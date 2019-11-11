230 Articles by Alexandra Engler

Alexandra Engler

Beauty

Are You Washing Your Face Wrong? 6 Mistakes You Might Be Making

Washing your face, it turns out, is very complicated.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
November 11 2019
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

Scientists Find A Link Between The Lymphatic System & Hair Regrowth

Just another area that the lymphatic system has a role to play in.

#news #hair
Alexandra Engler
November 4 2019
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

5 Editors Try A New Customizable Natural Deodorant & Here Are The Reviews

Another day, another natural deodorant to test.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
November 1 2019
Beauty
Beauty
Parenting
Beauty
Beauty

Eczema On The Face: How To Care For Your Skin Naturally

When we think about inflammatory skin conditions, acne tends to be top of mind. But eczema should be right up there, too.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
October 26 2019
Beauty

Natural, Nontoxic & Organic Hand Cream: 15 To Try For Dry Hands

One for your desk, one for your gym bag, one for your nightstand, one for your...

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 25 2019
Beauty

Do You Know What Type Of Moisturizer You Need? This Will Help

Let's have little formulation lesson here.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 24 2019
Beauty
Beauty
Beauty

This Major Beauty Brand Unveils An Impressive Plastic-Reduction Plan

An exciting move forward for the beauty giant.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 21 2019
Beauty