First and foremost, we have to start noticing the stories we tell ourselves that keep us from healthy love—"the story we tell ourselves about what's lacking in us or what's lacking in others [that we believe is making it so] we can't be loved the way we want to be loved," Page says. In reality, there's nothing lacking in you that's "causing" the person to be unavailable. Know that you're worthy and enough, just as you are.

As Margaret Paul, Ph.D., explains on the mbg podcast, many times we actually attract these kinds of relationships into our lives. "So often, we attract people who are treating us the way we're treating ourselves. And that's the 'wrong people.' So, if people are rejecting themselves with their various forms of self-abandonment, judging themselves, and not listening to themselves," she says, "they're going to attract people who also treat them that way."

Recognizing those patterns, working to overcome them, and focusing on strengthening your own sense of self-worth is key, along with knowing what you deserve and knowing when to walk away.

"We can remember all of the reasons why we decided not to be with this person," Page notes. "Those moments of insecurity and craving can be times when we go through the list of why we decided to not be with this person or why they have clearly let us know that they are not available."