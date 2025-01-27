Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Change-Makers

The Fight Against Phthalates: How States Are Taking Action To Protect Public Health

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 27, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Jelena Jojic Tomic / Stocksy
January 27, 2025

Phthalates—hard to pronounce but impossible to ignore. These plastic additives, used to increase flexibility and durability in everything from food packaging to cosmetics, have come under growing scrutiny for their alarming health effects.

Linked to hormonal disruptions, reproductive issues, and even cancer, phthalates have earned their place on the list of chemicals consumers are eager to avoid. Now, lawmakers are stepping in to help.

How phthalates impact your health

Research has consistently shown that phthalates are endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the body's delicate hormonal balance. This disruption has been linked to an increased risk of serious health conditions such as:

Despite these health risks, phthalates continue to find their way into everyday products, primarily through food packaging and processing materials. From plastic gloves used in food preparation to tubing in industrial food production, these chemicals are pervasive—and often invisible to consumers.

Minnesota’s new bill

In an effort to tackle the issue head-on, Minnesota state Senator Heather Gustafson introduced SF 188 on January 16th, 2025, a groundbreaking bill aimed at reducing phthalate exposure from packaged foods. If passed, the bill would require food manufacturers to test their products for phthalates and publicly disclose the levels detected starting July 1, 2026. The goal? To hold companies accountable and empower consumers to make informed choices.

A recent Consumer Reports investigation underscores the urgency of the issue—phthalates were detected in nearly every tested food item, with many popular brands containing staggering amounts. In some cases, levels were 75% higher than comparable products. This highlights how phthalates can infiltrate the food supply, not just from packaging but also through contact with contaminated processing equipment and even agricultural sources like water and soil.

By enforcing transparency and testing, SF 188 aims to pressure manufacturers to clean up their supply chains, ultimately reducing consumers' exposure to these harmful chemicals.

Other states leading the charge against phthalates and PFAS

Minnesota isn't alone in the fight against phthalates. Across the U.S., a growing number of states are taking legislative action to curb exposure to phthalates and another group of harmful chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment and the human body.

Here's a look at what other states are doing:

California

  • AB 1200 (2023): Bans PFAS in plant-based food packaging, aiming to eliminate contamination in everyday food items.
  • AB 347 (2024): Grants regulatory agencies the power to enforce compliance and track PFAS in consumer products, with full enforcement expected by 2029.Additionally, California restricts phthalates in children’s products and cosmetics.

Vermont

  • Act No. 131 (2024): Prohibits phthalates and PFAS in a wide range of consumer products, including cosmetics, menstrual products, and cookware.
  • The law also bans PFAS in artificial turf, juvenile products, and textiles to minimize environmental contamination.

Maine

New York

  • Children’s Product Ban (2023): Prohibits the manufacture and sale of toys and childcare items containing phthalates above a 0.1% threshold, protecting the youngest and most vulnerable consumers.

With 19 states currently enforcing toxics-in-packaging regulations—including Connecticut, Washington, and Rhode Island—the movement to eliminate these harmful chemicals is gaining momentum. These states are following guidelines set by the Toxics in Packaging Clearinghouse , which updated legislation in 2021 to prohibit the intentional introduction of phthalates and PFAS in packaging materials.

The road ahead

As scientific research continues to uncover the widespread effects of phthalates and PFAS, pressure on manufacturers and policymakers will likely intensify. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the hidden chemicals in their everyday lives, demanding safer alternatives and greater transparency.

Minnesota’s SF 188 bill is a significant step in the right direction—if passed, it could serve as a model for other states to follow. While regulatory changes are underway, consumers can take proactive steps by staying informed, choosing products with safer packaging, and supporting brands that prioritize chemical safety. Ultimately, reducing exposure to these harmful chemicals requires a collective effort—from lawmakers, manufacturers, and individuals alike—to create a healthier, safer future for everyone.

More On This Topic

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype
Beauty

This Wrinkle-Smoothing Ingredient Doesn't Get Nearly Enough Hype

Jamie Schneider

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To
Beauty

I Would Have Laughed At This Ingredient A Year Ago—Now It's My Go-To

Jamie Schneider

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Planet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.