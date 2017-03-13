10 Plant-Based Breakfasts That Pack A Protein Punch

Usually what first comes to mind when we think about plant-based breakfasts are things like smoothies and overnight oats. Sound familiar? Both of these are great, but they can get old pretty quickly.

There are many other options out there if you're trying to fit more plants into your diet. As a general rule, it's good to include protein and fiber in your breakfast to give you the sustained energy you need and to avoid the hunger and energy roller coaster that comes with foods like sugary cereals, doughnuts, and other carb-based breakfasts.

For this reason, I also generally avoid eating plain fruit for breakfast, also because it can be harsh on your digestive system to eat raw fruits and veggies first thing in the morning.

The ideas below are easy, delicious plant-based breakfast ideas that also give you the protein and fiber you need.