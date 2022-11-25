These Black Friday Deals Are The Perfect Excuse To Upgrade Your Activewear Collection

With family time, social events, and shopping for your loved ones, the holiday season can get jam-packed quickly. It seems when life gets busy, certain routines like workouts and mindfulness can get pushed aside—when really, these practices help mitigate stress and keep our bodies and our minds healthy. We can't help free up your holiday schedule, but we can point you in the direction of some can't-miss Black Friday legging deals that will keep you motivated to squeeze your workouts in.

Experts say even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can make you happier, but that's not the only reason to get up and get a workout in. Exercise can improve cognitive function and memory, give you more energy, help you sleep better, and even boost your sex drive. Plus, you'll be strengthening your body and your heart—and you'll feel better, too. Reason enough to refresh your fitness wardrobe, right? And don't worry: We've also found the best sales on loungewear for your recovery days.

Keep scrolling to find the activewear brands with the best Black Friday savings this year for the perfect excuse to upgrade your activewear collection. Not only will these clothes make you feel confident and look great, but they might just be the push you need to stay on top of your exercise routine (and they also make great gifts).