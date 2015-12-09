5 Raw Food Breakfasts You Might Not Have Thought Of

Whether you're interested in eating more raw foods, losing weight, increasing your energy, or just feeling better all around, a healthy raw breakfast is a great place to start.

A raw vegan breakfast will give you the energy you need to get your day going without weighing you down.

I've found that a breakfast of fruit is the best way to begin my day. It's light yet full of the fuel we need to get going in the morning. It's juicy, which helps to hydrate us after not drinking water throughout the night, and it's much lower in calories and fat than standard breakfast options.

These are a few of my favorite raw vegan breakfasts:

1. Fruit Mono-Meal