20+ Black Friday Deals On Products That Help You Prioritize Your Health & Well-Being
We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing. After all, it's why shoppers wait all year for Black Friday. But let's be honest: Not all sales are really as good as advertised. The holidays are hectic enough without trying to sift through the good, the bad, and the totally not worth your time. To help spare you some of that impending screen time, we've rounded up this year's best Black Friday health deals on products to boost your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. That's right, we've been sifting through hundreds of deals, and these are the ones that truly can't be missed.
Below, find sweat-inducing fitness equipment, recovery tools, comfy leggings, sustainable cookware, glow-inducing skin care, and mindfulness must-haves that our editors swear by—from brands that don't go doling out discounts very often. Whether you're supporting your own well-being or checking loved ones off your holiday list, these sales are the gifts that keep on giving (to your health, that is).
The best Black Friday deals on beauty products:
Vegamour
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide (use code 30FRIDAY)
Thinning hair is no joke, but Vegamour’s products are to the rescue. The entire lineup of haircare, hair growth, hair loss, and grooming products is 30% off through November 28—which is absolutely the brand’s biggest sale of the year. This GRO hair serum is one of our top hair growth products, but there are plenty of other worthy contenders available. We’re personally eyeing the GRO Foundation Kit, which combines shampoo, conditioner, and scalp serum into a 3-step treatment. And yes, the clean formulas are 100% cruelty-free and color-safe with ingredients proven to boost hair health and promote visibly thicker, stronger, fuller strands.
Need a stocking stuffer? Shop Vegamour’s accessories (scalp massagers, claw clips, and more), or the brand’s clean lash and brow growth kit. Use code 30FRIDAY to apply the discount.
Three Ships
Sale:
- Buy one, get one free
Three Ships makes effective, naturally-derived products backed by science, with real plants—and real results. The brand is on a mission to create simple products with clean ingredients: think a refreshing papaya + salicylic acid cleanser, a radiance grape stem cell + squalene day cream, and this red algae + avocado biodegradable eye masks, which just happen to be our beauty editor’s secret to brighter under-eyes.
The entire Three Ships site is buy one get one free, plus your order will include a free gift. We suggest snagging the bestsellers bundle to get even more bang for your buck.
Saie
Sale:
- 25% off + free mascara
Whether you’re stocking your own makeup kit, or looking for a few great stocking stuffers, Saie has you covered with 25% off sitewide, plus a free Mascara 101 with any purchase of $50 or more. And it’s not just any mascara, this formula is one of our top clean mascara picks for a natural clean girl makeup look. The buildable formula also works for a full-on holiday glam.
A few other Saie products we love: Slip Tint tinted moisturizer, Hydrabeam concealer, Glowy Super Gel highlighter, Sun Melt cream bronzer, and the Dew Blush liquid cheek flush.
Solawave
Sale:
- Buy one, get one free
One of our editors mulled over the Solawave red light therapy wand for a long time before getting it, but they haven’t looked back since (Hi, it's me!). It’s truly one of the best things I did for my skin this year. My only regret is that I didn’t get mine during this BOGO sale. Yup, buy one Solawave wand and you’ll get another one completely free. You can even mix and match with the Bye Acne light therapy spot treatment device.
Skin Gym
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide
This facial cupping set from Skin Gym is self care at its finest–and it’s currently 40% off. The brand is also offering steep discounts on face masks, eye masks, dry brushes, serums, oils, and more with 30% off sitewide. (BTW, facial cupping comes with a ton of benefits.)
The best movement-inspiring Black Friday deals:
Girlfriend Collective
Sale:
- 40% off sitewide
Oprah loves this brand's leggings. Need we say more? The Compressive Pocket Leggings are what everyone (yes, Oprah included) are talking about. They’re great, but we personally love the buttery soft Luxe Leggings.
Girlfriend makes clothes from recycled materials, even repurposing old pieces from its own line to make new clothes. The sizes range from XXS to 6XL, with a ton of styles to choose from. Plus, the brand donates a portion of all holiday proceeds to different charities. Every single item on the site is 40% off (even the already-marked-down sale section), so now’s the perfect time to see which style you prefer.
Looking for more activewear? These are the best deals.
NordicTrack
Sale:
- Up to $1,000 off
If ever there was a time to invest in a treadmill, it’s now. Stay active this winter, by taking advantage of NordicTrack’s extreme savings of up to $1,000 on treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, exercise bikes, and more home gym equipment.
As someone who is in the market for a treadmill, I’ve got my eye on the Elite Treadmill ($500 off) with the 22-inch touchscreen, but the savings run across the board. The Commercial 2450 ($400 off) will help you smash your fitness goals this year, whether you’re running, walking, streaming one of the many different workouts available through the iFit platform.
Alo
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide
Alo’s Black Friday sale is not to be missed; the brand’s entire site is at least 30% off with up to 70% off sale. Shop the yoga mat this yoga teacher swears by, comfy leggings, jackets, loungewear, and more stylish finds to keep you comfortable and motivated, whether you’re working out or prioritizing recovery at home.
Alo also makes one of the best yoga apps, another great gift for the fitness and mindfulness enthusiasts in your life.
The best Black Friday deals for relaxation & recovery:
HigherDose
Sale:
- 20% off
You may know HigherDose for its beloved infrared sauna blanket, but the brand also makes another recovery tool that’s great for detoxification, immunity, circulation, muscle recovery, and stress relief. It’s even a key part of New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein’s beauty and wellness routine. The infrared PEMF mat does not go on sale often, but right now you can grab it for 20% off—along with everything else on the brand’s site. Yes, even the best-selling bundles are on sale.
Oura
Sale:
- $50 off select styles
Oura is paving the way in the recovery-tracking space with a shiny finger ring that monitors your sleep, activity, and health data morning, day, and night. This is the biggest sale they’ll have until next Black Friday, so don’t miss your chance to shop the Oura ring for $50 off select styles. You’ll also get your first month of the Oura membership for free.
Levels
Sale:
- First two months free with annual membership
Our co-founder and co-ceo, Colleen Wachob, is a big fan of Levels, as well as the actionable health and lifestyle changes it instills. A membership (paired with the continuous glucose monitor) will give you insights into your metabolic health, which is one of the key factors behind your sleep, appetite, weight, and energy levels. What’s more, the platform then gives you tools to optimize all of the above, promoting better health and longevity.
Right now, Levels is offering the mindbodygreen community their first two months free on an annual membership—so you can take your well-being into your own hands and head into the new year as your healthiest self.
Hyperice
Sale:
- Up to $200 off
Gift your loved ones a spa massage, or give them a massage gun that they can use again and again? We know what we’d choose. Hyperice is having its biggest sale of the year with savings of up to $200 off on all recovery tools. Shop this professional athlete-approved massage gun ($100 off), or save big on a pair of our favorite compression boots, the Normatec 3 Full-Body ($200 off). Looking for something under $100? The brand's Hypersphere Mini is marked down to just $69. The athletes in your life will love it (and you).
Sun Home Saunas
Sale:
- Up to $800 off
Sun Home Saunas makes two products health experts, fitness and wellness enthusiasts, and our editors swear by: at-home saunas and sauna blankets. Right now, the brand is having its biggest sale yet with 15% off sitewide and 20% off all Faraday saunas.
This Clearlight Sanctuary 2 sauna ($600 off) is our pick for the best low-EMF at-home infrared sauna. It uses both far-infrared light and a full-spectrum heating system, fits two people, and features ambient lighting with twelve color choices. No room for a full sauna in your home? The brand’s sauna blanket is also one of our top selections.
Headspace
Sale:
- 50% off membership
Give the gift of mindfulness and presence with a Headspace membership that helps your friends and loved ones stress less. The meditation platform is offering 50% off an annual membership, plus savings on the monthly plan. Headspace is a great meditation app for beginners, too, with plenty of foundational resources and programs for everyone to benefit from, no matter your experience level.
Not sure which meditation app is right for you? Check out our full review of Headspace vs. Calm.
The best Black Friday deals for your kitchen:
Nutribullet
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide (use code GIVETHANKS)
Drinking green juice is a simple way to get a ton of nutrients—and it also supports your gut health and ideal hydration levels. Shop Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer for 25% off with code GIVETHANKS from now until November 29th. Juicing not your thing? This discount applies to the brand’s entire site, including food processors, blenders, coffee makers, accessories, and more. Yup, that means the magic bullet, too.
Material
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
Material makes products based on necessity, not excess to keep you kitchen streamlined. The entire site is 20% off, but we personally love this adorable and sustainable BPA-free reBoard cutting board, made entirely from recycled plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane.
Want to feel extra good about your Black Friday Shopping? Your Material purchase gives back, too. The brand donates to many organizations in need, and is currently offering the opportunity to donate a portion of your discount to the Lower East Side Girls Club.
Caraway
Sale:
- Up to 20% off
Non-toxic cookware is trending, and for good reason. While additional research is needed to confirm how much is safe, studies suggest that exposure to PFAS found on common nonstick cookware can cause hormone disruption, reproductive issues, and certain cancers in animals and humans. Any amount of risk is enough to have us opting for cleaner cookware brands, like Caraway. This ceramic-coated, lidded non-toxic sautè pan comes in a variety of fun colors and is shipped in recycled cardboard. Currently up to 20% off, it’s a great gift for anyone who wants to spend more time in the kitchen this year.
Shop Caraway’s Black Friday sale sitewide, with 10% off orders $85+, 15% off orders $425+, and 20% off orders $525+. Offer auto-applied at checkout.
Golde
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
Maybe the holiday season isn’t your chosen time to cut out your morning latte, but even coffee lovers will enjoy this tasty matcha (and the many health and skin benefits of green tea). Golde’s pure, ceremonial-grade green matcha supports energy, focus, and cellular health. One of our favorite green teas, this powder is made from 100% pure, shade-grown green tea leaves from Uji, Japan. It has chlorophyll, a natural detoxifier, and polyphenols and catechins for healthy, glowing skin, and gives the boost you need, without the jittery aftershocks. Plus, it tastes delicious in a matcha latte, or straight with water.
From now until November 28th, get 20% off sitewide, plus a free gift with your purchase. No code necessary.
Great Jones
Sale:
- Up to 50% off + free gift
Another eco-friendly cookware favorite, Great Jones makes aesthetically pleasing, durable products that help keep your kitchen chemical-free.
This enameled cast-iron dutch oven is not only functional and nontoxic, but it will look great in your kitchen (or under your Christmas tree). It’s currently $50 off with markdowns up to 50% sitewide. No code needed.
The best Black Friday deals for your home
Coway
Sale:
- Up to 35% off
Clean air is essential for keeping allergies at bay and fighting off mold, milder, dust, and musty smells—and clean water is just as important, according to functional medicine doctors. Not only do these products keep you and your house clean and healthy, but Coway makes air purifiers, water purification systems, and bidets look good, too. This year, save up to 35% on all Coway products, no code needed.
Loftie
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide
Loftie’s Smart Alarm Clock and Sunrise Lamp are both 25% off. Think of the Loftie Lamp as your own personal sunrise wake up call. Wind down at night with red light and wake up gradually and naturally to a sun-mimicking light that will help you feel energized and refreshed for the day. There’s even a “reading mode” for nighttime reading and relaxation.
The Loftie Clock will help you fall asleep through guided breathwork, stories, and sound baths. Choose between white noise, nature sounds, or silence throughout the night, with a gentle sound to wake you up in the morning. Whether you choose the light, the clock, or both, you’ll be kicking your phone alarm clock and all its blue light sleep hindrance to the curb.
Boll & Branch
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide (use code CYBER25)
If you’re struggling with what to get for anyone on your list, take it from us: not much beats a cozy robe in the winter. This soft, luxurious Boll & Branch women’s waffle robe is 25% off right now, along with the rest of the site. For gifts that will deliver them the sleep they didn’t know was possible, (and help them slip into next-level relaxation mode), shop deals on silk sheet sets, pillows, bath towels, and more with code CYBER25.
Casper
Sale:
- 25% off mattresses + up to 30% off sitewide
Casper’s entire site is (at least) 25% off right now, with savings of up to $800 on mattresses. What we’re eying? This weighted blanket. It’s currently more than 50% off, and makes the perfect comfy and comforting gift for anyone on your list. The brand also makes some of the best memory foam and hybrid mattresses for all types of sleepers, and one of our favorite sunrise alarm clocks, the Casper Glow Light (30% off).
The takeaway.
With so many sales happening at one time, it can be difficult to decide which you may regret and which you'll be using for years to come. We selected these items with your health and well-being in mind so you can shop mindfully and feel confident about each purchase (while saving a ton of money in the process). These are the deals you don't want to miss—and they're only happing for a limited time. You're bound to find gifts for multiple people on your list, but don't forget to set aside some time for a self-care moment, too.
