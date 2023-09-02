Before we even get into how to control emotions, we first have to learn to identify them in the first place—which can be tricky. Especially if we're used to immediately checking out when emotions get heightened, it can be difficult to understand what you're actually feeling and what's happening in your body.

As psychologist and licensed counselor Elizabeth Fedrick, Ph.D., LPC notes, "Emotions are specifically defined by the combination of these three elements: a unique internal experience, which often leads to a physiological response, and then ultimately a behavioral reaction."

Try using the emotion wheel to identify what you're specifically experiencing. From there, as therapist Genesis Espinoza, LMFT, recommends, "Notice what you are feeling. Allow yourself to feel your feelings. Notice the physical sensations in your body (i.e., pressure on chest, stomachache, headache), then identify whether you are experiencing a primary or secondary emotion."

For example, you feel angry, which would be the primary emotion, but when you dig deeper, you realize you're actually feeling hurt, which would be secondary. (Check out our guide to the emotion wheel for more info.)