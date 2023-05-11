Anyone who’s ever dealt with an oily scalp knows just how critical a well-formulated shampoo is. Of course, shampoo a staple in most folks' hair care routines, but for those with greasy roots, using the right product can make all the difference. I should know, I have very fine hair that gets weighed down easily. The second my scalp gets oily, it’s abundantly noticeable.

To find a solution, I’ve been testing out balancing shampoos to see if they can help keep my roots lifted and clean between washes. I will get into the specifics of my testing soon, but as an overview: I looked for shampoos that were cleansing but not stripping, didn’t dry out or damage my strands, were clean and natural, and sulfate-free.

Of my testing, here are the top formulas I’d happily give my stamp of approval.