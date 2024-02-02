Skip to Content
Beauty

This Surprising Daily Habit May Reduce Your Risk Of Inflammatory Conditions

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
February 02, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
woman applying boy lotion to her legs in a towel
Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy
February 02, 2024

We know through robust research that internal inflammation wreaks havoc on the body, and can lead to a myriad of issues such as cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions, and cognitive decline. This is why managing inflammation is one of the most important pillars of longevity and overall health.

The good news is that there are many ways to support your body so that it’s not overwhelmed by inflammation. To start, eat a balanced diet full of fiber, antioxidants, proteins, and healthy fats, while avoiding overly processed foods and excess refined sugars. 

Sleep and stress management are other key components, as both can help regulate the body’s internal inflammation—or on the flip side, send the body into inflammation overload when stressed out1 or skimping out on the REM cycle2

One avenue that’s often overlooked is through the skin: The skin, as a barrier and protector of the body’s internal health, plays a pivotal role in managing inflammation.  

A strong skin barrier can reduce internal inflammation, research shows. 

A preliminary study looked at the effects of applying a barrier repair cream not only on skin health, but internal health as well. Previous research had been done on mice, showing that barrier dysfunction lead to increased levels of circulating inflammatory cytokines. And the researchers wanted to see if the effects would hold true in a human study.

Spoiler alert: it did. 

The researchers asked one group of participants to apply a barrier repair emollient twice daily for 30 days—and then measured epidermal function as well as levels of three key, age-related, plasma cytokines. The other two groups served as controls. 

Those who applied the cream not only experienced improved skin hydration, but neutralized or greatly reduced levels of these pro-inflammatory cytokines. Most notably, TNFα levels declined substantially—and an excess amount of TNFα has been linked to autoimmune conditions3.

While more research is needed to understand this connection, the finding does fit into our broader understanding of inflammation in the body. First, we know that inflammation in one organ can spread and trigger inflammation in other organs, creating a ripple effect. 

We also know that inflammation is a function of the immune system4. And the skin is one of our most important immune system organs5—so if the skin is experiencing stress, it may trigger an inflammatory response in the body as part of that immune process. 

So while these findings are certainly interesting—they’re not necessarily surprising. 

How to strengthen your skin barrier 

So, yes, a strong skin barrier is an important part of your overall health. Caring for skin isn’t vain or superficial—it’s healthcare. 

A few basics on supporting your skin barrier:

  • In the study, researchers used an emollient that included ingredients naturally found in the skin, such as: fatty acids, ceramides, and cholesterol. Find a face cream and body lotion that uses similar ingredients such as fatty acids, amino acids, cholesterol, ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and biotic ingredients. Check out our favorite facial barrier creams and body lotion
  • Avoid harsh, aggressive cleansers (such as sulfates) or exfoliators that can break down the skin's natural lipids, leading to barrier breakdown. 
  • Protect your skin from sun damage with daily sunscreen use, as UV radiation can break down the skin barrier. 
  • Stop using any ingredient or product that causes irritation. Everyone has their own sensitivities, so just pay attention to your skin’s reactions to topicals. 

If you want more information, read more here

The takeaway 

Your skin health influences your internal health. Even if the skin doesn’t receive as much attention as the other organs, especially as it relates to inflammatory conditions, it still plays an important role in protecting the body. 

More On This Topic

I'm An Air Quality Expert: 7 Ways To Clear Your Home Of Toxins
Home

I'm An Air Quality Expert: 7 Ways To Clear Your Home Of Toxins

Michael Rubino

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: These 5 Noninvasive Treatments Are Actually Worth The $$$
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: These 5 Noninvasive Treatments Are Actually Worth The $$$

Jamie Schneider

How To Use Skin Epigenetics To Create A Hyper-Personalized Routine
Beauty

How To Use Skin Epigenetics To Create A Hyper-Personalized Routine

Hannah Frye

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis
Paid Content | Micro Cotton

How To Turn Your Bathroom Into An Eco-Conscious Oasis

Devon Barrow

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This
Beauty

Sorry, But Your "Anti-Aging" Skin Care Routine Will Mean Nothing Without This

Hannah Frye

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm
Beauty

3 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Filler, From A Derm

Hannah Frye

We Found Them! 11 Products To Help You Cinch Firmer Skin Long Term
Beauty

We Found Them! 11 Products To Help You Cinch Firmer Skin Long Term

Jamie Schneider

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Rich Cream Diminishes Fine Lines In Just A Few Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm An Herbalist, Chef & Ayurvedic Expert — How I Balance My Skin
Beauty

I'm An Herbalist, Chef & Ayurvedic Expert — How I Balance My Skin

Alexandra Engler

