Fresh-start vibes are coming in strong! Get ready to reinvent yourself, Aries, because 2022 promises to be one of the most profound and important years you've had in over a decade. It all begins on May 10, when supersizer Jupiter bounds into Aries, magnifying your personal goals and dreams until October 28. This is the first time the red-spotted planet has visited you since 2011, which means you'll be wrapping up that entire time period with a shimmery tulle bow. Jupiter is the planet of luck, growth, and risk-taking. Its arrival to your sign and trailblazing first house heralds an entire new life chapter.

From your career path to your social circle to your home base, 2022 is all about making sweeping changes with your own happiness in mind. And you've earned the right, Aries: You weathered shock-jock Uranus in your sign from 2010 to 2018, and leaped through the existential drills and extreme soul-searching. Now, you begin your evolution into the next cycle of life. Caveat: The process may happen in phases. Jupiter will spend the first four months of 2022 in Pisces and your 12th house of closure, a healing journey that will repeat one more time from October 28 to December 20 before Jupiter heads into Aries to close out 2022. Ask yourself: What are you done with—or ready to be done with? Let it go and don't bring it with you. Forward!