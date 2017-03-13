mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

10 Plant-Based Breakfasts That Pack A Protein Punch

Jennifer Wang
Founder & CEO of The Tasteful Pantry By Jennifer Wang
Founder & CEO of The Tasteful Pantry
Jennifer Wang is the founder and CEO of The Tasteful Pantry, a healthy lifestyle company and blog.. She holds a BS in finance from the University of Pennsylvania.

Photo by Stocksy

Usually what first comes to mind when we think about plant-based breakfasts are things like smoothies and overnight oats. Sound familiar? Both of these are great, but they can get old pretty quickly.

There are many other options out there if you're trying to fit more plants into your diet. As a general rule, it's good to include protein and fiber in your breakfast to give you the sustained energy you need and to avoid the hunger and energy roller coaster that comes with foods like sugary cereals, doughnuts, and other carb-based breakfasts.

For this reason, I also generally avoid eating plain fruit for breakfast, also because it can be harsh on your digestive system to eat raw fruits and veggies first thing in the morning.

The ideas below are easy, delicious plant-based breakfast ideas that also give you the protein and fiber you need.

1. Three-ingredient banana pancakes

Photo by High Protein Pancakes

Oat bran is one of my favorite breakfast foods. Yes, I know it may sound like something your grandma eats, but did you know that one serving contains 6 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein?

That's more than regular rolled oats and more protein than an egg! These pancakes take about 10 minutes to make, and they contain no sugar, gluten, or dairy.

Just blend together ¾ cup oat bran, ½ of a ripe banana, and ½ cup of your favorite nondairy milk. Then top with maple syrup, jam, or whatever toppings you like!

Article continues below

2. Sweet potato hash

A little cumin goes a long way! This dish is super tasty—just grate up a sweet potato, mix it with sautéed onion, a green pepper, some garlic, cumin, chili flakes, salt, pepper, and sauté until soft.

Add in some scrambled tofu for another protein and you've got yourself a complete breakfast. Root veggies like sweet potatoes and squash are high in fiber and other nutrients, so they're a great way to start your day.

3. Savory quinoa porridge

In the United States, we typically imagine porridge with oats and honey. But in many other countries they start their days with a savory version.

Swap out your oats for quinoa, and your honey for some savory toppings like kale, tofu, and avocado, and you've got yourself a high-protein meal that will keep you satisfied and stave off the sugar cravings later. Just follow the instructions on the package for how to cook the quinoa, but replace half of the water with veggie broth for some extra flavor.

Article continues below

4. Sweet quinoa porridge

Photo by Lily Simpson

If you're still jonesing for a sweeter start to your day but still want that complete protein that comes with quinoa, prepare your quinoa, this time substituting half of the water for your favorite nondairy milk, and then top with sweet toppings like berries (I like raspberries for this dish), toasted nuts (I like pecans), and maybe a drizzle of maple syrup.

5. Hummus toast

Hummus is made from chickpeas, and chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) are full of protein and fiber. Shake up your morning toast by topping it with some hummus and sprinkle with hemp seeds for some extra protein and healthy fat.

Article continues below

6. Nut butter toast

A great way to start your day off with a little sweetness (but not too much!) while still getting in your protein is to top your toast with your favorite nut butter, a few thin slices of fruit, and sprinkle with some seeds like toasted pumpkin seeds.

7. Banana muffins

The oats and flaxseeds in these bananas hold it all together without any flour or eggs, plus they provide tons of protein and fiber. Bananas are also a natural thickener and sweetener. Try this super-easy recipe.

Article continues below

8. Tempeh quesadillas

Photo by Aya Brackett

This one is super easy. Fill your tortilla with some caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, and tempeh, and you've got yourself a decadent yet healthy breakfast quesadilla!

9. Baked squash topped with beans

This is a little variation on the British breakfast classic baked beans on toast. I recommend preparing the squash and the beans the night before so that you can just put it all together quickly in the morning.

Here's a great recipe for the beans. For the squash (I like acorn and kabocha), bake for about 45 minutes, let cool, and scoop out the seeds. Then you can cut it up and put it in the fridge for the next day. The next day, heat up the squash again and top with a scoop of your beans!

Article continues below

10. Chia seed pudding

This is another easy one that is slightly sweet, but not too much. The night before, combine 1½ tablespoons of chia seeds with 1 cup of your favorite nondairy milk. Add in some nut butter, vanilla, and a dash of maple syrup and mix really well. Then put in the fridge overnight.

In the morning, your chia seeds will be nice and hydrated (they'll get that gelatinous consistency) and you can then add your favorite fruit and toppings. I also like to prepare a little bit of oatmeal (sometimes I just use about ½ a pack of instant oatmeal) and add my chia seed pudding to that so I've got a nice combination of oatmeal, chia, and fruit!

BONUS: If you really don't want to do any cooking, here are some fantastic healthy plant-based cereals.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jennifer Wang
Jennifer Wang Founder & CEO of The Tasteful Pantry
Jennifer Wang is the founder and CEO of The Tasteful Pantry, a healthy lifestyle company and blog that provides advice, product reviews, and resources for healthy and mindful living,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29107/10-plantbased-breakfasts-that-pack-a-protein-punch.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!