4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth

Nurture Your Body *And* The Planet With These Sustainable Supplements
As habitants of this planet, we believe we have a responsibility to live our lives in the most sustainable way possible for the health and well-being of ourselves, the Earth, and future generations. Whether you’re supporting a local farm that uses regenerative farming practices, investing in higher-quality sustainable clothing pieces, or actively trying to cut down on food waste, the small choices you make have a lasting impact on the environment.
One way we’re doing our part is by carefully selecting our supplement ingredients with Mama Earth in mind. At mbg, we’re committed to partnering with environmentally driven vendors that invest in the health of the planet by implementing sustainable practices.
If you, too, care about how your wellness products impact the environment, read on to learn about just a few of the many superstar ingredients featured in our sustainable supplements!
Organic algal oil
In most supplements, vitamin D3 is derived from lanolin, a yellow fat that’s found in sheep’s wool. While no sheep are harmed in the extraction process and lanolin is a nutritionally viable and quality source of vitamin D, it isn’t vegan (if that's your nutrition pattern of choice).
We created our ultimate multivitamin+ so that adults of all genders and ages can get the micronutrients they need on a daily basis, even if they’re strictly plant-based. With vitamin D sourced from sustainable, organic algae, vegans and omnivores alike can enjoy premium D3 at a useful multivitamin dose of 2,000 IU.
It’s worth noting that an efficacious dose and source of sustainable vitamin D is extremely rare for a multi, even though 93% of the population is failing to get enough of this essential vitamin from their food and supplementation. Even considering all dietary inputs and sunshine, over 40% of U.S. adults have insufficient vitamin D blood levels.
For those in need of more vitamin D (i.e., most of us), this high-potency multi is a power play for our nutritional needs—especially vegans! (Not to mention the other 32 vegan vitamins, minerals, and longevity botanical bioactives.)
ultimate multivitamin+
Provides daily nutritional support*
Organic virgin olive oil
Another mbg vitamin D supplement that features sustainably sourced, plant-origin organic D3 from algae? Our vitamin D3 potency+, of course!
This high-potency formula (5,000 IU, to be exact) addresses the formidable vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency issue in our country (which affects 29% and 41% of U.S. adults, respectively) while also taking the planet’s health into account.
The fat-soluble vitamin D3 in this supplement is supported by a trio of organic oils (i.e., avocado, olive, flax) that enhance its bioavailability, so your body can use this essential vitamin more effectively.* The organic extra virgin olive oil is cold pressed and cultivated using sustainable methods, which adds a nice eco-friendly touch to this already environmentally savvy supplement.
vitamin D3 potency+
Sustainable algal vitamin D3 source
Wild-caught, cold-water anchovy
When we started developing our omega-3 supplement, we were shocked to find the lack of sustainability in the fish oil market. There are many fish oil supplements out there that not only support reckless fishing practices that deplete our marine resources, but also fail to preserve the purity and freshness of their fish, leading the way to rancid fish oil (ew) and mediocre health benefits.
That’s why we’re incredibly proud of omega-3 potency+ and its environmentally friendly practices that reach from sea to softgel. Our premium fish oil is sustainably sourced and manufactured from wild-caught, cold-water anchovies from the South Pacific (Chile, specifically).
But don't just take our word for it! The fishery source, fish species, origin, and overall sustainability of our fish oil is certified by ORIVO, a third-party authentication that verifies origin, purity, and traceability (and is rarely granted to U.S. brands).
What’s more, our omega-3 supplement is purified and concentrated in a state-of-the art facility using 100% renewable energy. Hooray for reducing our carbon footprint!
omega-3 potency+
Certified sustainability from sea to softgel
Eco-farmed ashwagandha & hemp
mindbodygreen’s calm+ supplement features eco-farmed ingredients that prioritize the planet. Eco-farming practices respect nature and biodiversity by growing crops without the use of pesticides, herbicides (e.g., glyphosate), or other chemicals that can negatively impact our health and the environment.
Hemp is a bioaccumulator (i.e., it absorbs material from the soil it grows in), so understanding where your hemp products are sourced from is absolutely vital. The USDA- and EU-certified organic hemp oil in calm+ is sustainably and ethically produced from premium heritage hemp on a multi-generational family farm in Poland. The eco-sustainable cultivation practices at this legacy farm ensure the highest eco-farming standards.
The non-GMO ashwagandha in our stress supplement formula is also sustainably grown and harvested on family-owned farms in India. Including roots and leaves reduce plant waste, solar power and minimal water consumption reduce the carbon footprint, and a clean and green extraction process using only water and ethanol ensure that our ashwagandha is the best for you and the environment.
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*
The bottom line.
Consider the line of mindbodygreen supplements a love letter to Mama Earth, nature, and all of the incredible plants that we use to fuel and nurture our bodies on a daily basis. Whether you’re doing your part for the environment in your supplement routine or other areas of your life, we’re grateful for your efforts toward creating a healthier world.