230 Articles by Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
Are You Washing Your Face Wrong? 6 Mistakes You Might Be Making
Washing your face, it turns out, is very complicated.
Eyebrow Dandruff: Yes It's A Thing & Here Are Some Natural Remedies
Treat flakes naturally.
Want Glowing Skin? This Simple Trick Makes Masks Even More Effective
Face masks in the shower? Turns out, yes.
What Exactly Is In Your Makeup? We Decode The Label For You
We have some explaining to do.
How To ID Your Natural Curl Type + The 9 Best Clean, Natural Products
Chart included.
Scientists Find A Link Between The Lymphatic System & Hair Regrowth
Just another area that the lymphatic system has a role to play in.
Natural & Clean Men's Grooming: 16 Of The Best Recommendations
Looking sharp.
I Was Never A Bath Person — Until I Tried One That Put Me To Bed Instantly
In one beauty editor's opinion: the ultimate soak.
5 Editors Try A New Customizable Natural Deodorant & Here Are The Reviews
Another day, another natural deodorant to test.
This EWG-Verified Clean Beauty Brand Is Coming To CVS & It's Under $20
Another clean brand goes mass market.
Instagram Nixes Plastic Surgery-Like Filters & We Love The Reason Why
It's all about your well-being.
Bullying Prevention: How To Help Your Kids Help Others
It starts at home.
10 Halloween Makeup Essentials That Won't Scare You, Beauty-Editor-Approved
Spooky season.
Eczema On The Face: How To Care For Your Skin Naturally
When we think about inflammatory skin conditions, acne tends to be top of mind. But eczema should be right up there, too.
Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands
One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...
Do You Know What Type Of Moisturizer You Need? This Will Help
Let's have little formulation lesson here.
How To Choose The Best Facial Stone For Your Gua Sha Or Face Roller
From jade to rose quartz—find yours here.
What Are PRP Injections & Acupuncture? I Tested The Integrative Treatment
The newest in skin care treatments.
This Major Beauty Brand Unveils An Impressive Plastic-Reduction Plan
An exciting move forward for the beauty giant.
I Never Used Clean Red Lipstick — Until I Found This Game-Changer
Must-try red lipsticks.