4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth

As habitants of this planet, we believe we have a responsibility to live our lives in the most sustainable way possible for the health and well-being of ourselves, the Earth, and future generations. Whether you’re supporting a local farm that uses regenerative farming practices, investing in higher-quality sustainable clothing pieces, or actively trying to cut down on food waste, the small choices you make have a lasting impact on the environment.

One way we’re doing our part is by carefully selecting our supplement ingredients with Mama Earth in mind. At mbg, we’re committed to partnering with environmentally driven vendors that invest in the health of the planet by implementing sustainable practices.

If you, too, care about how your wellness products impact the environment, read on to learn about just a few of the many superstar ingredients featured in our sustainable supplements!