Quinoa dates back 3,000 to 4,000 years, when the Incas in South America first realized that the seed was fit for human consumption. Quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah) was believed to increase the stamina of Incan warriors and was referred to as chisaya mama, or the "mother of all grains."

However, quinoa is not technically categorized as a cereal grain (which include oats, wheat, barley, rye, corn, rice, sorghum, and millet). Quinoa, along with amaranth and buckwheat, is a "pseudo-cereal grain" because it is not harvested from a cereal grass but instead from a tall leafy plant that is a relative of spinach, beets, and chard. Simply put, quinoa is a starchy seed!

While there are more than 120 varieties of this Incan superfood, the three most common are black quinoa, white quinoa, and red quinoa. And to avoid having to choose just one, you can always opt for a tricolor blend. With its rising popularity, you can also find quinoa flour to use as an alternative in baking.