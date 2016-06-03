How I Reversed My PCOS Symptoms With Holistic Practices In 4 Months

It's understandable that as you get older, your body is going to endure changes. But at the age of 22, I was increasingly suffering from unexplained weight gain, acne, depression, anxiety, and loss of my menstrual cycle—and I suspected this was unusual. I started experiencing low self-esteem as a result and was no longer as social as I once had been. I wanted to take these symptoms head-on, so I decided to drag myself to the doctor.

At my OB-GYN's office, after I explained what I had been dealing with, they drew my blood and performed an ultrasound. Then, my doctor discovered close to a dozen cysts on my ovaries. I was quickly diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome). He explained that PCOS occurs when a woman's hormones are out of balance, which can lead to problems with fertility and menstrual cycles as well as weight gain and cysts on the ovaries.

I began asking questions: How did this happen? Was it something I did? And finally, what can I do? I was told there was little I could do and that this would stay with me for life. My doctor recommended I go on birth control and begin hormone therapy. I was told that if I wanted children one day I would most likely have to have IVF treatments and that, even then, my chances were slim to none.