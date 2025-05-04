Advertisement
An MD’s Guide To Decrease Chemical Exposure (Without The Stress)
In a world increasingly inundated by chemicals, environmental toxins are a hidden culprit behind many chronic illnesses and autoimmune diseases. Aly Cohen, M.D., a board-certified rheumatologist, integrative medicine specialist, and environmental health expert, is on a mission to raise awareness about these immune-disrupting chemicals and how we can reduce our exposure.
On the mindbodygreen podcast and in her new book, Detoxify, Cohen shares accessible, science-backed solutions to minimize toxin exposure and improve overall health.
The silent rise of immune disruption
It’s no secret that autoimmune diseases and chronic health conditions are on the rise—but Cohen believes one of the culprits is often hiding in plain sight: environmental toxins.
From the food we eat to the air we breathe, our modern world is filled with immune-disrupting chemicals that mess with our body’s natural defenses. While genetics and lifestyle factors certainly play a role, Cohen argues that a lot of this damage could be avoided with a few simple changes to the way we live.
A four step plan for detoxing your life
Ready to take control of your health? Cohen’s detox approach is refreshingly simple:
- Assess: First, get real about your current toxic load. From your water to your cleaning products, it’s important to identify the sources of harmful chemicals in your life.
- Avoid or swap: Next, start swapping out those toxic products for cleaner, safer alternatives. You don’t need to go all in at once—small changes can have a big impact.
- Add: Incorporate habits that support your body’s detox systems. Think detoxifying foods, supplements, and lifestyle habits such as sauna bathing.
- Allow: Life is meant to be lived, and it’s important to balance health-conscious choices with the quality of life. It’s about finding peace with unavoidable exposures and making the most of other healthy habits.
Creating a non-toxic home
One of Cohen’s primary areas of concern is creating a non-toxic home. “Your home is your castle,” she says, but it can also be a fortress of chemicals if we’re not careful.
Here are a few simple, budget-friendly ideas for making your living space cleaner and healthier:
- Water filtration: Clean water is non-negotiable. Cohen recommends using a reverse osmosis water filter, which removes a wide range of contaminants. She also recommends installing a carbon block shower head to reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals when bathing.
- Air quality: Keeping your indoor air fresh is essential for your well-being, and it’s easier than you think. Cohen recommends investing in HEPA air purifiers and choosing higher MERV-rated filters (12-13) for your HVAC system. She also advises ditching synthetic fragrances and air fresheners, which can introduce harmful chemicals like phthalates into your home.
- Furniture & rugs: It’s not just the water and air that can be toxic—many furniture pieces and rugs contain flame retardants that can harm your health. Opt for flame-retardant-free and natural materials like wool when choosing new furniture.
- Add in some greenery: Adding plants to your home can also help improve air quality. Cohen highlights hardy plants with large leaves, such as the Justina plant or mother-in-law’s tongue, which not only purify the air through photosynthesis but also trap airborne chemicals, reducing overall exposure.
The takeaway
Cohen’s approach is refreshingly practical and science-driven. Rather than overwhelming us with the need for a complete overhaul, she encourages small, manageable changes that add up over time.
She reminds us that even if we can’t eliminate every toxin, we can significantly reduce our exposure through mindful choices in our homes and daily routines. Whether it's swapping out cleaning products, investing in water filtration, or being more mindful of our environment, we can all take actionable steps toward better health.