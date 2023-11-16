Do you need to rush out and buy an LED for your hands? Certainly not, especially given how pricey LED technology is in general. (The modality is unfortunately cost prohibitive by nature—the technology is expensive to make, and therefore purchase.) Even as someone who is deeply excited about the science of photobiomodulation and an avid user of LED technology herself, I put LED masks in the category of “nice to have.” I’d rather people focus on consistent daily skin care, and then add in an LED face mask if they’d like to take results to the next level. But do not mistake LED as a substitute for daily skin care.