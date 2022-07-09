Up Your Vitamin D3 & Omega-3 Levels With This Sustainable Supplement

Algal Oil Is The Plant-Based Secret To Getting Enough Vitamin D3 & Omega-3s
From spirulina to biofuel, algae has to be one of the most versatile plants in our world. It can sequester CO2 approximately 10 to 50 times more than plants on land and is becoming a vital part of reversing the environmental disruption humans have caused on our planet.
In addition to its ability to support our planetary wellness, algae is also able to support our personal wellness—particularly in the form of algal oil via algal-sourced nutrients and bioactives.
What is algal oil?
Algal oil is a sustainable and plant-based source of some of the most important nutrients (key vitamins, fats, and even phytonutrients), making it especially helpful for those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet.
"Algal oil is oil sourced from microalgae, which just means very small marine-based bacteria," shares Jennifer Maeng, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian, author, founder of Chelsea Nutrition, and Twinlab nutritionist. For example, "the oil produced by this algae is a nutritious ingredient that can be featured in dietary supplements to improve the level of good fats in your body."
"Algal oil can serve as a source of healthy fats for your body: polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) like odd-chain fatty acids (omega-3s)," Maeng continues. She notes that this is great news for vegetarians and vegans, who may be lacking sufficient healthy fats, especially the marine-based DHA, in their diet.
Algal oil is not only a great source of omega-3s but also a valuable source of vitamin D.* Both omega-3s and vitamin D are especially important to supplement with if following a plant-based diet, making algal oil the perfect accompaniment for those who choose a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle.
Health benefits of algal oil.
Algal oil is uniquely beneficial for those who are sustainability-minded or follow a plant-based diet.
"Vitamin D3 is naturally present in algae," explains Maeng. "And because vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, it blends well with omega-3, creating a great 'emulsion' for a supplement that is best absorbed by your body."*
D3 is the body's preferred form of vitamin D, but plant-based D3 is a rarity. Most sources of vitamin D3 are animal products, and the only vegan food that provides vitamin D2 is mushrooms.
Algal oil uniquely provides the preferred form of vitamin D. That's why mindbodygreen uses algal oil in their vitamin D3 potency+ to deliver the most ideal form of D, whether you're plant-based or not.*
Supplementing with vitamin D is important—not only because 41% of U.S. adults are insufficient in the vitamin and 93 to 100% of the U.S. population is failing to consume at least 400 IU of vitamin D per day, but because we simply can't get enough vitamin D from diet and sunlight alone. The vitamin D insufficiency statistics are incredibly concerning to experts, given the wide range of vital, whole-body health benefits D provides—including bone, teeth, muscle, and immune support, to name just a few.*
Sustainability of algal oil.
Specific types of algal oil—like VegD3®, which is chemically identical to vitamin D3 of animal origin—are even organic and sustainable. This combo isn't common.
Other plant-based D3 are derived from lichen, which is a notably unsustainable source of D3 given its decadelong growth period and the fact that it needs to be removed directly from the ecosystem. VegD3® prioritizes sustainability during every step of the supply chain and has no negative impact on the local environment.
Algal oil for omega-3s.
Algal oil is also a vegan-friendly source of omega-3s. "For people on a plant-based or vegan diet, algal oil may be of particular benefit, as plant foods only contain the ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) form of omega-3 fatty acids," shares plant-based dietitian Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
Unlike most plant-based sources of omega-3s, algal oil contains both EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which is very uncommon for a plant-based supplement ingredient.
And if you're wondering why algae is such a good and valid source of omega-3s, it's where the fish touted for their omega-3 content get it from. So, by eating algae or taking an algal oil supplement, you're getting your fatty acids straight to the source—just like salmon, anchovies, and other fatty fish do!
Algal oil vs. fish oil.
When we think about omega-3s, the first product that comes to mind is fish oil. Fish oil is a traditionally ideal source of omega-3 fatty acids, as it offers EPA and DHA—the types of omega-3s the body uses most effectively. mbg's own omega-3 potency+ uses sustainably sourced anchovy oil to provide 1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA.
So, what does algal oil offer that fish oil doesn't? It allows vegans, vegetarians, and people who don't or are unable to eat fish to consume a DHA-rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. As mentioned above, the fish obtain their omega-3s from the algae they eat in the ocean, so you can think of the algal oil as going directly to the source.
Even though algal oil is not as high in EPA and DHA as fish oil because of how both of these PUFAs increase as you follow the food chain up, it is a valid source of omega-3s—especially for those who don't have fish in their diet.
If you're familiar with plant-based sources of omega-3s, you may be asking why flaxseed and walnuts aren't enough to satisfy your body's need for fatty acids. Most plant-based sources of omega-3s provide ALA (the precursor to EPA and DHA in the body), but the body is really inefficient at converting ALA to EPA and DHA.
Researchers at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University confirm this physiological challenge, citing research from the British Journal of Nutrition that found only 8% and less than 4% of ALA was converted to EPA and DHA, respectively, in healthy young men; while 21% and 9% of ALA converted to EPA and DHA, respectively, in healthy young women.
"Making EPA and DHA from ALA is possible but very inefficient, and achieving optimal omega-3 index levels is nearly impossible with only ALA," president and founder of the Fatty Acid Research Institute William S. Harris, Ph.D., previously shared with mbg.
mindbodygreen's own vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, notes that getting enough of all three types of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet is critical for optimizing whole-body health.* (Another reason for plant-based eaters to embrace the use of an algal oil supplement for that all-important DHA.)
Sources of algal oil.
Algal oil is featured in certain dietary supplements. For example, vitamin D3 potency+ contains algal oil that is organic and sustainably sourced. If you're plant-based (or simply want to get critical nutrients from a plant source), algal oil supplements can address both vitamin D and omega-3 needs.
According to Nielsen, the amount of vitamin D or omega-3s EPA and DHA in algae-based oils will vary by each supplement brand, so she recommends double-checking the label to ensure you're getting the product that's right for your needs.
Algal oil dosage.
Maeng says 1 tablespoon of algal oil typically contains approximately 500% of the recommended daily intake of omega-3s. If liquid algal oil isn't your style, many supplements offer algal oil in capsule form.
Nielson suggests identifying your unique omega-3 needs to determine your dosage. "How much EPA and DHA you need will depend on your goals," she shares.
"For example, pregnant adults want to ensure they get 200 milligrams of DHA daily throughout pregnancy. For heart health, you'll need higher doses, so talk to your health care provider about whether high-dose omega-3 supplementation is right for you,"* Nielsen says. Generally speaking, she thinks a great starter dose is at least 500 milligrams of combined EPA plus DHA.
Since mbg's vitamin D3 potency+ is a D3 supplement, its dosage of algal oil is based on the amount of D3 it provides. In this case, that's 5,000 IU of vitamin D3, which is what mindbodygreen believes to be an efficacious daily dose of the essential fat-soluble vitamin. (FYI: Functional health experts agree that 5,000 IU daily is needed to achieve optimal vitamin D status, and pharmacokinetic research confirms the science behind this dosage.)
Side effects.
Algal oil is generally well tolerated. Minor stomach upset may occur.
Nielsen recommends consulting your health care provider if you are on a blood-thinning medication, but Ferira ensures that the blood-thinning qualities of omega-3s are mostly an old wives' tale and only a valid concern at exceedingly high doses (i.e., over 10,000 milligrams).
The takeaway.
As a source of plant-based omega-3s and vitamin D3, there isn't another supplement that can top algal oil. Its sustainable processing, plant-based alignment, and vast health benefits make it the perfect supplement to help you advocate for the health and well-being of your body and our planet.
