands needed, and I love knowing I'm supporting joint health as well.
