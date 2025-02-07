There is no easy answer to this often asked question, which is why so many people struggle with it. The best you can do is pay attention to the health of your hair and scalp, identify your own needs, and adjust accordingly. If you need to wash a little bit more one week or feel fine skipping a shampoo the next? That's fine too. And if all else fails, consult your go-to hairstylist, who will be able to walk you through a shampoo schedule that works for you.