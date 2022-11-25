These Black Friday Deals Are The Perfect Excuse To Upgrade Your Activewear Collection
With family time, social events, and shopping for your loved ones, the holiday season can get jam-packed quickly. It seems when life gets busy, certain routines like workouts and mindfulness can get pushed aside—when really, these practices help mitigate stress and keep our bodies and our minds healthy. We can't help free up your holiday schedule, but we can point you in the direction of some can't-miss Black Friday legging deals that will keep you motivated to squeeze your workouts in.
Experts say even 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can make you happier, but that's not the only reason to get up and get a workout in. Exercise can improve cognitive function and memory, give you more energy, help you sleep better, and even boost your sex drive. Plus, you'll be strengthening your body and your heart—and you'll feel better, too. Reason enough to refresh your fitness wardrobe, right? And don't worry: We've also found the best sales on loungewear for your recovery days.
Keep scrolling to find the activewear brands with the best Black Friday savings this year for the perfect excuse to upgrade your activewear collection. Not only will these clothes make you feel confident and look great, but they might just be the push you need to stay on top of your exercise routine (and they also make great gifts).
Girlfriend Collective Luxe Legging
- 40% off sitewide
The entire Girlfriend site is 40% off right now, including Oprah's favorite compressive pocket leggings. We love those, too—but don't sleep on these luxe leggings, which are reason enough to shop this sale. Girlfriend is a sustainable activewear brand that makes its clothes from recycled materials, with sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL, and a ton of styles to choose from.
Girlfriend Collective is not fast fashion. The brand believes in ethical manufacturing and sustainability. As of now, its packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable, and the clothes are made from recycled materials, such as post-consumer water bottles, fabric scraps, and fishing nets retrieved from the seas. Each product has a full breakdown of what went into its design. All recycled polyester is BPA-free, while all fabric is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. What's more, the brand is donating a portion of all holiday proceeds to various charities. Browse leggings, tops, accessories, unitards, loungewear, and more.
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant
- Up to 70% off
Lululemon's align leggings don't go on sale very often (well, almost never), so it's officially the best time to add this beloved pair to your collection. Black Friday savings varies across the site, but the brand is offering big savings across top leggings and activewear. The best-selling align leggings are currently up to 70% off in select colors and lengths.
The soft, breathable material is designed specifically for low-impact workouts like yoga, or anytime you simply want a comfortable pair of leggings. Bonus: The waistband has a hidden pocket for keys, cards, or other small items.
Lululemon also has a three-pillar impact agenda: Be human, Be well, Be planet. As it relates to the planet, the brand is striving to achieve at least 75% sustainability for its products by 2025, with a goal to be using 100% sustainable materials by 2030.
Alo High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging
- 30% off sitewide
We love the 7/8 length and flared leg on these split-hem leggings. The material is smooth and lightweight, so it'll keep you feeling great through any activity. The best part? They’re currently part of Alo’s biggest sale of the year: 30% off everything with markdowns of up to 70% off on sale products.
Alo is 100% sweatshop free and eco-aware, using low-water dyes and sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and organic cotton. The company even powers headquarters and the Los Angeles flagship with solar to reduce its eco footprint further. The brand also has a non-profit organization, All Gives, which provides free mindful movement videos to over 3 million school-age children.
Also from Alo: While they're not exactly leggings, the Alo soho sweatpants are comfortable enough for workouts or recovery. The drawstring waistband provides an easy yet supportive fit that stays in place, whether you're lunging or lounging. Made from a performance fabric that feels almost as soft as cashmere, these make a great gift for anyone who needs a little extra wind-down time. Plus, they're currently 40% off, dropping the price to $64.
Beyond Yoga Velvet Motion High Waisted Midi Legging
- 30% off sitewide
Just when we thought there wasn't anything softer than the velvety-smooth spacedye out of pocket leggings from Beyond Yoga, we tried this actual velvet pair. You can't go wrong with either of the two—or with pretty much anything on the site, for that matter. Also highlighted as the brand's best deal of the year, the Black Friday sale offeres 30% off everything, with up to 85% off sale items.
The female-founded company makes inclusively sized clothing that's designed and assembled in Los Angeles, California, and shipped in recycled and recyclable packaging. The brand also uses recycled materials in all of its REPREVE designs, with up to 14 recycled plastic bottles per legging. Beyond Yoga regularly donates to charitable organizations, including No Kid Hungry, ACLU & AAPI, The Downtown Women’s Shelter, Wildfire relief funds, and more.
Under Armour Women's UA Base 2.0 Leggings
- 30% off sitewide
These UA base leggings are tried and true and belong in every fitness lover’s collection. They’re lightweight and flexible but still built for cold weather. The grid interior design locks in the heat to keep you warm, but it doesn’t feel bulky or restrictive to movement. Everything on the Under Armour site is currently 30% off, with up to 70% savings on sale items.
On the eco-friendliness front, Under Armour has made a push toward sustainability and is currently in efforts to enable less waste and more durability, with a goal for circular systems by 2030.
Sweaty Betty Therma Boost 7/8 Running Leggings
- 30% off sitewide + 50% off 200+ styles
This pair of recycled leggings from Sweaty Betty is made form 77.4% recycled polyester and 22.6% elastane (to be exact). The material is water-resistant and incredibly soft, with a fleece-like lining that keeps you warm in the coldest temperatures. Add these to your collection and there won’t be anything stopping you from getting the benefits of working out in the cold.
Sweaty Betty is a global activewear and lifestyle company designed to empower women through workouts and beyond. Sweaty Betty makes efforts to help teenage girls get more active, by supporting girls in their communities, online, and at school. With a mission to do good for the planet and its people, the brand crafts clothing from responsibly sources materials and recycled bottles. To date, over 1 million plastic bottles have been repurposed into leggings. The aim is for over 50% of all the company's yarn to be sustainable by 2025.
These leggings are 50% off, and the entire Sweaty Betty site is least 30% off for Black Friday—and there's plenty of activewear, loungewear, accessories, and more to cover off all your holiday shopping. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout.
Splits59 Alexa Leigh X Splits59 River High Waist Airtight Stirrup
- 30% off sitewide
Splits59 is having 30% off its entire site, including this ultra-soft pair of high-waist stirrup leggings, which come in black, heather grey, or military green. Based in Los Angeles, California, the eco-conscious brand also makes dresses, bras, tops, outerwear, sweats, and accessories, along with a ton of other leggings.
Aerie Real Me Waffle High Waisted Ruched Flare Legging
- Up to 40% off
Since going viral on TikTok back in 2020, Aerie's crossover leggings have been selling out for years—and they fully live up to the hype. This newest iteration features the same crossover waist, with a ribbed design and a flared leg. The entire site is 40% off, and the original crossover leggings are only $25. Stock up on fitness apparel for yourself and anyone on your shopping list this year.
As a company, AEO regularly gives back to charitable organizations to empower youth and the community. The brand has a comprehensive sustainability plan to be carbon neutral by 2030, with specific commitment to water reduction, energy reduction, and the use of more sustainable materials.
