The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health
Phthalates—hard to pronounce but impossible to ignore. These plastic additives, used to increase flexibility and durability in everything from food packaging to cosmetics, have come under growing scrutiny for their alarming health effects.
Linked to hormonal disruptions, reproductive issues, and even cancer, phthalates have earned their place on the list of chemicals consumers are eager to avoid. Now, lawmakers are stepping in to help.
How phthalates impact your health
Research has consistently shown that phthalates are endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the body's delicate hormonal balance. This disruption has been linked to an increased risk of serious health conditions such as:
- Reproductive issues: Phthalates have been associated with decreased testosterone levels and fertility problems in both men and women.
- Metabolic disorders: Studies suggest1 a connection between phthalate exposure and obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
- Developmental concerns: Exposure in utero and early childhood has been linked to neurodevelopmental disorders and birth defects.
- Cancer risk: Certain phthalates are classified as potential carcinogens, with links to breast and uterine cancers.
Despite these health risks, phthalates continue to find their way into everyday products, primarily through food packaging and processing materials. From plastic gloves used in food preparation to tubing in industrial food production, these chemicals are pervasive—and often invisible to consumers.
Minnesota’s new bill
In an effort to tackle the issue head-on, Minnesota state Senator Heather Gustafson introduced SF 188 on January 16th, 2025, a groundbreaking bill aimed at reducing phthalate exposure from packaged foods. If passed, the bill would require food manufacturers to test their products for phthalates and publicly disclose the levels detected starting July 1, 2026. The goal? To hold companies accountable and empower consumers to make informed choices.
A recent Consumer Reports investigation underscores the urgency of the issue—phthalates were detected in nearly every tested food item, with many popular brands containing staggering amounts. In some cases, levels were 75% higher than comparable products. This highlights how phthalates can infiltrate the food supply, not just from packaging but also through contact with contaminated processing equipment and even agricultural sources like water and soil.
By enforcing transparency and testing, SF 188 aims to pressure manufacturers to clean up their supply chains, ultimately reducing consumers' exposure to these harmful chemicals.
Other states leading the charge against phthalates and PFAS
Minnesota isn't alone in the fight against phthalates. Across the U.S., a growing number of states are taking legislative action to curb exposure to phthalates and another group of harmful chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment and the human body.
Here's a look at what other states are doing:
California
- AB 1200 (2023): Bans PFAS in plant-based food packaging, aiming to eliminate contamination in everyday food items.
- AB 347 (2024): Grants regulatory agencies the power to enforce compliance and track PFAS in consumer products, with full enforcement expected by 2029.Additionally, California restricts phthalates in children’s products and cosmetics.
Vermont
- Act No. 131 (2024): Prohibits phthalates and PFAS in a wide range of consumer products, including cosmetics, menstrual products, and cookware.
- The law also bans PFAS in artificial turf, juvenile products, and textiles to minimize environmental contamination.
Maine
- Act to Protect the Environment and Public Health (2022): Bans phthalates in all food packaging sold in the state, with exemptions for smaller manufacturers.
New York
- Children’s Product Ban (2023): Prohibits the manufacture and sale of toys and childcare items containing phthalates above a 0.1% threshold, protecting the youngest and most vulnerable consumers.
With 19 states currently enforcing toxics-in-packaging regulations—including Connecticut, Washington, and Rhode Island—the movement to eliminate these harmful chemicals is gaining momentum. These states are following guidelines set by the Toxics in Packaging Clearinghouse , which updated legislation in 2021 to prohibit the intentional introduction of phthalates and PFAS in packaging materials.
The road ahead
As scientific research continues to uncover the widespread effects of phthalates and PFAS, pressure on manufacturers and policymakers will likely intensify. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the hidden chemicals in their everyday lives, demanding safer alternatives and greater transparency.
Minnesota’s SF 188 bill is a significant step in the right direction—if passed, it could serve as a model for other states to follow. While regulatory changes are underway, consumers can take proactive steps by staying informed, choosing products with safer packaging, and supporting brands that prioritize chemical safety. Ultimately, reducing exposure to these harmful chemicals requires a collective effort—from lawmakers, manufacturers, and individuals alike—to create a healthier, safer future for everyone.
