The Official 2022 Horoscope: What This Year Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign
2022 Horoscopes for Every Sign
Your complete 2022 horoscope from MBG astrologers The AstroTwins
The much-anticipated 2022 astrology forecast is in, and mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, are predicting a roller-coaster year for every member of the zodiac. Between Jupiter transits that promise to shake up business, wealth, and higher education, Mars movements that will turn passion up a notch, and retrogrades galore, we'll all want to buckle in tight. Here's what the AstroTwins are predicting for your sign in the love, career, and relationship departments.
Aries
Fresh-start vibes are coming in strong! Get ready to reinvent yourself, Aries, because 2022 promises to be one of the most profound and important years you've had in over a decade. It all begins on May 10, when supersizer Jupiter bounds into Aries, magnifying your personal goals and dreams until October 28. This is the first time the red-spotted planet has visited you since 2011, which means you'll be wrapping up that entire time period with a shimmery tulle bow. Jupiter is the planet of luck, growth, and risk-taking. Its arrival to your sign and trailblazing first house heralds an entire new life chapter.
From your career path to your social circle to your home base, 2022 is all about making sweeping changes with your own happiness in mind. And you've earned the right, Aries: You weathered shock-jock Uranus in your sign from 2010 to 2018, and leaped through the existential drills and extreme soul-searching. Now, you begin your evolution into the next cycle of life. Caveat: The process may happen in phases. Jupiter will spend the first four months of 2022 in Pisces and your 12th house of closure, a healing journey that will repeat one more time from October 28 to December 20 before Jupiter heads into Aries to close out 2022. Ask yourself: What are you done with—or ready to be done with? Let it go and don't bring it with you. Forward!
Love
This year marks a turning point you'll find both bittersweet and exhilarating. As you shed something you've outgrown—a limiting belief, an unhealthy dynamic, or a relationship that's no longer a fit—you're creating space for a brand-new chapter in amour.
Clarify your #LoveGoals while Venus is retrograde until January 29, then get into action. If you're making too many sacrifices or holding on to a fantasy, something's gotta give. Compromising your vision of love won't be an option when Jupiter swings into Aries and your autonomous first house from May 10 to October 28. Wipe the slate clean or engage your love interest in the fresh start you're aching for.
Keep the rules a little flexible, though! Lusty Mars (your ruler) takes a seven-month tour through variety-loving Gemini starting August 20, calling for more freedom and playtime. Free-spirited Rams could juggle multiple mates in the second half of the year.
Career & Money
New ventures, new techniques—Rams are breaking out of the box in 2022. Money moves could point you in unprecedented directions once the lunar nodes shift into Taurus and Scorpio (your financial axis) on January 18. With eclipses hitting these signs all year, stay on your toes and be ready to pivot at a moment's notice.
Enterprising Jupiter makes its first visit to Aries since 2010–11! Raise your public profile by developing your passions while the horizon-broadening planet is in your sign from May 10 to October 28. Blaze trails and you could shape your industry, especially if you harness the power of community and technology to make your mark.
Friends & Family
Serious Saturn is parked in mindful Aquarius and your communal 11th house all year. Socialize with a purpose, whether you're expanding your consciousness or mobilizing for a cause. Copious amounts of "me time" are a must, as Jupiter drifts between Pisces and your solitary 12th house and Aries, your self-focused first. Plan nostalgic reunions during the pensive Pisces cycle, which lasts until May 10 and picks up from October 28 to December 20. Connect to mentors, meaningful relatives, and friends who can see straight into your soul.
When Jupiter zips through Aries from May 10 to October 28, your lightning-fast mojo returns. Get with fast-paced friends who are pursuing big dreams! It won't be hard to identify them once your galactic guardian Mars zips into Gemini on August 20, supercharging your communicative, cooperative third house until March 25, 2023.
Taurus
Who do you think you are, Taurus? The answer is irrelevant—at least for the moment! Not because your identity and goals are unimportant. Rather, any self-conception you hold as 2022 begins could shift dramatically in the next two years. And that's big news! It all begins on January 18, 2022, when the Lunar North Node, a key point that determines karma, destiny, and purpose, shifts into Taurus for the first time since 2014. You're officially appointed leader of the world's collective elevation (no pressure there). But yes, you could be the beacon who will lead us all out of our own selfish human destructiveness. At the very least, that's what the cosmos is charging you with now, should you choose to accept that mission.
Whether or not you do, radical shifts are ahead, as the Lunar Node and eclipses sweep through your sign in 2022 and 2023. Change has been something of a constant for your steady sign since 2018, when disrupter Uranus entered Taurus for the first time since 1942, settling in until 2026. Now that you're more than halfway through this unmooring transit, the chaos has become your "new normal." From May 2022 onward, part of your job will be clearing away anything you've outgrown and saying goodbye to a chapter of your life that's no longer in alignment. Silver lining: You're preparing for a new 12-year cycle that will begin on May 16, 2023, when expansive Jupiter enters Taurus for the first time since 2012.
Love
Karmic connections crop up in 2022 as the moon's South Node shifts into Scorpio, energizing your relationship house from January 18, 2022, to July 17, 2023. You could meet a meant-to-be mate or finish up some past-life business through a game-changing "situationship." Pay attention to who pops up near two partnership-powered eclipses on May 16 and October 25.
Rather than searching for a twin flame, embrace the growth opportunities each connection brings. For the first time since 2003, the lunar North Node is in Taurus, granting you 18 months of self-discovery that can lead you into the arms of true love—or deeply enhance the bond you've already established. Romantic restlessness may find you roaming for greener pastures while your ruler Venus is retrograde in your exploratory ninth house until January 29. Some Bulls may reignite a spark with a long-distance lover or someone you met while traveling. Already locked into a relationship? This is the year to share adventures, from bucket-list vacations to couples' workshops that deepen communication and spark erotic engagement.
Career & Money
Career goals continue to be a huge priority as Saturn passes the halfway point of its journey through Aquarius and your success-driven 10th house (March 21, 2020, to March 7, 2023). Keep establishing your authority as a company (or industry) leader, even if you have to put in longer hours than preferred. Once the destiny-driven North Node enters your sign on January 18, the cosmic compass may point you in a new direction.
But don't throw out the baby with the bathwater. Build upon the skills you have, and see what surprise opportunities the two Taurus eclipses bring on April 30 and November 8. When go-getter Mars zooms into your money house on August 20, initiate and pursue financial opportunities. Then, hunker down to develop what transpires while Mars is retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023.
Friends & Family
Popularity soars in 2022! Play super-connector while expansive Jupiter in Pisces revs your team spirit until May 10 (and again after October 28). Bring people together, but don't overcommit yourself. With the lunar North Node in Taurus, you need ample time to pursue your personal hobbies and crew-hop without feeling obligated to anyone. Two eclipses in Taurus, on April 30 and November 8, shift your direction. You may cut ties with one group to create space for another—particularly if your life goals are more in sync with the new crew. However, nostalgia will sweep through from May 10 to October 28, when Jupiter dips into your sentimental 12th house. Reconnect to family and old friends. This is a powerful window for making amends and healing long-standing rifts.
Gemini
Ready to spin your genius ideas into something tangible, Gemini? One of your luckiest career years in over a decade arrives as the calendar turns, anointing you expert, leader, and #boss. This year's cosmic lineup takes your wild notions from the conceptual to the concrete, setting up a step-and-repeat where you can finally walk your tongue-twisting talk. (They said you couldn't do it? Success will become the revenge you can't stop serving!) On January 18, you graduate from a nearly two-year phase of total reinvention that began in May 2020 and turned your life upside-down—mostly for the better. That's when the Lunar North Node entered Gemini and sent you rocketing in a new and unplanned direction. Still, you may have felt more like a balloon zooming willy-nilly with the air let out of it rather than a guided missile.
In 2022, get ready to fast-track from "potential" to "kinetic" energy, especially in the back half of the year. Set your target: On August 20, energizer Mars zooms into Gemini until March 2023, an extended cycle that gives you extra confidence and charisma—at times, sheer magnetism that people will find irresistible. When lucky Jupiter makes its final rounds through your career zone from October 28 to December 20, a back-burner goal could finally come through, provided your intentions and integrity are of the highest order.
Love
Romantically, the year begins on a reflective note and ends on a red-hot erotic one. Venus will be retrograde until January 29, a time to draw back from drama or dive deeper into the discovery of your partner's inner workings. Make sure to share your own, too! Vulnerability creates the runway for romance while Venus lingers here until March 6. Open up to boundary-pushing exploration once the North Node heads into Taurus and your 12th house of fantasy on January 18. But first, disentangle from codependent patterns that are zapping the juice from your love life.
Self-care is the key to sexiness, not over-functioning to please your mate! Lusty Mars embarks on a long tour through Gemini from August 20 to March 25, 2023. Autonomy and agency are more essential than ever during this rare cycle. Give yourself a long leash! Flirting, dressing up and doing things that make you feel attractive are not the same as cheating. In fact, a little more freedom might save your relationship when Mars goes retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023.
Career & Money
Maximize the first three weeks of 2022! The destiny-driven North Node is wrapping up an 18-month journey through your sign on January 18. This cycle only comes around every 18 to 19 years, providing an unmatchable opportunity to push past prior limits. Bold and audacious moves could set you up handsomely for the rest of the year—and with lucky Jupiter in your success sector until May 10—and again from October 28 to December 20—you are primed to climb any ladder you choose. Step into leadership and sharpen your skills. Powerful mentor figures can help you level up all year. Surrender to their tutelage, and don't resist the "wax on, wax off" part of the process. With the karmic South Node in your efficient sixth house after January 18, use apps, reminder alarms, and savvy systems to work smarter, not harder.
Friends & Family
Free time will be a precious commodity before May, so focus attention on your inner-innermost circle. Socializing one-on-one will be most enjoyable. It will allow you to process all the transformations going on in your life. Just remember that friends are not therapists—and that a great counselor or coach can take the weight off your friendships. Jupiter's electrifying tour through Aries restores your social butterfly status from May 10 to October 28. Meaningful connections are a must, but you'll take them with a sense of humor and a solid squad of fascinating people again. You might even organize friends around active summer plans, like group hikes, long bike rides, or a team fitness challenge. Explore voluntourism or join a charitable initiative near the eclipses on May 16 and October 25. People who share your values will be waiting to meet you!
Cancer
Caretaker no more, Cancer! Relationships have been a prevailing theme for the past four years—and let's be real, your entire life as a compassionate Crab. But 2022's cosmic alignment hands you a pass to break free from obligation and unleash your rarely seen wild side. As the stars uniquely align, they help you savor the taste of true freedom. What feels like a purpose that is worthy of your life, your energy, the best hours of your day? You're invited to spend swaths of time doing visionary work this year. Find inspiration through learning, travel (within safety confines), and journeys far out of your comfort zone. In the first quarter of 2022, you could develop an entrepreneurial idea, establish yourself as a thought leader, or publish your own media.
From May through October, bountiful Jupiter soars through Aries for the time since 2011, bringing sweeping success or an entirely new professional path (perhaps both!). Your ambition is activated and your priorities become clear. Spoiler alert: They don't involve tending to the emotional needs of fully grown adults. Attempting to do so is a disservice to you both—a truth that some Cancerians will recognize for the first time. Where to direct that leftover energy? Into your own soul mission, of course.
Love
Sexy is back for Cancers in 2022—and in a bold, head-turning way. The karmic South Node simmers in Scorpio starting January 18, green-lighting passionate PDA and erotic explorations galore. Plan nostalgic dates while Venus is retrograde January 1 to 29, or see what can be rekindled with "the one that got away." Whenever possible, dress up and step out because you never know who you'll meet this year.
The eclipses on May 16 and October 25 could bring enviable power couple fantasies to life. If babies are on the agenda this year, get a fertility plan in place and give it a good go in the months of these eclipses. Attached? Step out often as a pair and enjoy every photo op you can. But don't skimp on the serious stuff. Structured Saturn is still in Aquarius and your eighth house of joint affairs all year. Get solid with your S.O. about your relationship status. Take that next step like buying property or writing your wills. Free-spirited Jupiter in Pisces brings truth, travel, and transformation until May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. Yes, you should have the talk—and how about having it in Portugal, Portland, or Peru?
Career & Money
Can you make money while you sleep? Serious Saturn says, "Yes!" to passive income in 2022 as it streams through your investment-savvy eighth house. Whether you're purchasing a rental property, learning about crypto, or selling downloadable classes and products, think beyond the 9-to-5 grind. But don't rule out those corporate connections completely. Venturesome Jupiter rises into Aries and your professional 10th house from May 10 to October 28. You could land a lucrative gig, either as a contractor or hired gun. Keep the suitcase handy. You may travel for work while Jupiter is in Pisces before May 10 or from October 28 to December 20. Cancer media mavens could have a heyday. Time to write that book or start your style blog!
Friends & Family
Who are the people far outside your neighborhood? Reconnect to far-flung friends and long-distance relatives in the early part of the year. You could cook up a visit or a collaborative project—both good reasons to get back in touch. Consider yourself the "crew glue" once the North Node heads into Taurus from January 18, 2022, to July 17, 2023. Find the right format for bringing some of the wonderful people you know together: book clubs, activist meetups, yoga in the park. Leave room for new recruits, who could arrive near the eclipses on April 30 and November 8. Mars heads into Gemini and your 12th house of forgiveness for eight long months, starting August 20. With dedicated effort, you can move through a painful passage with a loved one.
Leo
By nature, lions are communal creatures, and for the past year, the stars have stoked your pair-bonding instincts, Leo. Partnerships are and will continue to be a huge theme of 2022—but luckily, you’ll also enjoy a side of freedom and exploration as your attention also turns to soul-satisfying personal growth. Which of your own unique dreams do you want to manifest in the wider world, share globally and maybe even turn into a business? The dynamic-duo trend started in December 2020 when, both lucky Jupiter and structured Saturn entered Aquarius, your committed relationship sector, and united in their Great Conjunction (or what your local newspaper called the “Christmas star”). As they did an on-and-off paso doble through 2021, we were blessed with Bennifer 2.0, the Leo-Leo poster couple that made us all believe in fairy-tale love after a grim COVID dry spell.
Right before NYE, Jupiter moves on to Pisces and your eighth house of intimacy and investments, where it will hang out until May 10, 2022, then make one last circuit from October 28 to December 20, 2022. During both windows, you could feel a bit more private—while also enjoying a windfall of wealth and/or an erotic reawakening. But before you get too attached, know that freedom will be your greatest aphrodisiac, from May 10 until October 28, as abundant Jupiter visits fellow fire-sign Aries. During this mid-year cycle you’ll be focused on education, entrepreneurship, and travel opportunities. Meantime, your career path continues taking many plot twists, a trend that will continue until 2026, but could reach peak levels as Uranus and the North Node weave through Taurus and your professional sector in 2022 and 2023. Much as you love to plan, Leo, your best bet is to co-pilot this adventure with the universe now.
Love
Security check! Saturn weighs anchor in Aquarius, spending its final full year in your relationship house. While you long for certainty, you may feel equally reluctant to go “all in.” Circumstances (or distance) may prevent you and your amour from taking things to the next level. The good news is your sex life is not bound to suffer. Liberated Jupiter gets frisky in Pisces and your erotic eighth house until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20). You’re ready to experiment, with or without a partner. And when the red-spotted planet grooves into fellow fire sign Aries from May 10 to October 28, it might be you who is asking for space. Either way, this mid-year cycle brings out your wild side. Long-distance love affairs, cross-cultural connections and bae-cations? Bring ‘em on!
Career & Money
Destiny calling! Major career developments are in the stars beginning January 18, as the karmic North Node leaps into Taurus and your tenth house of success. If you’re doing what you love, this 18-month cycle adds polish and panache to your dreams. You may rise to new heights of leadership or establish yourself as an expert or influencer. Bound to a bad business model? Breaking free is your cosmic duty this year—especially when indie-spirited Jupiter zips into Aries and your entrepreneurial ninth house from May 10 to October 28. Ever dreamed of being a digital nomad or traveling for work? You could go “pro on the road” mid-year. Investments may pay off handsomely before May 10 (and again after October 28). Explore real estate, crypto, and other passive income streams. When go-getter Mars logs into Gemini on August 20, get your tech skills up to speed before the year is through.
Friends & Family
Home is where the heart is—but sometimes you need a breather from the people you love most. With the karmic South Node in Scorpio, you may feel restricted by obligations to a parent, child, or another person who is pulling on you for care-taking energy. Stop trying to be a superhero and mobilize support. This is the year to connect to people who are at a similar stage in life. Buying or selling a home may be part of your domestic plan. Popularity soars when Mars powers into Gemini on August 20 and you could find yourself at the center of a buzzing crew. Missing your people? Get the band back together when the red planet turns retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023.
Virgo
Relationships were a big 2021 theme, and that trend only gets stronger in 2022, Virgo. Lucky Jupiter, the planet of growth and new adventures, will pivot between Pisces, ruler of your committed partnership zone, and Aries, galactic guardian of your intimacy zone. Until May 10, Virgos can take decisive steps to make an alliance official, whether that’s inking a business deal, getting engaged or buying a home with a longtime S.O. From May 10 to October 28, while Jupiter visits Aries and your merging-minded eighth house, long-term wealth and permanent bonding are on your mind.
You may crave more privacy and could also attract a lucrative opportunity to invest in an asset, so explore the options. Meantime, Virgos who are writers, teachers, or students will thrive under the new eclipse and Lunar Node series on your communication axis. Travel, relocation (whether long-distance or to a neighborhood) and a fresh social circle could also be on the horizon. Bottom line: This is a year to work smarter, not harder—a huge relief after 2021’s industrious demands. Give every area of your life a stress check. If you’re struggling, you’re doing too much alone. Carpe diem and make it a double!
Love
Relationships get a major boost in 2022, thanks to lucky Jupiter’s tour through Pisces and Aries—the signs ruling your 7th and 8th houses of committed partnership. Throw some of that Virgo caution to the wind and take a chance on romance. You could meet your match while traveling or by exploring a new zip code on your dating app. Cross-cultural connections could bring the missing spark this year.
Coupled Virgos: don’t be afraid to explore independent interests. A healthy dose of autonomy keeps the spark alive. Plan to take at least one bucket-list vacation together before the year is through. Clear the air—or the decks—while Venus is retrograde until January 29. If you’re not on the same page about kids, life paths or another must-have, go your separate ways. Bonds deepen quickly while Jupiter is in Aries from May 10 to October 28—prime time for joining lives and making vows.
Career & Money
Keep on grinding, Virgo—your payoff is in sight! Taskmaster Saturn is hustling through Aquarius for its final full year. After putting you through paces since March 21, 2020, you can finally systematize, document your process and automate a few laborious tasks that you seem to repeat over and over. (Virgo heaven!) Embrace new partnerships wherever possible, as bountiful Jupiter brings favor and fortune to your collaborative efforts all year.
With the lunar South Node in Scorpio and your cooperative third house after January 18, you and a kindred spirit could rake in the profits as a dynamic duo. Stability is exciting once go-getter Mars buzzes into your security zone from August 20, 2022, to March 25, 2023. Pour energy into building your nest egg: purchase real estate, funnel savings into a retirement portfolio, trim expenses. Make sure you have a cushion in place before Mars turns retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023.
Friends & Family
Spring free from that cocoon, Virgo butterfly! Your social life is set to soar as the lunar South Node anchors in Scorpio and your third house of friendship from January 18, 2022, until July 17, 2023. Forget random encounters though! This 18-month cycle is like a soul-squad reunion tour, reconnecting you to kindred spirits who you’ve clearly known in past lives. Get involved in your local scene: you could leave an indelible mark on your community! But don’t get stuck in one place. The lunar North Node in Taurus spins your compass in a worldly direction. Connect with far-flung friends via social media and maybe an epic travel plan. Friction and home may intensify under Mars’ watch after August 20—a prompt to change your living situation or learn healthier means of conflict resolution.
Libra
Wellness check! How are you feeling, Libra? And we’re asking about your body, mind, spirit, and heart. After a fun, but somewhat undisciplined 2021, the skies turn your attention to drama-free living and self-care in 2022. And you’re oh-so ready for that balance (the Libra magic word). Who says healthy habits have to be boring? With adventurous Jupiter in Pisces and your sensible sixth house until May 10, you could become a vegan gourmet or attend an intimate retreat with yoga, breathwork, and daily detox treatments. Hello, Libra bliss: 2022 edition.
A relationship could turn official between May 10 and October 28, when Jupiter moves into Aries and your partnership house. Some Libras could outgrow a longtime commitment and decide to amicably move on—or evolve into a new relationship pattern that works for you both, with more freedom and autonomy. You may need that added mobility, as the eclipses and Lunar Nodes dance across your money axis, bringing opportunities to invest, profit, and create new income sources.
Love
Love takes a turn for the serious—and the seriously sexy in 2022. On January 18, the lunar North Node shifts into sensual Taurus, lighting a bonfire in your eighth house of seduction and intimacy. Erotic connection is a spiritual experience during this cycle, which lasts until July 17, 2023.
But are you willing to let go and explore the depths of pleasure? With masterful Saturn in your romance zone, approach love and sex like a study. There’s always more to unlock and having some tools and techniques under your (garter) belt wouldn’t hurt a bit. When liberating, exploratory Jupiter soars into Aries and your partnership house, oh, the places you will go.
But how will that insatiable curiosity affect the rest of your life? Daring to live by your own rules may require some negotiation before you go exploring. People may be more willing to play along than you expect, provided you include them in your plan.
Career & Money
Money moves could bring a bountiful harvest in 2022, as the lunar nodes redirect their energy to your financial axis (Taurus-Scorpio) starting January 18. The karmic South Node in Scorpio demands budgeting and planning. Restore integrity by settling debts and raising your rates if you’re under-earning.
The Taurus North Node points you toward passive-income generators. This could be the year that you invest in your dream pad, crush it with crypto, or get funding for your start-up. With serious Saturn in your fifth house of fame, focus on mastering your craft. Already a pro? You could get paid as an influencer, expert, or motivational speaker.
Friends & Family
Family: can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em. Transformational Pluto is in the final phase of its 2008-2024 tour through Capricorn and your fourth house of kin. The highs and lows are starting to smooth out as you carve out your unique role within your innermost circle.
But with your ruler, accommodating Venus, retrograde in Capricorn until January 29, keep healthy boundaries in place. Couch-surfing relatives have to pull their weight; and make sure you aren’t taking advantage of anyone’s kindness. (Grandparents aren’t “free babysitting services” every day…) Serious Saturn could bring some heavy obligations for Libra parents or stall conception. Stay committed and get scientific: a savvy system can change everything for the better.
If long-distance friends ping you on WhatsApp after August 20, take orders from adventure-junkie Mars and find a way to visit each other ASAP!
Scorpio
A brand new Scorpio is emerging in 2022, whether you think you’re “ready” or not! You’d be wise to welcome those reinvention vibes with the spirit of playful curiosity. The reason? The year ahead evokes an important process that only happens a few times in your life. But first, you must shed layers of yourself that are no longer “you,” parts of your identity that were constructed from pain or past experiences, rather than forged from an authentic sense of “This is who I am.” Sorting that out will be your 2022 mission, as the Lunar South Node—the point of karma and past lives—travels through Scorpio from January 18, 2022, until July 17, 2023. In order to experience this cosmic alchemy, a part of you could go underground, deep into the transformational tunnel.
But don’t expect to slip off the grid and disappear, Scorpio. Larger-than-life Jupiter is in Pisces and your passionate and playful fifth house until May 10, and again from October 28 to December 20. From a heart-fluttering new romance to artistic projects to buzzworthy fame, your talent and magnetism will attract attention. Don’t be surprised if you’re drawn to someone wildly different than your usual “type,” or find yourself embracing a whole new relationship model, courtesy of trailblazing Uranus, eclipses, and the North Node in Taurus, your partnership sign. From May 19 to October 28, Jupiter will dip into Aries and your sixth house of healthy living, inspiring you to put sustainable systems into your life.
Love
Embrace the adventure of romantic expansion! Buoyant Jupiter gets frisky in your flamboyant fifth house (Pisces) until May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. You need attention—and lots of it. Take charge of your erotic desires, even if that exploration takes you off the beaten path. Love and destiny collide starting January 18, as the fateful lunar North Node heads into Taurus and your seventh house of relationships until July 17, 2023. This cycle, which only comes around every 18.5 years could bring a meant-to-be mate into your orbit or give you the courage to go “all in.”
Relationships that are puttering along on autopilot may undergo a massive shift. Self-discovery may be the catalyst for change, since the karmic South Node will be in Scorpio and your first house of identity. Sexy intensity (a Scorpio favorite) heats up when lusty Mars hits Gemini on August 20, stoking the flames of your erotic fire until March 25, 2023! Watch for jealousy and manipulative moves while Mars is retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023.
Career & Money
Add more soul to your goals! The lunar South Node in Scorpio sends you on a quest for meaning this year. You could uncover something that feels aligned with your deepest truths. Already on a purpose-driven path? Get yourself camera-ready! With global Jupiter in your fame zone until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20), you could perform, present or be the media’s darling for interviews. Don’t wait to be discovered. Polish up your pitch decks and promote on social media.
Money management will be a midyear priority while abundant Jupiter settles into Aries and your practical magic zone from May 10 to October 28. You may travel for work then or pay some dues assisting a bigger name in your field. Systematize processes and free yourself from the grind. Investment opportunities heat up when Mars hits your joint resources zone (Gemini) on August 20. Got a venture in the works? Shop it around before the red planet turns retrograde on October 30.
Friends & Family
With serious Saturn hunkered in Aquarius and your intimate fourth house all year, you’ll appreciate the company of your “chosen family” as if they were your own flesh and blood. Reunite with precious pals while Venus is retrograde in your friendship house until January 29. Saturn may create heaviness with your actual relatives. You may move or relocate to support them—or to give yourself the space you need to heal from ancestral wounds. Jupiter’s time is Pisces (until May 10 and from October 28 to December 20) is ideal for making babies or bonding with the kids you already have.
Sagittarius
Welcome back, Sagittarius! On January 18, 2022, you'll graduate from a nearly two-year soul transformation that saw you shedding karmic layers and awaiting clear signals on what to do next. Kind of a big deal? Most definitely, Sagittarius. Since May 5, 2020, you've been hosting the Lunar South Node in your sign, a once-in-20-year odyssey that pushes you underground into the deepest realms of personal discovery and evolution. Did you feel invisible at moments? In a way, you were. But it was worth going off the galactic grid for the reclaimed sense of purpose and authentic selfhood that you can emerge with in 2022? You can bet your karmic class pass on it!
But hang on. It's not time to send out the Sagittarius 2.0 "birth announcements," quite yet. Until May 10, your ruling planet Jupiter is in Pisces and your fourth house of home, family, and solitude. You could move, expand your family, or take time to fortify your inner foundation. With the Lunar Nodes and eclipses touching your health and healing axis, you'll really want to set up sustainable systems for your life—ones that give as much weight to working out as going to work. From May 10 to October 28, your cosmic coming-out party begins, as supersizer Jupiter blazes into fellow fire sign Aries and heats up your fifth house of romance, self-expression, and creativity. Lights, camera, Archer—get ready to be celebrated for your talents, as your confidence and charisma go through the roof!
Love
After two tide-turning years, relationships begin to stabilize again. Love goals may have fluctuated wildly since May 2020, when the destiny-driven North Node parked in Gemini and your committed partnerships zone. Meanwhile, the Sagittarius South Node put you in its karmic crosshairs, forcing you to deal with your own unhealthy patterns. (Have you changed your status to "relationship anarchist" yet?) That all changes on January 18 as the nodes move to Taurus and Scorpio. Slowly but surely clarity resumes, making it easier to determine next steps. This 18-month cycle demands tough, "adult" choices, which may bring loss or grief. In the process, you could manifest a spiritual soulmate—or discover ways to reconnect with the one who is already in your life.
Romance gets red-hot (and fun again!) when your ruler, buoyant Jupiter, soars into Aries and your passionate fifth house from May 10 to October 28. No dragging your feet once energetic Mars kicks off a six-month tour through Gemini on August 20! Make your move or you might miss out—especially if an old flame is rekindled while Mars is retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023.
Career & Money
You work hard for your money, but is your money working hard for you? Profitability is the keyword to focus on in 2022. Reassess spending habits while Venus is retrograde in your financial zone until January 29. If certain indulgences are zapping your security fund, tighten up your budget. Managing your workload will require clear-cut processes once the lunar North Node heads into Taurus on January 18. But with the South Node in your 12th house of release, start letting go of time-zapping tasks that aren't bringing a healthy ROI. This "safety net" might be keeping you stuck in an under-earning cycle. Get your branding and front-facing materials up to snuff! The spotlight swings your way from May 10 to October 28 when lucky Jupiter races through your fame zone (Aries) and brings widespread attention to your work.
Friends & Family
With your ruler, free-spirited Jupiter, in your domestic zone until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20), you could take "home" on the road! Grant yourself greater independence from family during these cycles—without shirking obligations, obviously. Nesting Archers could score a lucky real estate deal or finally take on renovation projects that turn your house into a home. With the South Node in Scorpio, you might steep yourself in therapeutic work to break up family patterns. Learn the difference between nurturing (which empowers people) and caretaking (which zaps your energy and leaves others feeling helpless). Setting healthy boundaries is the key to creating a harmonious home.
Capricorn
A social and high-visibility 2022 awaits, Capricorn—with a chance to escape the demands of your public a little bit over the summer. The year opens with expansive Jupiter newly back in Pisces and your social third house, appointing you the unofficial mayor of your ZIP code while piquing your interest in new hobbies, scenes, and ideas. All year, the Lunar North Node, irreverent Uranus, and eclipses in Taurus will activate your fifth house of fame, passion, and romance. This could spark new love affairs and even a pregnancy for Sea Goats of the childbearing set.
But ease into all this energy—and maybe save some of that for Valentine's Day. Until January 29, Venus, the planet of love and interpersonal harmony, will be retrograde in your sign, putting even your most considerate gestures at risk of being misinterpreted. You work hard for your money, Capricorn, so stack it conservatively and trim expenses while belt-tightener Saturn is in your financial zone until March 7, 2023. Luckily, Saturn is your ruler, so you can deal with a certain amount of delayed gratification and play the long game.
Love
Fate is on your side as the lunar North Node spins into Taurus and your fifth house of true love this January 18. This cycle, which lasts until July 17, 2023, could bring a passionate partner into your orbit. But no playing cool! The fifth house favors full-bodied romantic expression. Drop your guard and show your feelings. Giving your all is the secret to getting it back in return. Developments accelerate during two eclipses in Taurus, on April 30 and November 8. But stay flexible! These moonbeams may direct you in an exciting (but unexpected) direction.
Venus will be retrograde in Capricorn until January 29, starting the year in an introspective space. Examine unproductive patterns that keep people at a distance. Then, lean into magnetic Pluto, who's winding down a long cycle through your sign (2008–2024). Your hidden charms are ready to be revealed—and we're talking about the bedroom, not the boardroom, here. Leave work at work!
Career & Money
Your diligence is starting to pay off, Capricorn, as your ruler Saturn spends its final full year in Aquarius and your second house of cash money. Set up systems to work more efficiently and lock down bread-and-butter income. You may still be paying some dues this year, but people are taking notice of your work! Position yourself as an expert, speaker, or leader however you can. Profitable opportunities could flow in near the eclipses on April 30 and November 8!
Enterprising Jupiter sails through your curious, cooperative third house until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20). Tap into local networking opportunities and partner up on projects for the win. You may commute between several cities during this time, or work with clients around the world. Build your nest egg while Jupiter in Aries drops roots into your domestic zone from May 10 to October 28. Work gets busier than ever starting August 20, thanks to go-getter Mars in Gemini and your sixth house of daily routines and systems. Stay organized and seek service providers who meet your standards!
Friends & Family
Develop meaningful connections—then bring the gang together. The more will be the merrier this year as the Scorpio South Node activates your communal 11th house. If there are fractures in your social circle, you can only play ambassador for so long. If people aren't willing to let go of grudges, that's on them. Jupiter in Pisces provides a huge popularity burst until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20). While old friends are your world, expand the radius of your circle! You could meet new pals while traveling, doing self-development work, or taking a class.
Aquarius
You’re almost there, Aquarius! Since December 21, 2020, you’ve been going through a phenomenal reinvention. It started at the Great Conjunction of expansive Jupiter and structured Saturn, when the two united in Aquarius, combining their celestial superpowers and lighting the skies with a “Christmas star”. For the past year, you’ve simultaneously taken risks in the name of personal growth and gone through a major maturity phase. And what a wild ride it’s been. These planets are polar opposites: Jupiter wants instant gratification while Saturn’s all about delayed gratification. You’ve been challenged to grow within a structure and create a sustainable foundation for your big ideas to not only soar but maybe even create a legacy.
With lucky Jupiter in Pisces until May 10, you might monetize one of those passion projects, or attract a fresh revenue source, whether it’s a new job or a profitable side hustle. Get ready to redefine “work/life balance”: the karmic Lunar Nodes are in Taurus and Scorpio throughout 2022, along with game-changing eclipses that could transform your personal and professional lives. A move, parenthood, homeownership, or a leadership role could all be on the agenda.
Love
Schedule those date nights! If you don’t, they might not happen. With hardworking Saturn finishing up its final full year in Aquarius, love may again take a backseat to personal developments. Nothing wrong with flying solo or “doing you.” But with Jupiter in your sensual second house until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20), affection and companionship would sure be nice.
Venus is retrograde in your twelfth house of forgiveness and healing until January 29, a powerful time for processing pain around a past relationship—or working through resentment in an existing one. Wild times are ahead though! Lusty Mars swings into Gemini and your passionate fifth house for an extended six-month tour starting August 20. If your mojo’s been in slow-mo, it will come roaring back—and when the red planet turns retrograde on October 30 (until January 12), fading embers could become blazing fires again.
Career & Money
New responsibilities at work could spell money in the bank. With brave Jupiter expanding your earning potential, it’s safe to take a few more risks—like requesting permanent WFH status or spearheading a new initiative. Going back to school (or taking a few classes) can position you for higher pay. Easy does it on the spending though! Expenses could balloon if you aren’t careful. With the karmic South Node in Scorpio and your career zone, face down your fear of success. This 18-month cycle, which lasts from January 18, 2022, to July 17, 2023, could reveal your hidden talents to the world. Cha-ching! You might quietly work on a project that isn’t ready for a public reveal. Leap on any golden opportunities that may arrive with the eclipses on May 16 and October 25!
Friends & Family
While stoic Saturn may find you craving long spells of alone time, forget about being a hermit in 2022. With Jupiter zipping into Aries from May 10 to October 28, a huge popularity spike is in store. You’ll feel more outgoing than you have in years—and the local scene could serve up a spate of new BFFs. When the North Node joins your ruler Uranus in Taurus on January 18, you might reconnect to an important family member or make some exciting changes to your living situation that align with your life purpose. If you aren’t moving, you might be building. Can you say “project?"
Pisces
Buh-bye, 2021—you probably won’t be missed! Last year brought both highs and challenges, as expansive Jupiter and tough teacher Saturn rolled through Aquarius and your twelfth house of closure, healing and transitions. While you may have had a creative renaissance or a stream of spiritual epiphanies, Pisces, there was a strong theme of releasing the past. Attempts to gain lasting traction were slippery at best during this ephemeral year. The exception was from May through July, when Jupiter made a brief Jupiter to Pisces and kicked off a fresh, 12-year chapter of your life. But that reinvention was interrupted until December 28, 2021, when Jupiter returned to your sign. In 2022, the planet of luck, adventure, and growth visits Pisces until May 10, luck you! Then it will make one final lap from October 28 to December 20 for a second surge of good fortune.
Sandwiched between these bountiful cycles, Jupiter will be in Aries, blessing your second house of work and money from May 10 to October 28. A new job, a promotion, or fresh revenue sources could be on the spring and summer agenda. Jupiter only visits your sign every 11 to 12 years; it was last in Pisces in 2010 and 2011 (besides a brief preview stint from May 13 to July 28, 2021). Look back to those times for clues of what 2022 might hold. Thinking about traveling, teaching, writing, or launching a media project? The karmic Lunar Nodes and eclipses will ripple across your communication axis, giving you opportunities to win on the local scene and take your message far and wide. But don’t do a “bypass” on inner growth. It’s easy to start just about anything in 2022, but if you’re going to invest time and energy, why not make sure it’s sustainable, profitable…and also, fun!
Love
Catch you if they can! Free-spirited Jupiter is bookending the year in Pisces, taking a wild ride through your adventurous first house until May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. Pining and fantasizing are kind of your thing, but this year could find you on the receiving end of all that adoration. Flattering though it may be, don’t let a good one slip away while you’re reveling in the ego boost. Love should be reciprocal, Pisces, and you need mates and dates to support your interests this year.
You may feel in a hurry to settle down (and maybe start a family) when energetic Mars barrels into Gemini and your domestic zone on August 20. This six-month cycle includes a retrograde, from October 30 to January 12, 2023, so careful about rushing to put down roots. In a relationship? Expand your horizons as a pair, traveling, taking workshops, and connecting to your spiritual and philosophical interests.
Career & Money
How can you bring more autonomy and independence to your work? With liberated Jupiter in Pisces, then Aries and your money house (May 10 to October 28), you’re highly self-motivated this year. Although you won’t take kindly to a rigid boss breathing down your neck, Saturn could bring a powerful mentor your way who guides you down your life path. Travel may figure into your workflow this year, or you could work with remote clients.
Study, too! With the karmic South Node in Scorpio and your ninth house of education as of January 18, this could be the year to finish a degree or get a specialized certification. A hot real estate deal could land in your lap any time after August 20. Spend the early part of the year getting finances sorted. Raise your credit score, prep paperwork and look into mortgage pre-approval. With so much luck on your side, you might as well be ready to leap!
Friends & Family
Your 2022 paradox: How to participate in a crew without feeling pinned down. Indie-spirited Jupiter in Pisces will find you flowing more freely than you have in years! But with the destiny-driven North Node in Taurus and your friendship house, you’ll fall in love with people again. Get involved in the local scene. Meeting your neighbors and connecting to area businesses will give you a sense of belonging that you’ll enjoy…that is, when you’re actually home. Family bonds may strain when agitating Mars hits your house of kin on August 20 for six months. But this may be the wakeup call you need to finally sort out your differences. Watch out for guilt trips and pity parties, Pisces. There are far more effective ways to express your feelings.
Adapted from an excerpt of The AstroTwins' 2022 Horoscope by The AstroTwins, with permission from the publisher.