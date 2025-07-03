Struggling With Brain Fog During Menopause? This Might Be The Missing Link

Advertisement
Now that summer is in full throttle, you might be tempted to ditch your vitamin D supplements—but not so fast. I’ve got 3 eye-opening stats today that’ll have you thinking twice about putting this essential vitamin to the wayside.
Brain fog during menopause? This might be the missing link
A recent study highlights how iron levels during perimenopause can impact memory, attention, and cognitive performance. And no, this isn’t about full-blown iron deficiency or anemia—just being a little low could slow your thinking1.
- Researchers studied perimenopausal women who were not anemic but had iron levels lower than expected for their age.
- Those with better iron status performed consistently better on memory and attention tasks.
- Low iron was linked to slower response times on basic tasks.
- No link was found between blood iron levels and brain iron accumulation, which means improving iron status didn’t raise risk for diseases like Alzheimer’s.
- Brain wave activity (via EEG) was stronger in women with higher iron—suggesting better focus and engagement.
Boost your iron with iron-rich foods like red meat, poultry, seafood, lentils, and pumpkin seeds, or reach for a high-quality iron supplement. Pro-tip: pair iron with vitamin C for better absorption.
Numbers to know
93%
The percentage of Americans that aren't getting enough of vitamin D through natural food sources alone.
5,000 IU
The amount of vitamin D3 per day needed to raise your levels to the recommended goal of 50 ng/ml.
87%
Vitamin D3 is 87% more effective at raising and maintaining vitamin D levels in the body than vitamin D2.
Easy ways to detox your home & protect your health
These days, even the most ordinary products—like shampoo and cookware—can come with a hidden chemical load, and navigating it all can feel like a full-time job.
That’s where a recent guest on the mindbodygreen podcast, Aly Cohen, M.D., comes in. Cohen, board-certified rheumatologist, integrative medicine specialist, and expert in environmental health, explains what’s really in your water, your furniture, and your personal care products—and, more importantly, what to do about it.
Here are the key takeaways from the conversation:
