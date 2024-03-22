Skip to Content
Beauty

New Research Shows That Even Day-To-Day Stress Makes You Look Older

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
March 22, 2024
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School.
Young woman holding her head in her hands, looking stressed in front of computer
Image by jamie grill atlas / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

At the end of a long, stressful day, I can’t help but lament at how tired I look. “I look old” I woefully say to myself in the mirror, while layering on my retinol serum, lifting eye cream, and thick-as-butter night cream. 

Given the skin-mind connection is a topic area I cover thoroughly, I know that stress affects the appearance of the skin, face, and body with time. Robust research has shown us that chronic stress1 has been linked to increased inflammation, collagen breakdown, barrier disruption, and increased signs of aging, such as fine lines and dark spots. 

However, a new study found that this influence isn't just gradual: Even younger individuals look and feel older than their age in times of stress, too.

Research shows that daily stress — not just chronic — influences appearance

What is so fascinating about this particular study is that it’s not about how chronic, life-long stress affects the skin, face, or body throughout time (which we know it does), but rather about how daily stress influences someone’s appearance in the moment. What’s more, this was true for young adults as well. 

For the study, the researchers collected data from young adults aged 18 to 36 (the median age was 20). The participants completed a survey for eight consecutive days. This survey measured their stress levels, feelings of control, and how old they felt and looked. 

They found that when individuals were under increased stress, they also noted that they looked and felt older than their age. 

"[These findings are] important because we know that experiencing chronic stress over time can have adverse effects, and that people generally report increasing levels of stress as they move from young adulthood to midlife—their 40s and 50s," said corresponding author Shevaun Neupert, Ph.D., professor of psychology at North Carolina State University, in a statement to Science Daily. "If these young people are already experiencing historically high levels of stress for their age, and that stress is affecting how old they feel, it will be important for us to pay close attention to the markers we use to assess stress-related physical and mental health for this generation."

It’s worth pointing out that the stress levels and control beliefs were relative to the individual. For example, if one individual’s baseline stress levels were low, they still experienced “increased stress” and saw the effects of that stress if they reported having a more stressful day than normal. Essentially, the participants didn’t need to reach a standardized “stress level threshold” to experience the effects of stress—as long as the feelings of stress were elevated to them. 

The researchers also found that low levels of control also contributed to an aging appearance. However, here’s where it gets even more interesting. Increased feelings of control may have a balancing effect on the impact of stress. 

Here’s the good news: The research also found that you can manage this with feelings of control

The researchers also found that feelings of control helped mitigate the aging effects of daily stressors “to the point of being nonsignificant.” 

Essentially when participants experienced feelings of increased stress, but also higher levels of control, they didn’t express feeling or looking older. Rather, the survey responses about their experience remained fairly neutral. 

These findings suggest that when individuals feel capable of handling stressful situations, the stress itself may not have as dramatic of an aging effect. So if you want to look and feel younger—even in stressful situations—find mindfulness practices that help you feel in control

How to support your skin as you age (and with stress!) 

Outside of cultivating habits that help you feel in control of your emotions and stress, there’s quite a bit you can do to support your skin as you age. In fact, research shows that sticking with a consistent skin care routine2 can improve feelings of confidence, empowerment, and overall quality of life. So even caring for your skin in the first place is one way to potentially feel more in control. 

Here, some basic skin care tips that are easy to follow—even on the most stressful of days.

The takeaway 

We know from past research that stress can negatively influence our appearances, from wrinkles to loss of firmness. However, most of the research done on this topic has been around chronic stress and long-term effects. This study illustrates that daily stress may also contribute to an aged appearance. However, this effect is mitigated by feelings of control—so it’s important to find mindfulness practices that can help you feel in control, even during stressful situations. 

