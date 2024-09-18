Care difficulty from 1 (easiest) to 5 (hardest): 1

Just be sure to: Place it away from cold, drafty windows

Price: $–$$$

The snake plant (also called mother-in-law tongue) is a type of succulent named for the structural, slithery shape of its leaves. Native to dry, rocky habitats, it can go up to three weeks without a drop of water. Just be sure to place yours near a bright, indirect window and away from any drafts since it won't appreciate the cold. The snake plant is a great choice if you live in a smaller space, as it doesn't grow too quickly. This means it also won't need to be transferred to a new pot very often, which will save new plant parents some time and headaches. Learn all about caring for your snake plant here. Snake Plant Laurentii, The Sill ($68)