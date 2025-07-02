When we look at the body as one complete system, it makes sense that stress could wind up influencing joint pain. After all, we know that elevated cortisol levels are associated with more pain. As physician and New York Times bestselling author Lissa Rankin, M.D., previously wrote for mbg, chronic stress depletes your adrenal glands. This "raises prolactin levels, increasing the body's sensitivity to pain1 , such as backaches and muscle aches," she notes.