"It's always good to make sure your lips aren't dry. With a hot damp towel, I buff my lips until I don't have any more dry skin. And then I apply a neutral, subtle color of a balm to make sure that the lips feel hydrated but not sticky or glossy," she says, noting that she uses her Squeaky Clean lip balm in Chou Chou. Personally, I used mindbodygreen's lip balm. "I normally like to use a lip liner to fill in the shape of my lips with a neutral shade. But with our Lip Suede Matte Lipstick, I am fine without one because of the shape of the bullet."