These 3 Zodiac Signs Shouldn't Hold Their Breath For A Summer Romance
'Tis the season for summer romances and passionate flings, but depending on your zodiac sign, the stars all have something a little different in store for us.
While some signs are gearing up for a hot and heavy summer, for instance, others might find they run into roadblocks in love this summer. Even if there's no real relationship disaster, these signs might simply find they're focusing their priorities elsewhere. Here's what to know.
P.S. Be sure to check for your sun, rising, and Venus signs.
Aries
If you're feeling like you've been going through a lot, Aries, it's because you have. With Saturn, the planet of difficulties and challenges, recently entering your first house of self and identity, you're likely doing some soul searching right now.
Not only that, Neptune and Chiron will also be in your sign and your first house all summer. Neptune is the planet of spirituality and dreams, while Chiron is known as the "wounded healer" in astrology. Together, they're encouraging you to dig deeper in your own life, as far as what you're looking for, deep inner wounds that need healing, and your overall sense of connection to the world.
With motivator Mars in the sixth house of self care for the first half of the summer, it's excellent timing to truly focus on yourself, your habits, and your routines.
Pisces
As we make our way towards Leo season, Pisces, you'll be gearing up for a summer of self-prioritization. Leo rules your sixth house of self care and routines, so all throughout Leo season you'll feel encouraged to slow down and tend to yourself. That's a beautiful thing! It's just not especially romantic.
Not to mention, wounded healer Chiron, as well as Saturn (the planet of challenges) will be in your second house of self worth all summer. The second house rules finances too, so you could be focused on making money moves—but with Chiron's presence, it's more likely you'll be facing tough lessons around self worth and knowing what you deserve.
The good news is, Pluto in Aquarius is stirring up a metamorphosis in your 12th house of healing, endings, and closure. It can feel intense, but you're being encouraged to level up your independence and discernment.
Libra
Relationship troubles are pretty much your worst nightmare, Libra, but we're not saying your summer is doomed. Rather, you have a lot of energy going on in other areas of your life—like your tenth house of career, destiny, and public image, for instance.
Right now, your tenth house is getting a major activation from both the sun and Jupiter in Cancer. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance, so you could have real opportunities to push your career forward right now. Perhaps not the best time to focus on partnership!
Plus, with Mars in your 12th house of healing for the first half of summer, and then moving into your first house of self and identity later this summer, you're better off focusing on yourself anyway. Considering Saturn, the planet of challenges, is taking an extended trek through your seventh house of commitment, this is all for the best.
The takeaway
Again, we're not trying to scare anyone—relationship disaster isn't a 100% guarantee for these three zodiac signs. Rather, based on what the stars have in store, it's simply more likely that they'll be focusing their attention away from romance this summer. And hey—that is not necessarily a bad thing.