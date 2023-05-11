The 6 Best Editor-Tested Shampoos For Oily Roots
Anyone who’s ever dealt with an oily scalp knows just how critical a well-formulated shampoo is. Of course, shampoo a staple in most folks' hair care routines, but for those with greasy roots, using the right product can make all the difference. I should know, I have very fine hair that gets weighed down easily. The second my scalp gets oily, it’s abundantly noticeable.
To find a solution, I’ve been testing out balancing shampoos to see if they can help keep my roots lifted and clean between washes. I will get into the specifics of my testing soon, but as an overview: I looked for shampoos that were cleansing but not stripping, didn’t dry out or damage my strands, were clean and natural, and sulfate-free.
Of my testing, here are the top formulas I’d happily give my stamp of approval.
A quick look at the best shampoos for oily hair
- Best overall: Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo ($30)
- Best for fine hair: Ceremonia Weightless Hydration Shampoo for Fine/Thin Hair ($20)
- Best for irritated scalp: Aveda Scalp Solutions Balancing Shampoo ($38)
- Best rinse: dpHue ACV Hair Rinse ($37)
- Best for daily use: Act & Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse ($32)
- Best silicone free: JVN Full Shampoo ($21)
How we tested the best shampoos for oily hair
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested shampoos on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.
- Efficacy: First and foremost, the formula should clean at the root and help balance oil between washes.
- Experience: We evaluated the product’s sensorial appeal based on the formula's consistency, spreadability, ease of use, lather (if applicable), and how it rinsed out.
- Non-drying: It’s important that the formula not dehydrate or damage the hair fiber, so we only included formulas that infused light-weight hydration into the washes.
- Ingredients: All of the formulas on this list are sulfate-free, clean, and include natural extracts. We judged the formulas based on what cleansing agents they used, as well as extra actives. Here, we also explained if it had fragrance, and if so, if we enjoyed it.
Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo
I fell for this formula at first lather: It has the perfect balance of lightweight hydration, thorough cleanse, sensorially appealing lather, and long lasting oil-control. Essentially, it’s everything you want in a shampoo for oily roots. I use this shampoo when I want some serious lift at my roots and staying power (read: when I want my blowout to last several days).
Efficacy: 5
Experience: 5
Non-drying: 4
Ingredients: 4.5
Pros & Cons
Ceremonia Weightless Hydration Shampoo for Fine/Thin Hair
Fine, thin hair and oily roots go hand-in-hand. I should know, I have very fine hair. The explanation is fairly straightforward: There’s less hair to absorb the oil, and not as much volume to help mask any grease.
And this shampoo takes hair from weighed down to weightless. Our reviewer, beauty editor Jamie Schneider, notes: “Weightless is just the right word for this shampoo. When I use it, my strands feel fluffy, clean, and light as air. This is the shampoo that made me realize the importance of a proper cleanser for silky hair. Since testing it, my strands have never felt softer. I’m obsessed! “
Efficacy: 4
Experience: 4.5
Non-drying: 4
Ingredients: 5
Pros & Cons
Aveda Scalp Solutions Balancing Shampoo
A not so fun fact, but irritation can trigger excess oil production. When the barrier is compromised or there’s inflammation, it sends the oil glands into overdrive. That’s why it’s so important to balance the scalp, which helps solve the problem at the root (ahem, pun intended.) This gentle, cooling formula helps calm the skin—helping with oil in the long term.
Efficacy: 3.5
Experience: 4
Non-drying: 4
Ingredients: 5
Pros & Cons
dpHue ACV Hair Rinse
To clarify: This is not a shampoo. Rinses are designed to compliment your wash schedule, helping you stretch the time between shampoos and balance oil production. They’re supplemental products, not replacements. And for oily haired folks, they’re a total gamechanger. Rather than shampooing daily, swap a few of those for this rinse: It’ll help refresh the roots, balance the oil, and help manage oil-production long term.
I love using dpHUE’s cult classic rinse between washes as a style refresher, and have for years. It’s one of my all-time favorite products. Assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye agrees, “This product is designed to be used supplemental to other shampoos and for that purpose I love it. This helps oily-prone roots feel refreshed without a full shampoo. It filled a gap in my routine.”
Efficacy: 5
Experience: 3
Non-drying: 5
Ingredients: 5
Pros & Cons
Act & Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
The mindbodygreen beauty team is big fans of the brand Act & Acre. The formulas are serious about caring for the scalp, and infuse skin care quality ingredients into the products (they’re all designed by a certified trichologist and hair stylist, Helen Reavy). And this shampoo is a classic. It’s intended for use daily—or every other day—which many folks with oily roots feel they need. If you are going to shampoo that regularly, it’s very important to find an option that won’t irritate the scalp or dehydrate the strands. This does just that to perfection. As one of our reviewers Schneider notes, “This is high on my list of my all-time favorite shampoos. It lathers like a dream, effectively lifts buildup, and doesn’t leave my scalp parched dry.”
Efficacy: 4
Experience: 5
Non-drying: 4
Ingredients: 4.5
Pros & Cons
JVN Embody Volumizing Shampoo
This is a mix between a clarifying shampoo and a hair growth shampoo—so it’s ideal for those who want a boost in volume. Not only will it give you a temporary lift at the roots (thanks to the deep clean), but the caffeine can help stimulate healthy hair growth in the long run.
Efficacy: 5
Experience: 4
Non-drying: 2
Ingredients: 5
Pros & Cons
mbg’s POV on clean and natural formulas
There is no regulated definition of "clean" or "natural" in the beauty industry. So it's really up to brands, publications, and individuals to create their own definition.
Natural ingredients are plant- or mineral-derived and are extracted from natural-world sources. We prioritize natural ingredients when they make sense in the formula, as many botanicals are hugely beneficial for the skin. (A few below!)
But we also understand that lab-derived ingredients can sometimes be the better alternative, as they can be more environmentally friendly and less irritating for the skin. We also believe that "natural" formulas are a spectrum, as it's very rare that a product is 100% natural—so a natural formula may still contain ingredients that are synthetic.
Clean formulas can include both natural and lab-derived ingredients. Clean ingredients are those that are identified as safe for the skin and overall health as backed by research. Clean formulas tend to be more gentle for skin, as they avoid sensitizing ingredients. We believe that what ingredients are deemed "safe" is an ongoing conversation.
Why you should trust us
As mindbodygreen's beauty director who has been in the industry for about a decade, I've tested hundreds of products over the years. As a thorough reporter, I stay informed on the latest ingredient research and innovations.
The beauty industry is a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important to stay up-to-date in order to make informed choices about which formulas earn a spot on this list. The ones I recommend to you are rigorously tested, vetted, and researched. High standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts.
In addition, many of the options on this list have been tested with the mbg beauty team as well—so multiple opinions help inform this list.
What causes oily scalps
As with your skin, there are several factors that contribute to increased oil production on the scalp. Ultimately, too, there's a good chance it's a combination of influences that are triggering your oil abundance.
Here’s a quick overview of the causes, but you can read more in-depth about it in our guide to oily scalps.
- Overwashing: Being overzealous with your wash strips the scalp and tricks it into thinking it's dry. This, in turn, spurs the sebaceous glands into overdrive, which then makes your hair produce more oil faster. That’s why it's important to find a non-stripping, sulfate-free shampoo, as well as find your ideal wash day schedule. (More on that in the next section.)
- Underwashing: While you shouldn't overwash, you shouldn’t skip it entirely. Just like face wash is the basis of a solid skin care routine, cleaning your scalp is the foundation for healthy hair.
- Conditioner mis-use: Conditioner should be applied no further than a quarter away from the root. Start at the end, generously applying product in the area, as it lacks moisture and oil. Work the product up the strands until about a few inches away from the scalp.
- Product buildup: Product buildup from leave-ins, styling products, dead skin cells, and dirt can lead to a greasy appearing scalp. Product buildup can also trigger inflammation, which leads to increased oil production.
- Overstyling: When you style, and restyle, your hair between washes that increase the amount of times you’re applying heat and touching the hair.
- Stress: The stress hormone cortisol triggers oil production in the face and scalp.
- Hormones: Hormone imbalances can lead to increased sebum production, research shows. In fact, sebum production is controlled by hormones1, including testosterone, other androgens, progesterone, cortisol, and growth factors.
- Diet: Studies show2 that there's a connection between dairy—skim milk, primarily—and sebum. Other studies show a strong connection between foods with a high glycemic index and oil in the skin3.
- Hair type: Hair types play a big role in this discussion, as some are far more prone to oil build up than others. Most notably? Fine, thin hair that has minimal texture, such as straight or loose waves.
- Genetics: just like your face, your scalp can simply produce more oil than the average person. Typically those with oily facial skin will also have increased oil production the scalp.
How often should people with oily scalps wash their hair
Experts and consumers alike struggle with this because there's no exact equation that works for everyone all of the time. Our scalp and hair types have different needs—not to mention they are affected by the weather, what products you use, and your activity levels.
For those with oily roots or hair, however, a good rule of thumb is every 2-3 days.
However, several things might influence this cadence:
- Activity level: If you do high-intensity or sweat-inducing workouts, you may find that a daily wash is mandatory.
- Weather: Those in humid climates may find they need to shampoo more frequently.
- Dry strands: Some folks have combination hair (dry hair fiber, oily roots). This is a delicate balance as you want to clean the scalp, but don’t want to strip the hair of its protective oils. Error on the side of washing less frequently if possible.
- Flakes: Those with dandruff (seborrheic dermatitis) will likely need to shampoo more frequently, as it “helps wash away yeast and dead skin cells," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Folks with flakes should also incorporate formulas with antifungal properties to help you deal with the flakes, like these salicylic acid or tea tree shampoos.
- Hair type: While those with type 1 and type 2 hair tend to be more oily, those with curly hair can also have oily roots. However, folks with curly hair tends to have drier strands, so aim for shampooing less frequently so as to not damage the hair fiber.
Read more in our guide to shampooing hair.
The takeaway
Just like a face cleanser is the backbone of a good skin care routine, a high-quality shampoo is the foundation for a healthy hair care routine. These options are the best for oil-prone roots and strands, as they effectively clean the scalp, are non-stripping, and feel great to use. Now, don’t forget to follow that up with one of our favorite conditioners.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.