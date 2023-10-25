When we talk about what we want our skin to look and feel like, we often use words like “bright,” “smooth,” “clear,” and “refreshed.” All great words to describe healthy skin—I’m certainly not taking issue with these descriptors. However, a word that rarely gets used is “strong.” I can’t imagine many folks are telling their estheticians they want to “strengthen” their skin during their facial or are browsing the beauty aisle looking for “strengthening” actives. It’s just not a word we regularly use to describe the condition of our complexions.