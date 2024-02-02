Advertisement
This Surprising Daily Habit May Reduce Your Risk Of Inflammatory Conditions
We know through robust research that internal inflammation wreaks havoc on the body, and can lead to a myriad of issues such as cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, and cognitive decline. This is why managing inflammation is one of the most important pillars of longevity and overall health.
The good news is that there are many ways to support your body so that it’s not overwhelmed by inflammation. To start, eat a balanced diet full of fiber, antioxidants, proteins, and healthy fats, while avoiding overly processed foods and excess refined sugars.
Sleep and stress management are other key components, as both can help regulate the body’s internal inflammation—or on the flip side, send the body into inflammation overload when stressed out1 or skimping out on the REM cycle2.
One avenue that’s often overlooked is through the skin: The skin, as a barrier and protector of the body’s internal health, plays a pivotal role in managing inflammation.
A strong skin barrier can reduce internal inflammation, research shows.
A preliminary study looked at the effects of applying a barrier repair cream not only on skin health, but internal health as well. Previous research had been done on mice, showing that barrier dysfunction lead to increased levels of circulating inflammatory cytokines. And the researchers wanted to see if the effects would hold true in a human study.
Spoiler alert: it did.
The researchers asked one group of participants to apply a barrier repair emollient twice daily for 30 days—and then measured epidermal function as well as levels of three key, age-related, plasma cytokines. The other two groups served as controls.
Those who applied the cream not only experienced improved skin hydration, but neutralized or greatly reduced levels of these pro-inflammatory cytokines. Most notably, TNFα levels declined substantially—and an excess amount of TNFα has been linked to autoimmune conditions3.
While more research is needed to understand this connection, the finding does fit into our broader understanding of inflammation in the body. First, we know that inflammation in one organ can spread and trigger inflammation in other organs, creating a ripple effect.
We also know that inflammation is a function of the immune system4. And the skin is one of our most important immune system organs5—so if the skin is experiencing stress, it may trigger an inflammatory response in the body as part of that immune process.
So while these findings are certainly interesting—they’re not necessarily surprising.
How to strengthen your skin barrier
So, yes, a strong skin barrier is an important part of your overall health. Caring for skin isn’t vain or superficial—it’s healthcare.
A few basics on supporting your skin barrier:
- In the study, researchers used an emollient that included ingredients naturally found in the skin, such as: fatty acids, ceramides, and cholesterol. Find a face cream and body lotion that uses similar ingredients such as fatty acids, amino acids, cholesterol, ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and biotic ingredients. Check out our favorite facial barrier creams and body lotion.
- Avoid harsh, aggressive cleansers (such as sulfates) or exfoliators that can break down the skin's natural lipids, leading to barrier breakdown.
- Protect your skin from sun damage with daily sunscreen use, as UV radiation can break down the skin barrier.
- Stop using any ingredient or product that causes irritation. Everyone has their own sensitivities, so just pay attention to your skin’s reactions to topicals.
The takeaway
Your skin health influences your internal health. Even if the skin doesn’t receive as much attention as the other organs, especially as it relates to inflammatory conditions, it still plays an important role in protecting the body.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel