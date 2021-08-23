What Are The Benefits Of Non-Hormonal Birth Control?

After the pill, or certain IUDs, it takes a bit of time for synthetic hormones to clear our system. This is not the case with Phexxi, which is an easily reversible birth control option that can keep your plans for the future on schedule.

Phexxi is 93% effective at preventing pregnancy when used as directed. With typical use, which accounts for potential mistakes such as forgetting to use Phexxi up to one hour before each act of sex, Phexxi was 86% effective in the clinical trial.

With Phexxi, you only have to use it when the mood strikes, or up to an hour before each act of sex, and it is effective immediately. This gives women the flexibility to use birth control only when they need, never when they don’t. A revolution in birth control? We think so, too.