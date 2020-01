10 Crystals That Will Make You Healthier & Happier

Rose quartz is a stone of unconditional love that helps to open and heal the energy of the heart. It encourages the forgiveness of others and, most importantly, of yourself. The secret to finding true love is to love yourself. Rose quartz emits vibrations of love, beauty and compassion. It's a feel-good stone that nurtures, supports and allows you to feel the most powerful energy in the universe: LOVE.

5. Carnelian is good for creativity.

Ancient civilizations believed that carnelian attracted fortune and helped you attract your deepest desires. It removes blocked or stuck creative energy that may be dominating your mind and leaving you feeling burnt out or uninspired. Its vibrant orange color stimulates your passion to move forward and achieve your dreams. Carnelian is an action stone that restores motivation, confidence and joy.

6. Quartz crystal works wonders in clearing the mind.

Quartz crystal is made of silica, the most abundant element on the earth. It also makes up the human body, on a cellular level. When quartz crystal touches your skin, a merging of energy occurs, which is believed to encourage optimal health and healing. Ancient civilizations utilized quartz to balance the body and clear the mind. It's a powerful crystal that transmutes negativity and amplifies energy to raise your vibration and help you align with light and clarity.

7. Celestite relieves stress.

Celestite's name is derived from the Latin word caelestis, meaning celestial. By simply gazing upon it, the heavenly blue color of this crystal inspires deep peace and happiness. It's an ideal crystal to place in your bedroom to bring tranquility and harmonious energy, encouraging restful sleep. When placed directly on your body, celestite brings muscle and stress release to the area on which it is placed.

8. Citrine helps to live in the now.

Citrine is a crystal of light and happiness. It doesn't hold any negative energy and emits large amounts of positive energy. It serves as a friendly reminder to be present and in the now, because in this moment, you can create miracles. Citrine is a manifestation stone that encourages you to dream big, maintain a positive state of mind and attract everything you want in your life.

9. Aventurine attracts new opportunities.

Aventurine helps you to overcome feelings of self-doubt. It opens up the energy of the heart, attracting new opportunities. It helps to increase confidence, self-worth and optimism. As your mind and energy field open up, you are able to see the infinite abundance and opportunities that surround you.

10. Shungite protects against EMF.

Believed to be millions of years old, Shungite is an ancient crystal that is found in Russia. Scientists are still currently researching the full potential of this magical mineral. It's utilized as a powerful shield against electrical magnetic energy (EMF). Shungite helps to absorb negative energy and pollutants. Place a piece of Shungite next to computers or wear on your body as an energetic shield.