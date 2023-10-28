I remember when hyaluronic acid was catapulted into the skin care stratosphere. It was almost as if overnight, the humectant became A-List status (well, in beauty circles at least), rivaling the likes of retinol and vitamin C. We went from editors having to teach people how to pronounce it—hi-ah-lew-ron-ic—to everyday folks rattling it off as part of their daily skin care staples. A star is born, indeed.

For insiders, the rise to fame was peculiar. Hyaluronic acid had been part of cosmetic chemists’ classic arsenal well before it gained name recognition. Not to mention, the body makes its own supply of hyaluronic acid. So it certainly has never been “new.” Regardless, hyaluronic acid proved to have massive staying power—especially in serum form.

Hyaluronic acid serums are a wonderful product for almost any skin type and concern—but it’s particularly helpful for those with dry or maturing skin. If you’d like to add it to your own routine, check out our favorites below. All tested and vetted by the mindbodygreen beauty team.