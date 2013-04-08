15 Natural Ways To Maintain Beautiful, Youthful Skin

3. Have a rainbow-colored plate of food.

Free radicals form in our bodies and cause major damage to our cell structures. The different nutrient-rich foods we eat neutralize them. You need to consume the widest variety of antioxidants you can to fight off the different kinds of free radicals. Think about what colors you've missed throughout the day, and try to incorporate them into your next meal.

4. Eat organic foods.

This curtails consumption of aging toxins.

5. Limit your sun exposure.

Small amounts of daily sun produce vitamin D and are beneficial, but too much sun will damage your skin. Don’t forget to wear your sunglasses, and use zinc or titanium dioxide sunscreen.

6. Opt for natural skin products.

Many skincare products contain harsh chemicals. When choosing moisturizers or makeup, research the ingredients in them the best you can to confirm that they're safe.

7. Use non-toxic cleaning products.

It is imperative to limit exposure to toxic chemicals because the skin absorbs them.

8. Own a plant.

Indoor pollution levels can be even higher than outdoor levels. A plant in your home or by your desk at work will act as an air filter.

9. Get enough vitamin C.

A diet rich in vitamin C leads to fewer wrinkles. Researchers have found that skin exposed to vitamin C for long periods of time can produce up to eight times more collagen!

10. Avoid sugar.

It leads to damaged collagen and elastin, which cause wrinkles.

11. Eat healthy fats.

Incorporating foods such as avocados, olive oil, flax seeds, nuts and fish into your diet is important. The fatty acids are crucial for your skin to look youthful.

12. Cleanse your body.

A build up of toxins in the body due to the air, water and food causes damage to the body as well as aging. Detoxing by way of a juice cleanse is recommended for the body to be able to focus on energy production and eliminating toxins. Having a glass of water with squeezed lemon first thing in the mornings is also very cleansing.

13. Engage in activities that relieve stress.

High levels of stress will compromise your skin. Consider yoga or meditating. Eliminate problematic people and activities from your life. Confide in your friends and openly talk to them about your worries and troubles.

14. Sleep.

You skin rejuvenates and repairs itself mostly while you are asleep. Make sure that you not only sleep for eight hours a night, but that it is quality sleep.

15. Exercise.

It increases the circulation of oxygen and nutrients and releases toxins through sweat, which leads to clearer, firmer skin. Remember to smile. It’s the best exercise for your face.