This uses gentle, yet deep cleaning plant-derived surfactants that breakdown oil and buildup at the roots. I loved how easy the lather worked into the roots, so I could make sure the product got to all the harder to reach places, like the back of the head, where lots of people have buildup.

But what makes this formula uniquely effective is the papaya enzymes. Enzymes break down dead skin cells, offering a very gentle exfoliation. I often experience buildup, but sometimes find scalp scrubs to feel too harsh—this is the perfect inbetween.

Final note: I also love that this helps me stretch the time between washes. Because it’s getting rid of the dead skin cells, I find that I don’t need to shampoo as frequently, since my buildup isn’t as intense.