Integrative Health

These Common Household Chemicals Are Impacting Your Heart’s Rhythm

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
February 17, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology.
Image by iStock - Moyo Studio
February 17, 2025

Did you know that the shampoo in your shower and the plastic containers in your kitchen might be doing more than keeping you clean or storing your leftovers? 

Recent research reveals that some common household chemicals, including bisphenols found in plastics and preservatives in personal care products, may quietly interfere with your heart’s rhythm.

While these substances are all around us, their subtle but significant effects on the heart's electrical activity have raised new concerns about their long-term impact—especially for women.

What's hiding in your shampoo?

Phenols, including bisphenol A (BPA), bisphenol F (BPF), and parabens, are present in countless consumer products. BPA is a key component of some plastic dishware, while parabens act as preservatives in shampoos and lotions.

Although these chemicals are useful for manufacturing, they may come with hidden health costs.

In this study, researchers examined urine samples and electrocardiograms (EKGs) from participants to assess the impact of phenol exposure on heart function. What they found was eye-opening—especially for women.

The heartbeat connection

Your heart relies on electrical signals to keep beating in rhythm. Changes in these signals can disrupt the heart’s ability to pump efficiently and even contribute to arrhythmias. Researchers discovered that exposure to phenols, particularly in women, was associated with changes in key cardiac metrics:

  • Prolonged PR Interval: This means a delay in the electrical signals moving from the top of the heart (atria) to the bottom (ventricles).
  • Longer QRS Duration: This points to impaired contraction of the ventricles, the heart's main pumping chambers.

Why does this matter for heart health?

Disruptions to the heart's electrical activity may not always cause immediate symptoms, but over time, they can increase the risk of arrhythmias, heart disease, and even sudden cardiac events.

Lead author Hong-Sheng Wang, Ph.D. explains how such alterations could exacerbate existing heart conditions, particularly in at-risk groups like older adults or those already experiencing heart disease.

The study's findings are particularly relevant for women, as hormonal and body composition differences may make them more susceptible to the toxic effects of these chemicals. Moreover, when combined with a higher BMI, the risk of prolonged PR intervals increased by an estimated 10%.

The takeaway

While it may be impossible to avoid every chemical exposure, small lifestyle changes can make a meaningful difference. Start by avoiding plastics in the kitchen as much as possible, and opting for glass or stainless steel storage containers.

When it comes to personal care products, look for clean beauty brands that steer clear of parabens and other harmful preservatives.

Reducing exposure to these chemicals isn't just about heart health—it’s about creating a healthier environment for your entire body. As emerging science continues to unveil the hidden effects of these everyday substances, taking proactive steps today can help safeguard your long-term well-being. 

Empower yourself with knowledge, read labels carefully, and remember that even the smallest changes can ripple out into lasting health benefits.

