Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

A Matte Lipstick That's Hydrating, Vibrant & Thoroughly Modern — Beauty Editor Tested & Approved

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
February 27, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Westman Atelier launches Lip Suede Matte - worn by mbg beauty director
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler
February 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Just as the high-shine gloss infatuation has reached fever pitch, famed makeup artist Gucci Westman did something delightfully unexpected: She launched a collection of matte lipsticks. Today, her namesake brand, Westman Atelier, launches Lip Suede Matte, a line of 10 creamy, hydrating, and deeply pigmented matte lipsticks. 

Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte

$50
I tested Le Rouge, a bright "tomato red," which I'll be wearing all spring and summer long.
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte

This is not the flat, dehydrating matte lipstick of yesteryear 

I have to be honest with you: I can't remember the last time I wore a matte lip. My most formative beauty years were during the matte lipstick craze that dominated the advent of Instagram. Everyone was wearing matte lips, matte skin, matte blush, matte everything. It looked good as a still, very filtered image on Instagram, but in real life these looks weren't all that wearable. The lipstick formulas dried down like car paint and left the skin feeling like the desert. They cracked and wrinkled and flaked. Consider me scared.

So, I wasn't sure what to make of a matte lipstick launch. Of course, all trends are cyclical, so it was only a matter of time before the glossy, shiny lips of today eventually gave way to smoother finishes. (Just as the lacquered finishes of the early aughts turned into the matte lips of the 20-teens. There is nothing new under the sun, nor in a beauty closet.) But still, I was nervous we were about to embark on a new beauty era that left our poor lips desperately parched. 

Yet, as I always do, I trusted Westman's taste and instincts. (The woman knows how to make beautiful, wearable, stunning makeup—what else can I say!) And I'm so glad I did because this is a modern matte. It's nothing like the formulas that I remember from a decade ago. 

The Lip Suede Matte is made with an innovative blend of ingredients that hydrate the skin while also providing a suede finish. This means the matte is dynamic and moves with the lips rather than looking and feeling stiff. 

"This uses three types of hyaluronic acids at different molecular weights that enter the dermis and attract hydration. The meadowfoam extract seals in the hydration. And Kaolin clay prevents feathering, smudging, and provides that velvety matte finish," says Westman about the formula. "We replaced part of the spherical powders, which would absorb the formulation and then continue to absorb the moisture from your lips, which is why you feel the uncomfortable feeling."  

In addition, the formula has a blend of antioxidants and peptides to add additional healthy aging benefits (on top of the hydration and plumping effects provided by the hyaluronic acid). Notably, it contains a blend of vitamin C and E. These two antioxidants work synergistically together to support and protect the collagen synthesis process. Collagen decline is one of the reasons lips deflate and lose volume with age, so this formula can actually help improve the look of your lips over time, as well. 

Westman Atelier launches Lip Suede Matte - worn by mbg beauty director
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler

Editor's note:

The lipstick has a sharp, clean, pointed bullet—I just accidentally squished the tip of mine flat when putting the cap back on.

How to wear matte lipstick, according to a top makeup artist 

After wearing the lipstick for a few weeks, I'll say that it's a surprisingly low-maintenance formula. I can wear it throughout the day and it doesn't require a ton of upkeep. It's easy to apply, doesn't feather, and sits on the lips comfortably. The only time I had to reapply was after eating (it's not superglue, after all). 

However, prep is key. 

"It's always good to make sure your lips aren't dry. With a hot damp towel, I buff my lips until I don't have any more dry skin. And then I apply a neutral, subtle color of a balm to make sure that the lips feel hydrated but not sticky or glossy," she says, noting that she uses her Squeaky Clean lip balm in Chou Chou. Personally, I used mindbodygreen's lip balm. "I normally like to use a lip liner to fill in the shape of my lips with a neutral shade. But with our Lip Suede Matte Lipstick, I am fine without one because of the shape of the bullet."

As for the rest of the look: Keep it simple, says Westman. The matte looks of yore were matte all over, which ironically looked lifeless in real life. The modern take on matte lips is to play up the dewiness of the rest of the face. 

"The brows always must be groomed and filled in, but the rest of the skin can be fresh, which also modernizes the feeling of wearing lipstick," she says. 

Of course, with 10 very different shades, there are so many directions you can go. "Sometimes I may just want to emphasize the radiance and rosiness of the skin. Or if I'm wearing a red lip, I want to make the skin bronzy with a little radiance on the cheeks and then just some mascara," she says.  

I was sent Le Rouge, a crisp, bright red. I did as Westman directed and paired it with a quick swipe of mascara, defined brows, and a soft glow. It earned me several compliments, both in person and over Zoom. 

Or if you're wearing the deep, brownish plum Lou Lou, one of Westman's favorite hues, "you don't really need anything else—it changes your complexion, and it brings out the best in your skin," says Westman.  

Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte

$50
I tested Le Rouge, a bright "tomato red," which I'll be wearing all spring and summer long.
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte

The verdict: Matte is back, baby

This launch is bringing back matte lipsticks—and does so with plenty of pomp and circumstance. This suede, matte lip is lively and full of fun. Not to mention, it's loaded with good-for-skin ingredients including multiple weights of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and peptides. It gets its staying power and dynamic matte finish from the kaolin clay, which has the added bonus of being nondrying.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox
Beauty

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox

Jamie Schneider

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This
Beauty

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why
Beauty

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why

Carleigh Ferrante

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?
Travel

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?

Alexandra Engler

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns
Beauty

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns

Hannah Frye

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair
Beauty

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair

Hannah Frye

This Routine Makes Me Smoother Than A Baby Seal & Only Takes 5 Minutes
Beauty

This Routine Makes Me Smoother Than A Baby Seal & Only Takes 5 Minutes

Jamie Schneider

This Plumping Cream Brightens My Dark Under-Eyes Better Than Any I’ve Tried
Beauty

This Plumping Cream Brightens My Dark Under-Eyes Better Than Any I’ve Tried

Carleigh Ferrante

Research Shows This Simple Daily Habit Can Boost Your Mood — Are You Doing It?
Beauty

Research Shows This Simple Daily Habit Can Boost Your Mood — Are You Doing It?

Alexandra Engler

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox
Beauty

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox

Jamie Schneider

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This
Beauty

If Your Makeup Settles Into Fine Lines At The End Of The Day, Read This

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why
Beauty

I'm A Shopping Editor Who Waits All Year For This Device To Go On Sale — Here's Why

Carleigh Ferrante

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?
Travel

Is The City That Never Sleeps Actually The Next Big Wellness Destination?

Alexandra Engler

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns
Beauty

This Beauty Habit Could Actually Ruin Your Eye Health, An Optometrist Warns

Hannah Frye

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair
Beauty

5 Ways To Extend Your Wash Day & Get Softer, More Voluminous Hair

Hannah Frye

This Routine Makes Me Smoother Than A Baby Seal & Only Takes 5 Minutes
Beauty

This Routine Makes Me Smoother Than A Baby Seal & Only Takes 5 Minutes

Jamie Schneider

This Plumping Cream Brightens My Dark Under-Eyes Better Than Any I’ve Tried
Beauty

This Plumping Cream Brightens My Dark Under-Eyes Better Than Any I’ve Tried

Carleigh Ferrante

Research Shows This Simple Daily Habit Can Boost Your Mood — Are You Doing It?
Beauty

Research Shows This Simple Daily Habit Can Boost Your Mood — Are You Doing It?

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.