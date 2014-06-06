10 Crystals That Will Make You Healthier & Happier

For thousands of years, ancient civilizations have used crystals to release mental, physical and spiritual blockages. Since crystals come from the earth, when they're placed on your body, they help you connect to the planet's healing energy, leaving you feeling more relaxed and balanced. Each crystal has unique properties and energies to heal different aspects of your life.

Below are ten crystals you can use to improve your health and happiness!

1. Turquoise helps you heal.

Turquoise is the master healer. It is believed to be the energetic bridge between heaven and earth. Since ancient times, it's been highly regarded for its protective and good-luck-charm properties. It's believed that when Turquoise is given as a gift, its healing properties are magnified by one hundred! Turquoise is a stone of communication that helps you to speak your truth, from the highest source of love.

2. Bloodstone gives you energy.

In ancient times, Bloodstone was often worn as an amulet to help purify the blood. When our blood and energy is flowing smoothly, our life force remains strong and healthy. This crystal is a powerful energizer, helping you to overcome lethargy, negative thoughts and self-doubt. Bloodstone also helps to boost enthusiasm, increase drive and maintain emotional wellbeing.

3. Smoky quartz helps you let go.

Smoky quartz transmutes negative energy and acts as a protective shield against unwanted energy. It helps you to let go of old patterns and belief systems that are holding you back. It releases all blocked, old and stagnant energy in the body. Once all of your old energy is removed, new energy is able to fill the open space with light and hope.

4. Rose quartz cultivates love.