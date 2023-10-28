8 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums Tested By Beauty Experts + Benefits & Application Tips
I remember when hyaluronic acid was catapulted into the skin care stratosphere. It was almost as if overnight, the humectant became A-List status (well, in beauty circles at least), rivaling the likes of retinol and vitamin C. We went from editors having to teach people how to pronounce it—hi-ah-lew-ron-ic—to everyday folks rattling it off as part of their daily skin care staples. A star is born, indeed.
For insiders, the rise to fame was peculiar. Hyaluronic acid had been part of cosmetic chemists’ classic arsenal well before it gained name recognition. Not to mention, the body makes its own supply of hyaluronic acid. So it certainly has never been “new.” Regardless, hyaluronic acid proved to have massive staying power—especially in serum form.
Hyaluronic acid serums are a wonderful product for almost any skin type and concern—but it’s particularly helpful for those with dry or maturing skin. If you’d like to add it to your own routine, check out our favorites below. All tested and vetted by the mindbodygreen beauty team.
- Best overall: Glow Recipe Plum Plump™ Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum ($45)
- Best drugstore: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($33)
- Best budget friendly: The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid ($10)
- Best results: Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum ($260)
- Best for mature skin: Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum ($68)
- Best for brightening: Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra SOS Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($52)
- Editor's pick: Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum ($55)
- Best natural: Savor Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($84)
Testing rubric & protocol
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the hyaluronic acid serums on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.
- Texture: The feel, slip, and absorbency of hyaluronic acid serums can vary, as do personal tastes, so we included options that were both thick and thin. However, we made sure that each of the serums on this list felt good to apply and sat comfortably on the skin.
- Plumping: The primary benefit of HA is plumping the skin with moisture. We rated how well they plumped the skin immediately, and how well the effects lasted throughout the day.
- Ingredients: HA comes in several weights, so we rated options based on if they included multiple sizes. In addition, some HA serums include extra ingredients, so we noted those as well. Finally, we vetted the other ingredients in the formula to ensure they were safe for skin.
- Universality & accessibility: HA is an ingredient that almost all skin types or concerns can benefit from—but that’s not true of overall formulas. Some products might be better suited for those who want to brighten skin, while others are ideal for smoothing wrinkles. In addition, we wanted a wide variety of price points.
A note on ingredient lists:
On the hunt for the best hyaluronic acid serum, chances are you'll come across some funky names, like sodium hyaluronate, sodium acetylated hyaluronate, and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid. Don't sweat the science jargon: All "hydrolyzed" means is breaking the chemical down with water so it's easier for your skin to absorb (regular HA has a larger molecular weight, which can make it difficult to penetrate into pores). Sodium hyaluronate, a salt form of hyaluronic acid, has an even smaller molecular weight than hydrolyzed HA, so it can really shimmy into the deep layers of your skin.
The best hyaluronic acid serums
Glow Recipe Plum Plump™ Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
Formulated with a whopping five weights of hyaluronic acid, this is a show-stopper. It amassed a fervent cult-following from beauty fans, as well as editors like myself and mbg’s beauty editor Jamie Schneider. The thinner gel texture glides over the skin, and then sinks in deeply—providing lasting hydration and all-day plumping.
Texture: 4/5 | Plumping 5/5 | Ingredients: 5/5 | Universality & accessibility: 3.5/5
Texture
Texture
It’s a thinner, more gel-like texture than other HA serums. I love that it spreads over skin effortlessly, and provides an immediate refreshing effect. Thanks to the quick absorption time, I found it to fit easily into my skin care routine, and it played well with my other products.
However, Schneider notes she found it to be a bit more slimy than other HA serums she's tried. "It’s a bit slimier than other options, which is my only hesitation. I personally don’t mind a bit of stickiness if it means I’m getting drenched in hydration, but worth noting for folks who prioritize consistency."
In addition, she notes she doesn't mix it with oil-based products, so be sure to allow for dry down time: "I also found it to pill under oil-based products like SPF and makeup. But if you follow up with a water-based moisturizer and let the combo fully dry down, you should be A-OK."
It’s a thinner, more gel-like texture than other HA serums. I love that it spreads over skin effortlessly, and provides an immediate refreshing effect. Thanks to the quick absorption time, I found it to fit easily into my skin care routine, and it played well with my other products.
However, Schneider notes she found it to be a bit more slimy than other HA serums she's tried. "It’s a bit slimier than other options, which is my only hesitation. I personally don’t mind a bit of stickiness if it means I’m getting drenched in hydration, but worth noting for folks who prioritize consistency."
In addition, she notes she doesn't mix it with oil-based products, so be sure to allow for dry down time: "I also found it to pill under oil-based products like SPF and makeup. But if you follow up with a water-based moisturizer and let the combo fully dry down, you should be A-OK."
Plumping
Plumping
This HA serum is all about immediate payoff and staying power. "If you want an immediate plumping effect, this is the HA serum for you. It works the quickest in my opinion, leaving my skin impossibly dewy," Schneider told me. The smaller HA molecules shimmy down to the deeper layers of the skin, where they can provide lasting hydration. My skin felt plump and dewy all day long.
This HA serum is all about immediate payoff and staying power. "If you want an immediate plumping effect, this is the HA serum for you. It works the quickest in my opinion, leaving my skin impossibly dewy," Schneider told me. The smaller HA molecules shimmy down to the deeper layers of the skin, where they can provide lasting hydration. My skin felt plump and dewy all day long.
Ingredients
Ingredients
This features five types of hyaluronic acid plus some other hydrating ingredients, such as:
- Tremella HA: A high-weight HA fermented from mushrooms that hydrates the surface of the skin.
- Flashfill HA: A type of HA that helps other HA molecules last longer in the skin.
- Bio HA: A type of HA that has improved moisture retention.
- Vitamin B5 or panthenol: A natural moisturizing ingredient that functions as both a humectant and emollient.
- Vegan silk protein: Improves barrier function, so water stays in the skin.
- Free of: parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, drying alcohols, synthetic dyes, synthetic fragrance.
- Fragrance is derived from materials of 100% natural origin, like plants, fruits, and vegetables
This features five types of hyaluronic acid plus some other hydrating ingredients, such as:
- Tremella HA: A high-weight HA fermented from mushrooms that hydrates the surface of the skin.
- Flashfill HA: A type of HA that helps other HA molecules last longer in the skin.
- Bio HA: A type of HA that has improved moisture retention.
- Vitamin B5 or panthenol: A natural moisturizing ingredient that functions as both a humectant and emollient.
- Vegan silk protein: Improves barrier function, so water stays in the skin.
- Free of: parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, silicones, phthalates, drying alcohols, synthetic dyes, synthetic fragrance.
- Fragrance is derived from materials of 100% natural origin, like plants, fruits, and vegetables
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
This hyaluronic acid is appropriate for almost all skin types and ages. However, it does include fragrance, if you are sensitive to fragrances (even if it is a naturally-derived fragrance.)
It’s free of animal products or testing, making it suitable for vegan and cruelty-free lifestyles.
At $45 an ounce, it falls in the mid-range of price points. Certainly an investment, but a worthy one.
This hyaluronic acid is appropriate for almost all skin types and ages. However, it does include fragrance, if you are sensitive to fragrances (even if it is a naturally-derived fragrance.)
It’s free of animal products or testing, making it suitable for vegan and cruelty-free lifestyles.
At $45 an ounce, it falls in the mid-range of price points. Certainly an investment, but a worthy one.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- 5 molecular weights of HA
- Vegan protein peptides
Cons:
- Contains fragrance (it's 100% natural, but worthy of note if you're sensitive)
Pros:
- 5 molecular weights of HA
- Vegan protein peptides
Cons:
- Contains fragrance (it's 100% natural, but worthy of note if you're sensitive)
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This formula was validated by an advisory panel of dermatologists, who reviewed the test protocols and results, as well as vetted the ingredients, efficacy, safety, and tolerance of the overall product. Not only is it derm-recommended, but this is the hyaluronic acid serum I recommend to folks when they’re looking for a drugstore option. And even though I have access to free beauty products galore (perks of the job), I’ve picked this up at Target when I wanted a simple, yet solid HA serum.
Texture: 4/5 | Pluming: 4/5 | Ingredients: 3.5/5 | Universality & accessibility: 5/5
Texture
Texture
The light consistency and quick drydown time of the product make for effortless application. It's non-comedogenic, non-tacky. It's one of the thinner textures on this list, so might not be the best option for those who want a more plush gel-like consistency.
The light consistency and quick drydown time of the product make for effortless application. It’s non-comedogenic, non-tacky. It’s one of the thinner textures on this list, so might not be the best option for those who want a more plush gel-like consistency.
Plumping
Plumping
Thanks to the dual weight HA, this gives a subtle immediate payoff while providing longwear hydration. I found it to provide comfortable wear for the entire day.
I also like to tap the formula under my eyes and on my crow’s feet (it’s derm tested for around the eyes), as it’s non irritating and gives just enough plumping effect to help my hollow under eye circles appear more refreshed.
Thanks to the dual weight HA, this gives a subtle immediate payoff while providing longwear hydration. I found it to provide comfortable wear for the entire day.
I also like to tap the formula under my eyes and on my crow’s feet (it’s derm tested for around the eyes), as it’s non irritating and gives just enough plumping effect to help my hollow under eye circles appear more refreshed.
Ingredients
Ingredients
It’s a simple and edited, yet smart formula, including:
- 1% low molecular weight HA: This is able to dive deeper into the skin, keeping lower layers hydrated and plump.
- 0.5% high molecular weight HA: This provides an instant re-hydration effect on the surface.
- Glycerin: Another humectant that pairs well with HA.
- Vitamin C in the form of Ascorbyl Glucoside: This is a stable, yet less potent, form of vitamin C that adds antioxidant properties to the formula. Great for sensitive skin.
- Free from: Parabens, dye, fragrance, and mineral oil.
It’s a simple and edited, yet smart formula, including:
- 1% low molecular weight HA: This is able to dive deeper into the skin, keeping lower layers hydrated and plump.
- 0.5% high molecular weight HA: This provides an instant re-hydration effect on the surface.
- Glycerin: Another humectant that pairs well with HA.
- Vitamin C in the form of Ascorbyl Glucoside: This is a stable, yet less potent, form of vitamin C that adds antioxidant properties to the formula. Great for sensitive skin.
- Free from: Parabens, dye, fragrance, and mineral oil.
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
This is dermatologist tested for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, and safe for all skin types.
However, it’s not vegan or cruelty free.
At $33 per ounce, it’s a more affordable price point—plus it's found at most retail and drug stores.
This is dermatologist tested for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, and safe for all skin types.
However, it’s not vegan or cruelty free.
At $33 per ounce, it’s a more affordable price point—plus it's found at most retail and drug stores.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Price point & accessible
Cons:
- Not vegan or cruelty free
Pros:
- Price point & accessible
Cons:
- Not vegan or cruelty free
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid
Simple, effective, no frills, and a great price. This uses hyaluronic acid at 2%, and indicates that it’s a multi-molecular weight (but doesn’t say how many). I love using this for travel given the compact packaging. It feels refreshing on the skin, however, I wish it had a bit more staying power—as my skin doesn’t feel as plump at the end of the day compared to other options on the list.
Texture: 3/5 | Pluming: 3/5 | Ingredients: 4/5 | Universality & accessibility: 5/5
Texture
Texture
It's thin, but still has a noticeable gel-like texture. Given the bottle type, it can be tempting to squeeze out more than you need—but just know it has incredible spreadability. So a few drops is all you need.
It’s thin, but still has a noticeable gel-like texture. Given the bottle type, it can be tempting to squeeze out more than you need—but just know it has incredible spreadability. So a few drops is all you need.
Plumping
Plumping
While this certainly helps keep skin hydrated, it didn't find it as powerful as other options on the list. The immediate payoff felt nice and dried down quickly, but didn't leave the skin with a supple glow. And I noticed my skin wasn't as hydrated at the end of the day, comparatively. However, it still made this list for a reason: It did provide some supple moisturization throughout the day.
While this certainly helps keep skin hydrated, it didn’t find it as powerful as other options on the list. The immediate payoff felt nice and dried down quickly, but didn’t leave the skin with a supple glow. And I noticed my skin wasn’t as hydrated at the end of the day, comparatively. However, it still made this list for a reason: It did provide some supple moisturization throughout the day.
Ingredients
Ingredients
The budget-friendly formula still includes some high-quality ingredients:
- Multimolecular weight HA complex: Formulated at 2% but does not indicate how many kinds of weights are included.
- Peptide complex: Encourages collagen production.
- Vitamin B5 or panthenol: A natural moisturizing ingredient that functions as both a humectant and emollient.
- Glycerin: Another humectant that pairs well with HA.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- However, it contains: butylene glycol if you avoid that ingredient.
The budget-friendly formula still includes some high-quality ingredients:
- Multimolecular weight HA complex: Formulated at 2% but does not indicate how many kinds of weights are included.
- Peptide complex: Encourages collagen production.
- Vitamin B5 or panthenol: A natural moisturizing ingredient that functions as both a humectant and emollient.
- Glycerin: Another humectant that pairs well with HA.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- However, it contains: butylene glycol if you avoid that ingredient.
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
This is appropriate for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, fragrance-free, and gluten-free.
The price point makes it extremely budget-friendly, and you can find it at Sephora as well as Amazon, so it’s fairly accessible.
This is appropriate for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, fragrance-free, and gluten-free.
The price point makes it extremely budget-friendly, and you can find it at Sephora as well as Amazon, so it’s fairly accessible.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Price point
Cons:
- Not as long-lasting as other options on the list
Pros:
- Price point
Cons:
- Not as long-lasting as other options on the list
Ourself HA+ Replenishing Serum
With the first pump you’ll notice there’s something different about this product. The milky serum looks much different than the more conventional clear gels. This is because of the lipid-rich formula, which encapsulates the HA to deliver it more effectively into the skin. I was blown away when I was first introduced to this product, and continue to use it regularly. It leaves skin soft, smooth, and comfortable all day long. It’s top-tier hydration.
Texture: 5/5 | Pluming: 4/5 | Ingredients: 5/5 | Universality & accessibility: 2/5
Texture
Texture
It almost feels more like a light lotion than a gel (it still is, however, very much a serum—so use it during your treatment step). A little goes a long way, and be sure to spread it out in one thin layer, so it sinks in easier. There is not a trace of residue or tackiness after application. It goes on like silk.
Schneider agrees: "It’s still thin enough to remain serum-like, but it’s opaque and spreadable unlike most formulas I’ve tried," she told me. "There is zero stickiness, tackiness, or pilling with this formula. It practically melts into the skin—for me, it has the best texture by far."
It also works well with other products, she says: "Not sticky or tacky at all, and it wears exceptionally well under makeup! It’s so hydrating, in fact, that I bet you could even use it in place of moisturizer on warmer days."
It almost feels more like a light lotion than a gel (it still is, however, very much a serum—so use it during your treatment step). A little goes a long way, and be sure to spread it out in one thin layer, so it sinks in easier. There is not a trace of residue or tackiness after application. It goes on like silk.
Schneider agrees: "It’s still thin enough to remain serum-like, but it’s opaque and spreadable unlike most formulas I’ve tried," she told me. "There is zero stickiness, tackiness, or pilling with this formula. It practically melts into the skin—for me, it has the best texture by far."
It also works well with other products, she says: "Not sticky or tacky at all, and it wears exceptionally well under makeup! It’s so hydrating, in fact, that I bet you could even use it in place of moisturizer on warmer days."
Plumping
Plumping
This is capital-H Hydration. Skin looks noticeably dewier instantly after applying. It creates a smooth, soft canvas for the rest of the routine to follow. However, the real magic is in the long-term results.
Ourself is known for their biotech delivery system (called Subtopical Firming Technology) that drives the ingredients deep into the skin to exactly the layer they need to go. This, naturally, improves the ingredient’s efficacy. And in the case of their HA serum, it means that the HA molecules can provide sustained hydration. When I use this product, my skin stays moisturized no matter what.
As Schneider told me, "This serum certainly fills out fine Iines, but I noticed other formulas perform more immediately in terms of plumping. Over time, though, I definitely saw smoother results."
This is capital-H Hydration. Skin looks noticeably dewier instantly after applying. It creates a smooth, soft canvas for the rest of the routine to follow. However, the real magic is in the long-term results.
Ourself is known for their biotech delivery system (called Subtopical Firming Technology) that drives the ingredients deep into the skin to exactly the layer they need to go. This, naturally, improves the ingredient’s efficacy. And in the case of their HA serum, it means that the HA molecules can provide sustained hydration. When I use this product, my skin stays moisturized no matter what.
As Schneider told me, "This serum certainly fills out fine Iines, but I noticed other formulas perform more immediately in terms of plumping. Over time, though, I definitely saw smoother results."
Ingredients
Ingredients
It comes with an eye-popping price tag, but the ingredients justify the price.
- HA complex with two molecular weights. This uses low and medium weight HA, aided by the delivery system to penetrate the skin with more efficacy.
- Peptides: The peptides used in this formula stimulate collagen and elastin production.
- Vitamin C in the form of Aminopropyl Ascorbyl Phosphate: a stable, sensitive-skin safe form of vitamin C that provides antioxidant properties and supports collagen production.
- Niacinamide: This B vitamin supports the skin barrier, aids in hydration, and provides antioxidant protection.
- Free from: parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.
- Contains propylene glycol if you avoid that ingredient.
It comes with an eye-popping price tag, but the ingredients justify the price.
- HA complex with two molecular weights. This uses low and medium weight HA, aided by the delivery system to penetrate the skin with more efficacy.
- Peptides: The peptides used in this formula stimulate collagen and elastin production.
- Vitamin C in the form of Aminopropyl Ascorbyl Phosphate: a stable, sensitive-skin safe form of vitamin C that provides antioxidant properties and supports collagen production.
- Niacinamide: This B vitamin supports the skin barrier, aids in hydration, and provides antioxidant protection.
- Free from: parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.
- Contains propylene glycol if you avoid that ingredient.
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
The formula is safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It’s likely better suited for those with mature skin, since it specifically targets fine lines, collagen production, and barrier support.
The price does make it cost prohibitive. However, if you can afford it, it’s a worthwhile investment given the efficacy and innovative technology. Says Schneider, "I use it regularly, and I would 100% buy it again—even at the high price tag."
The formula is safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It’s likely better suited for those with mature skin, since it specifically targets fine lines, collagen production, and barrier support.
The price does make it cost prohibitive. However, if you can afford it, it’s a worthwhile investment given the efficacy and innovative technology. Says Schneider, "I use it regularly, and I would 100% buy it again—even at the high price tag."
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Innovative delivery system
Cons:
- Expensive
Pros:
- Innovative delivery system
Cons:
- Expensive
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
This serum gets its cerulean hue from the copper peptides, a star ingredient that has shown to improve the appearance of fine lines and sagging skin. It works alongside a “plumping complex” that includes hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and sugarcane derived squalane. It’s a start-studded formula that’s ideal for those with mature skin.
Texture: 4/5 | Pluming: 4/5 | Ingredients: 5/5 | Universality & accessibility: 3/5
Texture
Texture
This has an almost airy, pillowy texture—it's soft and lush to the touch. It also has a slower dry-down time, so you really want to work it into the skin. Take your time smoothing it out and letting it absorb. It has an ever-so-slightly tacky finish, but not enough that it's overtly notable. (Note: We wouldn't include sticky HA serums or ones that left an apparent residue, like some HA serums can.)
This has an almost airy, pillowy texture—it’s soft and lush to the touch. It also has a slower dry-down time, so you really want to work it into the skin. Take your time smoothing it out and letting it absorb. It has an ever-so-slightly tacky finish, but not enough that it’s overtly notable. (Note: We wouldn’t include sticky HA serums or ones that left an apparent residue, like some HA serums can.)
Plumping
Plumping
This smoothes fine lines in two ways. First: it instantly plumps the skin with the hyaluronic acid based complex. And it really does: I have faint fine lines around my eyes and forehead, and this instantly zaps them away.
But the second is where you’ll see lasting results: Copper peptides improve collagen and elastin production in the skin, so it helps ease wrinkles and sagging overtime.
This smoothes fine lines in two ways. First: it instantly plumps the skin with the hyaluronic acid based complex. And it really does: I have faint fine lines around my eyes and forehead, and this instantly zaps them away.
But the second is where you’ll see lasting results: Copper peptides improve collagen and elastin production in the skin, so it helps ease wrinkles and sagging overtime.
Ingredients
Ingredients
This formula is expertly crafted for the needs of mature skin.
- Copper peptides: Improves collagen and elastin production, which minimizes fine lines and sagging overtime.
- Hyaluronic acid: It uses the form Sodium Hyaluronate, which has a smaller molecular weight.
- Polyglutamic acid: This hydrator can improve skin’s elasticity.
- Sugarcane derived squalane: Squalane supports the skin barrier.
- Paracress extract: A floral extract that can help lift the skin.
- Aloe vera: Hydrating plant extract with humectant qualities.
- Vitamin B5 or panthenol: A moisturizing ingredient that functions as both a humectant and emollient.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- Formula is EWG-Verified
This formula is expertly crafted for the needs of mature skin.
- Copper peptides: Improves collagen and elastin production, which minimizes fine lines and sagging overtime.
- Hyaluronic acid: It uses the form Sodium Hyaluronate, which has a smaller molecular weight.
- Polyglutamic acid: This hydrator can improve skin’s elasticity.
- Sugarcane derived squalane: Squalane supports the skin barrier.
- Paracress extract: A floral extract that can help lift the skin.
- Aloe vera: Hydrating plant extract with humectant qualities.
- Vitamin B5 or panthenol: A moisturizing ingredient that functions as both a humectant and emollient.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- Formula is EWG-Verified
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
The brand notes that it is dermatologist tested safe for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. It's fragrance free and noncomedogenic. However, the ingredients are more specifically designed for the needs of mature skin, so it's better suited for skin types experiencing signs of aging or premature aging.

It's a mid-level price point ($40 per fluid ounce is actually a great deal), and available at Amazon and Sephora.
It’s a mid-level price point ($40 per fluid ounce is actually a great deal), and available at Amazon and Sephora.
The brand notes that it is dermatologist tested safe for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. It’s fragrance free and noncomedogenic. However, the ingredients are more specifically designed for the needs of mature skin, so it’s better suited for skin types experiencing signs of aging or premature aging.
It’s a mid-level price point ($40 per fluid ounce is actually a great deal), and available at Amazon and Sephora.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Large bottle
- Copper peptides increase collagen production
Cons:
- Not as much HA as other options on this list
Pros:
- Large bottle
- Copper peptides increase collagen production
Cons:
- Not as much HA as other options on this list
Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra SOS Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
One of the best things about hyaluronic acid is that it pairs well with other ingredients—including brightening antioxidants. This makes it a multi-tasking dream, says assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye, "This is the HA serum a minimalist dreams of because it’s also packed with antioxidants. The dual hydrating and brightening product has a gel-like texture that soaks in quickly, but doesn’t leave you wanting more because the dewy finish lasts for hours." While I loved the texture and results, I did find it to be a little too heavily fragranced for my personal tastes.
Texture: 4/5 | Pluming: 3.5/5 | Ingredients: 4/5 | Universality & accessibility: 4/5
Texture
Texture
This is a milky serum, so it's less gel-like and more akin to a lotion. As Frye says, "This serum goes on smooth and provides a tad thicker layer of moisture than many other HA serums. It's not too thick, though, and definitely not sticky at all. I'd say the texture makes it great for dry skin types."
This is a milky serum, so it’s less gel-like and more akin to a lotion. As Frye says, “This serum goes on smooth and provides a tad thicker layer of moisture than many other HA serums. It’s not too thick, though, and definitely not sticky at all. I’d say the texture makes it great for dry skin types.”
Plumping
Plumping
This serum is very hydrating, but where it really shines is its brightening capabilities. I’ve used this serum in the past, and noticed how glowy it made my overall complexion.
Frye agrees that it’s not as instantly plumping as other formulas: “This serum adds glow to the skin but doesn’t plump it up like other serums I’ve tried. However, the more hydrated your skin is, the pumper it will be—so in that way it works on plumping over time, just not a whole lot happening instantly.”
This serum is very hydrating, but where it really shines is its brightening capabilities. I’ve used this serum in the past, and noticed how glowy it made my overall complexion.
Frye agrees that it’s not as instantly plumping as other formulas: “This serum adds glow to the skin but doesn’t plump it up like other serums I’ve tried. However, the more hydrated your skin is, the pumper it will be—so in that way it works on plumping over time, just not a whole lot happening instantly.”
Ingredients
Ingredients
The HA in combination with the plethora of natural antioxidants make this serum ideal for brightening.
- One weight of hyaluronic acid (does not disclose the size)
- Polyphenols: Extracted from grapes, these antioxidants fight free radicals, brighten tone, and ease the appearance of fine lines
- Organic grape water: Soothes irritation, hydrates, and nurtures the skin microbiome (it’s a prebiotic).
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- Contains a non-disclosed fragrance
The HA in combination with the plethora of natural antioxidants make this serum ideal for brightening.
- One weight of hyaluronic acid (does not disclose the size)
- Polyphenols: Extracted from grapes, these antioxidants fight free radicals, brighten tone, and ease the appearance of fine lines
- Organic grape water: Soothes irritation, hydrates, and nurtures the skin microbiome (it’s a prebiotic).
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- Contains a non-disclosed fragrance
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
This serum is best suited for those looking for brightening properties. It also has a fairly strong fragrance, so avoid if you're sensitive to scent or your skin has sensitivities.
It has a mid-to-high level price point, and is found at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Sephora, department stores, etc.
This serum is best suited for those looking for brightening properties. It also has a fairly strong fragrance, so avoid if you're sensitive to scent or your skin has sensitivities.
It has a mid-to-high level price point, and is found at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Sephora, department stores, etc.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Polyphenols are a powerful healthy aging antioxidant
- 97% natural ingredients
Cons:
- Only uses one weight of HA
- Contains a non-disclosed fragrance
Pros:
- Polyphenols are a powerful healthy aging antioxidant
- 97% natural ingredients
Cons:
- Only uses one weight of HA
- Contains a non-disclosed fragrance
Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum
A favorite of the mindbodygreen beauty team, this straight hyaluronic acid serum keeps it simple—but very effective. It includes three molecular weights of HA for robust absorption into the skin. It actually has one of the thinner textures of the list, but for those who like light formulas, it’s ideal. Says our reviewer Schneider, " It cushions the skin with moisture, and it plays nice with multiple products in my routine. If I’m going to use HA, it’s likely from this tiny vial. I only wish it came in a bigger size!"
Texture: 4.5/5 | Pluming: 5/5 | Ingredients: 4/5 | Universality & accessibility: 3/5
Texture
Texture
This water-light texture is weightless on the skin: After it absorbs it feels like you’ve applied nothing at all, in the best way. The triple weight HA works to keep multiple layers of the skin moisturized.
Schneider agrees: "It’s pillowy, yet doesn’t pill under other skin care or makeup products. It does come with a bit of stickiness from the multiple weights of HA (so I docked a point), but it’s nothing a bit of dry down time won’t solve."
This water-light texture is weightless on the skin: After it absorbs it feels like you’ve applied nothing at all, in the best way. The triple weight HA works to keep multiple layers of the skin moisturized.
Schneider agrees: "It’s pillowy, yet doesn’t pill under other skin care or makeup products. It does come with a bit of stickiness from the multiple weights of HA (so I docked a point), but it’s nothing a bit of dry down time won’t solve."
Plumping
Plumping
I often wear it in preparation for a big event: I just love how refreshed and soft my skin looks while wearing it. Plus I find that it keeps the skin feeling plush throughout the night and keeps my makeup from sinking into fine lines.
I often wear it in preparation for a big event: I just love how refreshed and soft my skin looks while wearing it. Plus I find that it keeps the skin feeling plush throughout the night and keeps my makeup from sinking into fine lines.
Ingredients
Ingredients
A no-nonsense formula that works.
- A low, medium, and high molecular weight blend of hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin on multiple levels. The HA used is also plant-based.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
A no-nonsense formula that works.
- A low, medium, and high molecular weight blend of hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin on multiple levels. The HA used is also plant-based.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
A very simple formula that works for all skin types.
It’s a mid-to-high level price point, and available at Credo.
A very simple formula that works for all skin types.
It’s a mid-to-high level price point, and available at Credo.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Glass bottle
- Long lasting
Cons:
- Small fluid ounce size
Pros:
- Glass bottle
- Long lasting
Cons:
- Small fluid ounce size
Savor Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Savor Beauty is a natural, small-batch brand located that uses a plethora of natural and organic ingredients—as well as utilizes the practices of K-Beauty. Their New York-based spas are a beauty editor-beloved hotspot. (In fact, Savor Spas are my go-to spa location.) This serum—aptly named quench—really captures the spa-like experience. The texture is plush, and the subtle scent brings a sense of calm.
Texture: 4/5 | Pluming: 4/5 | Ingredients: 5/5 | Universality & accessibility: 3/5
Texture
Texture
This has a real gel-like quality that’s very sensorially appealing to apply. It’s almost cushion-like upon application. All you need is one-pump of the formula, and it covers the whole face.
This has a real gel-like quality that’s very sensorially appealing to apply. It’s almost cushion-like upon application. All you need is one-pump of the formula, and it covers the whole face.
Plumping
Plumping
After application, skin looks immediately more dewy—not shiny or slick-looking, but just enough subtle sheen to notice. I found this serum to be plumping and hydrating, yes, but most of all I thought this was the best option for calming skin. It helped ease flushing throughout the day, and overall helped my easily irritated skin stay calm.
After application, skin looks immediately more dewy—not shiny or slick-looking, but just enough subtle sheen to notice. I found this serum to be plumping and hydrating, yes, but most of all I thought this was the best option for calming skin. It helped ease flushing throughout the day, and overall helped my easily irritated skin stay calm.
Ingredients
Ingredients
This little tonic uses a potent dose of HA alongside organic and natural extracts.
- 2% Sodium Hyaluronate: This is the smallest molecular weight HA, so it’s able to penetrate deeper.
- Chamomile extract: Soothes irritation.
- Rice bran extract: Contains omega fatty acids and vitamin E to support the skin barrier.
- Organic aloe vera: Hydrating plant extract with humectant qualities.
- Cucumber extract: Hydrating plant extract with soothing properties.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- Fragrance is made from essential oils.
This little tonic uses a potent dose of HA alongside organic and natural extracts.
- 2% Sodium Hyaluronate: This is the smallest molecular weight HA, so it’s able to penetrate deeper.
- Chamomile extract: Soothes irritation.
- Rice bran extract: Contains omega fatty acids and vitamin E to support the skin barrier.
- Organic aloe vera: Hydrating plant extract with humectant qualities.
- Cucumber extract: Hydrating plant extract with soothing properties.
- Free of: phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more.
- Fragrance is made from essential oils.
Universality & accessibility
Universality & accessibility
This serum uses a bouquet of natural and organic ingredients that are suitable for most skin types, particularly if you are dry and looking for a burst of hydration. However, it does contain fragrance made with essential oils, so be mindful if your skin can’t tolerate EOs. I will say, I have very sensitive skin, but have never reacted to this product.
The price point is on the higher end (partly due to the natural and organic ingredients), and is only available direct-to-consumer.
This serum uses a bouquet of natural and organic ingredients that are suitable for most skin types, particularly if you are dry and looking for a burst of hydration. However, it does contain fragrance made with essential oils, so be mindful if your skin can’t tolerate EOs. I will say, I have very sensitive skin, but have never reacted to this product.
The price point is on the higher end (partly due to the natural and organic ingredients), and is only available direct-to-consumer.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros:
- Glass bottle
- Contains organic ingredients
Cons:
- Contains EOs if you’re sensitive
Pros:
- Glass bottle
- Contains organic ingredients
Cons:
- Contains EOs if you’re sensitive
mbg’s POV on clean and natural formulas
There is no regulated definition of "clean" or "natural" in the beauty industry. So it's really up to brands, publications, and individuals to create their own definition.
Natural ingredients are plant- or mineral-derived and are extracted from natural-world sources. We prioritize natural ingredients when they make sense in the formula, as many botanicals are hugely beneficial for the skin. (A few below!)
But we also understand that lab-derived ingredients can sometimes be the better alternative, as they can be more environmentally friendly and less irritating for the skin. We also believe that "natural" formulas are a spectrum, as it's very rare that a product is 100% natural—so a natural formula may still contain ingredients that are synthetic.
Clean formulas can include both natural and lab-derived ingredients. Clean ingredients are those that are identified as safe for the skin and overall health as backed by research. Clean formulas tend to be more gentle for skin, as they avoid sensitizing ingredients. We believe that what ingredients are deemed "safe" is an ongoing conversation.
Why you should trust us
As mindbodygreen's beauty director who has been in the industry for about a decade, I've tested hundreds of products over the years. As a thorough reporter, I stay informed on the latest ingredient research and innovations.
The beauty industry is a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important to stay up-to-date in order to make informed choices about which formulas earn a spot on this list. The ones I recommend to you are rigorously tested, vetted, and researched. High standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts.
In addition, many of the options on this list have been tested with the mbg beauty team as well—so multiple opinions help inform this list.
Hyaluronic acid benefits
There’s a reason hyaluronic acid became such a big name in skin care. Here are benefits you can expect from adding HA into your routine.
Hydration
"It draws water into the stratum corneum, the top layer of the skin. It is a humectant, so it gives an immediate improvement in the way the skin looks—less ashy, dry, dull," says holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman M.D, assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai.
Humectants are a class of ingredients that attract and hold water, like a magnet. Hyaluronic acid is one of the most powerful: It can hold an impressive 1,000 times its own weight in water. Given its unique talent for water retention, it is the key molecule responsible for keeping skin naturally hydrated.
Plumps fine lines
When skin is hydrated, it’s more plump and supple. Liken it to a raisin versus a juicy grape—the dehydrated version is crinkly, whereas the one that’s full of water is smooth and firm.
The skin naturally makes its own supply of hyaluronic acid, but it declines with age. According to Nigma Talib, N.D., a naturopathic doctor, our body's natural reserve of HA diminishes greatly over time. She says that by the time we reach our 40s, we have just 50% of the HA we had during our younger days.
That drastic drop is why many people also notice physical signs of aging in their 40s, like more noticeable fine lines and wrinkles and increasingly dry and dull skin.
Applying HA topically can help relieve these fine lines and sallowness.
Improves healing capacity
Hyaluronic acid is actually integral to our body's healing process. When the skin is injured or the barrier becomes compromised, our bodies use HA to improve healing time in the skin. In fact, when the skin is injured our bodies actually produce more hyaluronic acid, the synthesis of which increases during tissue injury and wound healing. What's more, it is responsible for regulating a lot of what happens when the human body goes into tissue repair mode, including activating inflammatory cells.
Improves the look and texture of the skin
Because of all of the above, using hyaluronic acid regularly can improve the texture, tone, and overall look of the skin.
Even using it once can have some pretty impressive and immediate payoff. Anecdotally, most users say applying an HA serum gives their complexion a soft, supple glow.
Given that hydrated skin often appears more vibrant, there’s likely some truth to that.
How to use hyaluronic acid serums in your routine
As an overview, hyaluronic acid serums fit into the routine pretty effortlessly. Here’s how to layer the serum in order.
- Cleanser (Note: pat skin dry so it remains slightly damp. This will provide moisture for the HA to cling to.)
- Hydrating essence or toner (optional)
- Hyaluronic acid serum
- Lotion or cream
- Oil (optional)
- SPF (not optional during the day, but skip in the evening)
Tips on using hyaluronic acid serums
Want to make sure your hyaluronic acid serum goes the distance? Here are some insider tips to help.
Apply on damp skin
Make sure skin is slightly damp when applying. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it pulls in water to hydrate your skin. So applying it on damp skin will mean there’s ample water to attract. As board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., notes: "[It] will have an easier time holding on to moisture if you're providing it."
Use it any time of day
Serums are your treatment step—so as we noted in the above section, they should go on after cleansing, before moisturizing. But while some switch up their serums from day to night (vitamin C in the morning, for example; retinoids or AHAs at bedtime), feel free to use hyaluronic acid at any hour of the day—some even do a double dose of HA in both their morning and nighttime skin care routines.
Pair with thicker moisturizers
Humectants need to be paired with emollients and occlusives, so always follow up with a face cream. When used on their own, it can actually have the opposite effect by pulling water under the skin to the surface, where it evaporates into the air. Applying a lotion on top helps trap and seal the moisture in the skin.
Pair with vitamin c
You can use a HA serum alongside a vitamin C serum—just apply the vitamin C first. Vitamin C (especially L-ascorbic acid) is notoriously unstable, which means it loses potency when it's exposed to air, light, and water. This is why you want to apply vitamin c serums on clean, dry skin. You'll also want to let it dry completely, as piling on products right after could potentially deactivate the vitamin C.
The takeaway
Hyaluronic acid is a worthy addition to any routine. It’s hydrating, plumping, and soothing qualities make it a natural fit for those with parched, sensitive, and mature skin—but it’s really an A+ ingredient all around. It also plays wells with other ingredients and products—including antioxidant serums like these.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.