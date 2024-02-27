Advertisement
A Matte Lipstick That's Hydrating, Vibrant & Thoroughly Modern — Beauty Editor Tested & Approved
Just as the high-shine gloss infatuation has reached fever pitch, famed makeup artist Gucci Westman did something delightfully unexpected: She launched a collection of matte lipsticks. Today, her namesake brand, Westman Atelier, launches Lip Suede Matte, a line of 10 creamy, hydrating, and deeply pigmented matte lipsticks.
This is not the flat, dehydrating matte lipstick of yesteryear
I have to be honest with you: I can't remember the last time I wore a matte lip. My most formative beauty years were during the matte lipstick craze that dominated the advent of Instagram. Everyone was wearing matte lips, matte skin, matte blush, matte everything. It looked good as a still, very filtered image on Instagram, but in real life these looks weren't all that wearable. The lipstick formulas dried down like car paint and left the skin feeling like the desert. They cracked and wrinkled and flaked. Consider me scared.
So, I wasn't sure what to make of a matte lipstick launch. Of course, all trends are cyclical, so it was only a matter of time before the glossy, shiny lips of today eventually gave way to smoother finishes. (Just as the lacquered finishes of the early aughts turned into the matte lips of the 20-teens. There is nothing new under the sun, nor in a beauty closet.) But still, I was nervous we were about to embark on a new beauty era that left our poor lips desperately parched.
Yet, as I always do, I trusted Westman's taste and instincts. (The woman knows how to make beautiful, wearable, stunning makeup—what else can I say!) And I'm so glad I did because this is a modern matte. It's nothing like the formulas that I remember from a decade ago.
The Lip Suede Matte is made with an innovative blend of ingredients that hydrate the skin while also providing a suede finish. This means the matte is dynamic and moves with the lips rather than looking and feeling stiff.
"This uses three types of hyaluronic acids at different molecular weights that enter the dermis and attract hydration. The meadowfoam extract seals in the hydration. And Kaolin clay prevents feathering, smudging, and provides that velvety matte finish," says Westman about the formula. "We replaced part of the spherical powders, which would absorb the formulation and then continue to absorb the moisture from your lips, which is why you feel the uncomfortable feeling."
In addition, the formula has a blend of antioxidants and peptides to add additional healthy aging benefits (on top of the hydration and plumping effects provided by the hyaluronic acid). Notably, it contains a blend of vitamin C and E. These two antioxidants work synergistically together to support and protect the collagen synthesis process. Collagen decline is one of the reasons lips deflate and lose volume with age, so this formula can actually help improve the look of your lips over time, as well.
Editor's note:
How to wear matte lipstick, according to a top makeup artist
After wearing the lipstick for a few weeks, I'll say that it's a surprisingly low-maintenance formula. I can wear it throughout the day and it doesn't require a ton of upkeep. It's easy to apply, doesn't feather, and sits on the lips comfortably. The only time I had to reapply was after eating (it's not superglue, after all).
However, prep is key.
"It's always good to make sure your lips aren't dry. With a hot damp towel, I buff my lips until I don't have any more dry skin. And then I apply a neutral, subtle color of a balm to make sure that the lips feel hydrated but not sticky or glossy," she says, noting that she uses her Squeaky Clean lip balm in Chou Chou. Personally, I used mindbodygreen's lip balm. "I normally like to use a lip liner to fill in the shape of my lips with a neutral shade. But with our Lip Suede Matte Lipstick, I am fine without one because of the shape of the bullet."
As for the rest of the look: Keep it simple, says Westman. The matte looks of yore were matte all over, which ironically looked lifeless in real life. The modern take on matte lips is to play up the dewiness of the rest of the face.
"The brows always must be groomed and filled in, but the rest of the skin can be fresh, which also modernizes the feeling of wearing lipstick," she says.
Of course, with 10 very different shades, there are so many directions you can go. "Sometimes I may just want to emphasize the radiance and rosiness of the skin. Or if I'm wearing a red lip, I want to make the skin bronzy with a little radiance on the cheeks and then just some mascara," she says.
I was sent Le Rouge, a crisp, bright red. I did as Westman directed and paired it with a quick swipe of mascara, defined brows, and a soft glow. It earned me several compliments, both in person and over Zoom.
Or if you're wearing the deep, brownish plum Lou Lou, one of Westman's favorite hues, "you don't really need anything else—it changes your complexion, and it brings out the best in your skin," says Westman.
The verdict: Matte is back, baby
This launch is bringing back matte lipsticks—and does so with plenty of pomp and circumstance. This suede, matte lip is lively and full of fun. Not to mention, it's loaded with good-for-skin ingredients including multiple weights of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and peptides. It gets its staying power and dynamic matte finish from the kaolin clay, which has the added bonus of being nondrying.
