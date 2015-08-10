The Only 7 Crystals You Need To Boost Your Mood + Live Your Best Life

Since ancient times, crystals have been used for their powerful energetic healing properties. Crystals can help heal deep-seated issues, bringing forth good health and greater happiness. Each crystal has its own unique healing properties — some are best suited for abundance and prosperity, while others are better for love, relationships and harmony, or even protection and shielding.

Listed below are my top seven crystals that can lead you to happier life.

1. Clear Quartz

Clear Quartz is known as "The Master Healer." It can be used for anything and everything. Clear Quartz is translucent and clear, and can heal issues at the physical, mental, emotional or soul level. It resonates with the higher chakras, bringing in divine white light and connection to higher-self, higher consciousness, higher wisdom and unconditional pure love. Clear Quartz can be programmed by a healer for just about any issue from your past.

2. Amethyst

Amethyst is known as "The All Purpose Stone." This stone is available in various hues and shades of light violet color, to lilac to vibrant purple. It resonates with Crown Chakra (Sahasrara), as well as Third Eye Chakra (Ajna), which opens up the gateway to divine consciousness and higher intuition.

It also provides clarity when there's confusion in the mind, and helps to relieve stress and anxiety. Amethyst can even help with cell regeneration, insomnia, mood swings, and immunity. It is also known as the "Traveler’s Stone," providing extra protection while you're out on the road, exploring new places.

3. Rose Quartz

This pink crystal is a very soothing and calming stone. symbolizing love and harmony. It helps open your heart to give and receive love. It also encourages you to forgive others and especially yourself, helping you to move on. It emits vibrations of love, harmony and peace.

Rose Quartz is one of the best stones to use for relationship troubles, emotional traumas, healing inner child karma or other emotional issues. You can wear it, or hold it when you are emotionally troubled. Its soothing and calming effects will bring forth peace and tranquility. Place Rose Quartz in your home or workplace to keep the atmosphere harmonious and peaceful.

4. Citrine

This golden, yellowish crystal is among the most beloved of all crystals. Everyone loves Citrine for its beauty and its healing properties; especially for those who want to invite more prosperity and abundance into their lives.

Citrine is known as the "Merchant’s Stone," as it can help you manifest more money by removing financial blockages, as well attract new opportunities. It is also considered one of the best stone for protection and weight loss. For abundance and prosperity, simply wear it or keep it in your purse or wallet, or place it in a cash drawer or money box in a corner of your home or office. Be as creative as you want.

For aura protection, wear it or keep in your purse or pocket. You can also place it at the four corners of your house, or in a place where there are a lot of activities. As a weight-loss stone, place it on your Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) daily for about 20 minutes, while you visualize your goals.

5. Black Tourmaline

This stone is definitely one of my personal favorites — I have one placed in every room of my house! My children and I always wear it to keep it close to our aura for protection. Black Tourmaline is considered among the top protective stones. It can also help you with grounding and create shield against harmful electro magnetic fields.

Place this stone near your electronic devices and gadgets to protect you from EMF frequencies. Place it in your house or workplace to protect you from the negative vibrations of others, or any form of potentially harmful intentions that might be directed toward you. Wear it to absorb negativity and transmute it to positivity energy. If you have hard time manifesting your wishes, write your intentions on a small piece of paper and put it underneath Black Tourmaline.This will help remove any energetic or psychic blockages related to your wish, filling it up with positive energy and abundance.

6. Carnelian

This stone color varies from a light orange to reddish brown. Keeping this stone around you keeps you motivated, inspired and confident. It will give you the perseverance you need to not give up on any tough situation. Carnelian is an energy booster that spreads joy by burning away stuck and impure energies.

This stone represents the Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana) which can help alleviate addiction, and harness your sensuality and creativity.

7. Aventurine

Aventurine comes in various colors such as green, red, yellow, peach, blue and more. Aventurine attracts true love, true friendship and lasting relationships. Green Aventurine is called the “Luck Stone," bringing forth good fortune and new opportunities.

It also increases your confidence and self-esteem, optimizing your personal growth. Aventurine can be used for heart-related ailments and emotional issues, as it represents the color of Heart Chakra (Anahata). Use this stone to help with your allergies, sleep disorders, immunity and to regulate your blood pressure.

There are innumerable crystals with an abundance of healing properties, each with different colors, hues and shades. Choose the ones that resonate the most with you and use them along your healing journey toward a happier, healthier life!

This post is not intended for use as medical advice.

Cover photo by mbg creative