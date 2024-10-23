Advertisement
Um, 45% Of US Water Contains Chemicals — This Filter Is A No-Brainer
When recent research found that nearly half of U.S. drinking water contains potentially toxic "forever chemicals,"1 our first thought was, what does this mean for our health? Quickly followed by, and what can we do about it?
Of course, a lot needs to be done from an environmental standpoint to improve tap water safety, but one thing's for sure: We should all be filtering our drinking water.
In researching the best under-sink water filters, we found the Cloud RO Water Filtration System, a reverse osmosis filter that removes 99% of toxins in drinking water—and it's currently $150 off.
What's great about the Cloud RO
Not only does this reverse osmosis system filter nearly 100% of the particles out of your water, but it also adds back important trace minerals through a remineralization stage. All water is restored with calcium, magnesium, and potassium for a natural pH balance between 7.5 to 9.5.
This creates a true alkaline water—and reviewers say you can actually taste the difference.
What's more, this compact system also attempts to resolve some of the biggest issues with reverse osmosis systems: water waste and a slow flow rate.
The Cloud Filter wastes 80% less water than a standard reverse osmosis system, which can add up for those with a water bill. Instead of the 10:1 ratio of water to waste seen in most competitors, the design has a 1:1 waste ratio.
And despite giving you some of the cleanest H2O possible, the system doesn't just let water slowly trickle out of the faucet as you might expect. It uses an internal hydraulic pump to maximize pressure in the tank, which keeps water flowing at a faster rate. What's more, filtered water is stored in a 2.8-gallon tank—so it's ready to go when needed.
While there's plenty to be impressed about with Cloud, reviewers seem to love Cloud RO's smart technology the most. The unit has internal sensors to track water quality and consumption, with all data available in a corresponding app.
The app provides concrete evidence of the filter's efficacy while also helping you stay accountable with your hydration goals (another key factor in staying healthy). No wonder one reviewer called Cloud RO "the iPhone of water filters," between the sleek design and efficient operation.
What are "forever chemicals"
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment or our bodies. They're resistant to water, heat, and grease.
Unfortunately, PFAS are everywhere, including clothing, cosmetics, food packaging, and now drinking water.
How can PFAS impact our health?
There are still many questions to be answered about the effect PFAS have on our health, as the chemicals were only created less than 100 years ago (in the 1940s).
That said, early research has linked exposure to high levels of PFAS with extremely concerning health challenges, including metabolic concerns2, thyroid issues, adverse birth outcomes3, and higher incidence of cancer
So what can you do about PFAs?
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new limits for PFAS in drinking water earlier this year—but until the government steps in, you'll have to deal with your PFAS yourself by installing a water filter.
The right filtration system for you depends on the contaminants in your water, which can be found using the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) tap water database. Once you know what you need to filter out, you can find the right water filter for your concerns.
If your main contaminants are PFAS, then you'll want to go with a reverse osmosis system.
Considered one of the most effective water filters, they use a combination of a carbon filter and a semipermeable membrane to remove even the tiniest of particles. This includes both metal and chemical contaminants, such as arsenic, lead, fluoride, phosphorus, and (you guessed it) PFAS.
Erik D. Olson, a senior strategic director with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), previously told mindbodygreen, "[Reverse osmosis filters] will filter out virtually everything from your water, to the point where you actually might want to add back some things, like salts or minerals, to give it some taste."
That's where the Cloud RO really shines.
The takeaway
Recent findings have opened our eyes to just how prevalent potentially harmful chemicals are in our drinking water. While there's still a lot of research needed to fully understand how PFAS impact our health, we're not taking any chances with unfiltered drinking water. The compact Cloud RO is easy to install and provides a steady stream of clean water that users say tastes amazing. Plus, it's currently on sale for $550 (from $750).
