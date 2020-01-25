Breakfast has long been touted as "the most important meal of the day," and whether you're into intermittent fasting or fueling up as soon as you wake up, how you break your fast matters.

Healthy breakfasts high in protein, for example, have been found to prevent overeating later in the day. So, it's important to make sure you're doing breakfast right.

Which is why we rounded up eight deliciously nutrient-dense, vegan breakfasts, sure to become your new faves. They're all quick, don't skimp on the protein, and will keep you full until lunch.