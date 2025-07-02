It's not always easy to spot an emotionally unavailable person at the start of a romantic relationship, but signs often begin to appear shortly after the honeymoon phase. So what happens when the person you carefully chose and cultivated a relationship with for years begins to show signs that mirror emotional unavailability? Is it possible for a person who showed no signs of being emotionally unavailable for years to change over time? And if it does occur, is it just a phase, or could it be a permanent change?