Brand new you! The first half of your 2023 Aries horoscope is all about reinventing yourself, as you kick off a new 12-year chapter of your life. Out with the old: Refresh everything from your image and style to what you do for a living. Money is a big focus in the second half of the year. You could get a nice pay bump, but be careful not to spend it all in one place. Stay open to unexpected work opportunities, possibly a job with travel or relocation.

From July 2023 onward, you’ll feel an urgent need to follow your calling. A key relationship will need to be renegotiated so you have room to “do you.” Making sacrifices for your sweetie or taking one for the team is great to a point, but not at the expense of your own dreams. Be mindful of the friends you invite into your circle this spring and summer; not all of them will have pure intentions, no matter how they advertise themselves.