Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

These Specific Supplements Reduce Cardiovascular Risk, According To Research

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 09, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Lauren Lee / Stocksy
January 09, 2025

To say that our country struggles with heart health is an understatement. According to the CDC, more than 702,000 Americans1 die from cardiovascular disease (CVD) every year. That's one in three deaths.

Luckily, there are many ways we can utilize nutritional strategies to improve our heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease—including staying physically active, not smoking, getting adequate quality sleep, and eating nutrient-dense foods that help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, enhance blood flow, and bolster blood vessel health.

While we know certain foods support cardiovascular health (think oats, salmon, walnuts, and blueberries), less research has been conducted on which specific nutrients (e.g., vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids) and phytochemicals (e.g., antioxidants and polyphenols) are responsible for their heart health benefits.

Reducing cardiovascular risk through dietary supplementation

In a meta-analysis published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology2, scientists reviewed 884 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to see which nutrients and phytochemicals have the most profound effect on heart health.

In the RCTs investigated, 27 different single-ingredient supplements (vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, antioxidants, polyphenols, and amino acids) were tested to determine their impact on the following CVD risk factors, as well as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes events:

Cardiovascular disease risk factors:

  • High systolic blood pressure (SBP)
  • High diastolic blood pressure (DBP)
  • High total cholesterol 
  • High low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol 
  • Low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol
  • High triglyceride levels
  • High hemoglobin A1C
  • High fasting blood glucose
  • High fasting blood insulin

Cardiovascular disease & Type 2 diabetes events

  • All-cause mortality
  • Cardiovascular disease mortality
  • Heart attack
  • Stroke
  • Coronary heart disease (CHD)
  • Arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)
  • Type 2 diabetes

Which supplements reduce cardiovascular risk?

Of the supplements tested, approximately 60% demonstrated moderate- to high-quality evidence for reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. These nutrients and phytochemicals include:

Evidence shows that supplementing with these incredible nutrients and phytochemicals can do wonders in reducing your CVD risk by lowering your blood pressure and promoting healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

That said, only three of these supplements demonstrated the ability to reduce cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes events in RCTs:

  • Omega-3 supplements decreased CVD mortality, heart attack risk, and coronary heart disease events.
  • Folic acid supplements decreased stroke risk.
  • CoQ10 supplements decreased all-cause mortality events.

The takeaway

If you're looking to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes events, supplementing with omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, or CoQ10 is a smart and effective solution.

Many other supplement ingredients (e.g., vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, curcumin, quercetin) have also been shown to reduce CVD risk factors, so check out this research and talk to your health care provider about which supplement might be beneficial for your personal heart-health goals!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night
Integrative Health

I'm An Ayurvedic Expert & This Is What I Do For Great Sleep Every Night

Martha Soffer

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do
Integrative Health

Feeling Stiff Lately? You're Not The Only One—Here's What To Do

Sarah Regan

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings
Integrative Health

Eat This For Breakfast To Enhance Energy & Cut Cravings

Hannah Frye

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.